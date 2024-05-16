Jimmy Carter’s grandson says he believes ailing former president nearing the end • Georgia Recorder

The grandson of former President Jimmy Carter supplied an replace on his grandfather’s situation Tuesday on the Rosalynn Carter Symposium on Psychological Well being Coverage, which was the primary held for the reason that former first woman’s loss of life.

Grandson Jason Carter mentioned he visited his grandfather at his dwelling in Plains a pair weeks in the past to look at an Atlanta Braves baseball recreation.

“I mentioned, ‘Pawpaw, individuals ask me the way you’re doing, and I say, I don’t know.’ And he mentioned, ‘nicely, I don’t know myself,’” Jason Carter mentioned in the course of the occasion on the Carter Heart in Atlanta. “He’s nonetheless there.”

Jimmy Carter, who at 99 years outdated is the longest lived president, has been in hospice care since early 2023. Rosalynn Carter, his spouse of 77 years, died in November.

Jason Carter mentioned he believes his grandfather is nearing the top.

“There’s part of this religion journey that’s so vital to him, and there’s part of that religion journey that you simply solely can stay on the very finish. And I believe he has been there in that house,” Jason Carter mentioned.

His grandfather’s time in hospice care has been a reminder of the work Rosalynn Carter did to advance caregiving and psychological well being, he mentioned.

“The caregiving related to psychological well being and psychological sickness is so essential and so basic to the work that all of us do on this room and to her legacy that it’s exceptional and vital, and we’ve all skilled it very first hand over the past 12 months so we give thanks for that as nicely,” Jason Carter mentioned.