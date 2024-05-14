Liverpool ratings: Mac Allister a poor 4/10 at Aston Villa

Alexis Mac Allister was Liverpool’s worst participant on Monday towards Aston Villa, however was he the one participant who had a nasty sport? Our participant scores assess. John Powell/Liverpool FC by way of Getty Photos

Liverpool and Aston Villa shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw the Premier League on Monday night time as a dramatic late collapse at Villa Park noticed the Reds concede twice 5 minutes from full time.

It took till simply the second minute for Liverpool to go forward when goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez made a large number of Harvey Elliott’s deflected cross, however the Villains did not take too lengthy to equalise as Ollie Watkins reduce for Youri Tielemans 10 minutes later.

Liverpool restored their lead via Cody Gakpo, who tapped into an empty internet after Martinez did not clear Joe Gomez’s effort out of hazard, and the Reds went into the break forward because of an open-goal miss from Diego Carlos and a shot over the bar from Moussa Diaby.

Liverpool scored their third shortly after halftime as Elliott’s free kick was guided in by Jarell Quansah. However then Villa got here roaring again late on with a fast brace from Jhon Durán, the second purpose a deflected management from a go that looped over Alisson.

Positives

Liverpool did not have something to play for and have been fairly leisurely of their strategy, profiting from counterattacks and never urgent with a lot depth. They created loads of probabilities at Villa Park, and have been maybe unfortunate to not depart with three factors.

Negatives

Liverpool’s run with out a clear sheet within the Premier League goes on in a match the place they need to have defended higher at instances.

Supervisor ranking (1-10; 10 = greatest)

Jurgen Klopp, 6 — Klopp was one reserving away from lacking his Anfield send-off and seemed composed all through the sport amid a frantic ending. Not a lot he may have modified about any of the targets, with particular person errors pricey for his facet.

Participant scores

GK Alisson Becker, 5 — Not a lot he may have achieved about Tielemans’ strike. Overwhelmed twice by Jhon Duran after the restart, although he was unfortunate with the second. Produced an essential save towards Diaby after that.

DF Virgil van Dijk, 6 — Composed in possession when progressing the ball ahead and unfazed in duels. Organised the road effectively when catching the opposition offside.

DF Jarell Quansah, 7 — Partly guilty for Aston Villa’s purpose after being overwhelmed by Watkins, however made amends within the second half with an unstoppable header previous Martinez.

DF Joe Gomez, 7 — Appeared probably the most alert of Liverpool’s defence and was usually required to match the tempo of Watkins. Concerned within the second purpose after his effort was redirected into the trail of Gakpo. Used his tempo effectively to cease creating Aston Villa assaults.

DF Trent Alexander-Arnold, 6 — Took his time in possession and infrequently made the proper choice, serving to unlock Liverpool attackers into harmful areas constantly.

MF Wataru Endo, 6 — Pressed effectively to disrupt Aston Villa’s build-up play. Assured and secure in possession. A strong efficiency earlier than being changed within the 76th minute.

MF Alexis Mac Allister, 4 — Gave away the ball for the counterattack for Aston Villa’s purpose, and will have gotten nearer to Tielemans. Not as influential as typical, and at fault for Villa’s second after dropping focus earlier than Duran struck previous Alisson.

MF Harvey Elliott, 7 — Performed an element in Liverpool’s opener as his cross was deflected off Pau Torres and Martinez in purpose could not dangle on. Secured an help with an correct ball from a free kick for Quansah’s header within the second half.

FW Cody Gakpo, 7 — Gakpo picked up the ball in central areas to assist hyperlink play and bought Liverpool forward for the second time within the first half by getting himself into the proper space. One other promising efficiency by the ahead, who has discovered type of late.

FW Luis Díaz, 6 — The Colombia worldwide bought into some promising positions however may have been higher along with his ultimate contact. Narrowly offside when operating via earlier than chopping again for Elliott’s disallowed purpose.

FW Mohamed Salah, 7 — A constant menace down the proper flank for Liverpool the place he usually bought the higher of his marker Lucas Digne. Took up clever positions to hassle the Aston Villa defence and impressed along with his link-up play.

Substitutes (gamers launched after 70 minutes = no ranking)

Ryan Gravenberch (Elliott, 75″), N/R — On to assist see out the sport, however quickly noticed his facet concede two in fast succession.

Darwin Núñez (Gakpo, 75″), N/R — Could not get sufficient contact on his effort from vary that was easy sufficient to take care of for Martinez. Had the ball within the internet shortly after however was offside.

Dominik Szoboszlai (Endo, 76″), N/R — Virtually concerned immediately with a lifted effort that required Martínez to get a contact to.

Curtis Jones (Diaz, 76″), N/R — Uninvolved when launched with Aston Villa having fun with the momentum.