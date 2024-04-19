Mandisa, ‘American Idol’ singer and Grammy winner, dies at 47

Grammy-winning singer Mandisa, who rose to fame on season 5 of “American Idol,” has died, her consultant mentioned Friday. She was 47.

“We are able to verify that yesterday Mandisa was present in her dwelling deceased,” her consultant mentioned in an announcement to NBC Information. “At the moment we have no idea the reason for dying or any additional particulars.”

“We ask on your prayers for her household and shut knit circle of mates throughout this extremely tough time,” the assertion concluded.

She was discovered useless in her Nashville dwelling, based on The Tennessean.

A put up on the artist’s Fb web page mentioned early Friday: “Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and reality to folks dealing with life’s challenges all all over the world. She wrote this music for a pricey buddy who had handed in 2017.”

“Her personal phrases say it finest. I’m already dwelling / You’ve acquired to put it down / ‘trigger Jesus holds me now— / And I’m not alone.”

The singer, whose full identify is Mandisa Lynn Hundley, shot to stardom after putting ninth on “American Idol.” She went on to win a Grammy for Finest Modern Christian Music Album in 2014 for her album “Overcomer.”

Initially from Sacramento, California, Mandisa grew up singing in church and studied vocal efficiency at American River Faculty, and continued her research at Fisk College in Nashville, Tennessee, based on her report label artist bio. After school, she labored as a session and backup vocalists for artists together with Shania Twain and Trisha Yearwood earlier than occurring “American Idol.”

In 2017, the singer informed “Good Morning America” that she fell right into a deep melancholy in 2014 and nearly took her personal life following the dying of her shut buddy, Lakisha Mitchell, who had breast most cancers.

“It acquired fairly dangerous — to the purpose the place if I had not gotten off that highway I might not be sitting right here at this time,” Mandisa mentioned. “I used to be this near listening to that voice that informed me, ‘You will be with Jesus proper now, Mandisa. All you must do is take your life.’”

“It nearly occurred. However God is what I say. He saved my life fairly actually,” she added.

She revealed that in her darkish state, she resorted to emotional consuming and isolation.

“(Emotional consuming) is what I’ve carried out my whole life,” she defined. “After shedding over 120 kilos, which I talked about my first time right here, I gained all of it again and 75 extra. I sunk into the deepest melancholy of my life after Kisha died.”

She mentioned her mates in the end intervened and she or he acquired assist.

Mandisa had launched six studio albums, the final being 2017’s “Out of the Darkish.”

This can be a growing story. Please test again for updates.