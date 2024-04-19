American Idol Christian Singer Was 47

Mandisa, the Grammy-winning Christian singer who started her profession on “American Idol,” was discovered lifeless in her Nashville dwelling on Thursday. She was 47.

“We are able to affirm that yesterday Mandisa was present in her dwelling deceased,” her consultant confirmed to native outlet The Tennessean. “Presently we have no idea the reason for demise or any additional particulars. We ask to your prayers for her household and close-knit circle of mates throughout this extremely tough time.”

The Christian radio community Ok-Love additionally honored the gospel and modern Christian singer.

“Mandisa cherished Jesus, and he or she used her unusually intensive platform to speak about Him at each flip,” wrote David Pierce, chief media officer of Ok-Love. “Her kindness was epic, her smile electrical, her voice huge, however it was no match for the dimensions of her coronary heart. Mandisa struggled, and he or she was susceptible sufficient to share that with us, which helped us discuss our personal struggles. Mandisa’s struggles are over, she is with the God she sang about now. Whereas we’re saddened, Mandisa is dwelling. We’re praying for Mandisa’s household and mates and ask you to affix us.”

Born Mandisa Lynn Hundley, the singer auditioned for Season 5 of “American Idol” in 2005 and have become a favourite on the present when it aired a 12 months later. She superior to the highest 9 contestants earlier than being eradicated. Throughout her run, she sang hits like “I’m Each Lady,” “I Don’t Damage Anymore,” “Don’t You Fear ‘Bout a Factor,” “Any Man of Mine,” “Shackles (Reward You)” and extra.

After her “American Idol” breakthrough, Mandisa launched her first album, “True Magnificence,” in 2007. It debuted on the prime of Billboard’s Christian album chart, a primary for a feminine artist, and at No. 43 on the Billboard 200. Her first single off the album, “Solely the World,” debuted at No. 2 on the recent singles chart and reached No. 1 in its second week.

Her different albums included “It’s Christmas” (2008), “Freedom” (2009), “What if We Had been Actual” (2011), “Overcomer” (2013), “Out of the Darkish” (2017) and a biggest hits album in 2020. She acquired Grammy nominations for finest pop/modern gospel album for “True Magnificence” and “Freedom” and for modern Christian music album with “What if We Had been Actual.” Her win lastly got here when “Overcomer” earned a trophy for modern Christian album, plus an extra nom for gospel/modern Christian efficiency for the title observe.

Mandisa was considered one of simply 5 “American Idol” alumi to win a Grammy, together with Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Tori Kelly.