Masters 2024: Jack Nicklaus talks about the time he ‘almost killed’ Masters co-founders with shank

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Jack Nicklaus might have misplaced the 1964 Masters to Arnold Palmer by a whopping six pictures, however that’s not the one lasting reminiscence Nicklaus has from that event.

Significantly, Nicklaus, a six-time winner of the inexperienced jacket, remembers the 8-iron he hit that Sunday on Augusta Nationwide’s well-known par-3 twelfth gap that just about had dire penalties.

Certain, Nicklaus shanked his tee shot in need of Rae’s Creek and carded bogey, however he additionally narrowly missed beaning the Masters co-founders, who have been watching from good of the tee field.

“I nearly killed Bob Jones and Clifford Roberts,” Nicklaus mentioned. “Shanked it proper over their head. … Their cart was out in entrance right here about 20, 25 yards on the best aspect, and I put it proper over their head with an 8-iron. I practically made ‘3.’”

Nicklaus additionally shared one other embarrassing second throughout his annual Thursday morning presser alongside Gary Participant and Tom Watson. It was Nicklaus’ birthday one yr, and he was enjoying within the Crosby Clambake at Pebble Seaside.

“We have been having a bit group collectively down on the room,” Nicklaus recollects, “and in our room, in all probability eight or 10 individuals are there, and a pal of mine calls, ‘Hey, Jack, completely happy birthday. Any person desires to say completely happy birthday to you.’ And a man bought on the telephone and sang ‘Pleased Birthday’ all through, and I may barely hear and so forth and so forth.

“He mentioned, ‘Pleased birthday, Jack.’ And I gave it actual businesslike, as I would in these days, ‘Who am I talking with, please?’

“‘It’s Bing Crosby, Jack. Pleased birthday.’

“I’m sitting there listening to Bing Crosby sing ‘Pleased Birthday,’ and I don’t even comprehend it.

“That 8-iron shank was embarrassing, too.”