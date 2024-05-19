McDonald’s adds new ‘Grandma McFlurry’ to menus nationwide – NBC Chicago

Final yr, it was the Grimace Shake. This yr, it is a new McFlurry…or possibly, an older one?

The limited-edition deal with, known as the “Grandma McFlurry,” hits McDonald’s eating places in Chicago and past Might 21, a press launch stated. The dessert, in keeping with the discharge, was created with the particular girl in thoughts, saying the Chicago-based burger chain is a tried and true place to take grandchildren.

“McDonald’s is the place the place lifelong recollections are made with grandma,” the discharge stated. “From treating us to an impromptu comfortable serve to letting us have dessert first, grandmas all the time know tips on how to make us really feel particular,” the discharge stated. “And now, it is her flip.”

The brand new McFlurry taste options “chopped, crunchy sweet items (like grandma’s favourite deal with that she hid in her purse),” the discharge stated, combined with a “scrumptious” syrup and vanilla comfortable serve.

“The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a visit down reminiscence lane, and we’re excited to present our followers that have whereas honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives,” Tariq Hassan, chief advertising and buyer expertise officer at McDonald’s, stated within the launch.

A photograph of the Grandma McFlurry, supplied by McDonald’s, exhibits the drink in a pink, white and pink cup, with a McDonald’s emblem atop what seems to be a doily. Beneath the brand, the signature “XOXO, Grandma” may be seen.

The brand new deal with is the newest menu addition to the burger chain. In a latest earnings name, executives stated burgers would quickly be bigger and “extra satiating.” McDonald’s will even introduce a $5 worth meal for a restricted time.

Final month, the chain introduced it might add a brand new McCrispy hen sandwich onto menus for a restricted time. Earlier this yr, the chain introduced it might begin promoting Krispy Kreme doughnuts starting at breakfast time as a part of a brand new partnership.

Earlier this yr, McDonald’s introduced again the fan-favorite burger, “The Double Large Mac.” It additionally plans to part out self-service beverage machines in eating places nationwide.

Final yr, the chain launched a mysterious spin-off restaurant known as “CosMcs” in suburban Bolingbrook.