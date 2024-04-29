Nottingham Forest vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result and reaction after Haaland scores in victory

Manchester Metropolis will search to maintain the strain on Arsenal within the Premier League title race after they head to Nottingham Forest on Sunday night – and will certainly soar above the Gunners, relying on their consequence earlier on in opposition to Tottenham.

With Liverpool having fallen away badly up to now few weeks, it’s now very a lot only a two-horse race within the remaining stretch, with Metropolis aiming to retain their title but once more. They’re the truth is within the hunt for the home double, given they may face Man United within the FA Cup remaining, too.

As for Forest, it’s nonetheless all about survival and they should deal with their soccer after per week of berating officers for costing them factors. The actual fact stays that Nuno’s facet are one place above the relegation zone and solely a degree away from Luton – however perhaps extra worrisome, two factors away from Burnley who’re the extra in-form facet.

Comply with the reside motion beneath and see the Nottingham Forest vs Man Metropolis prediction and odds right here.

Kick-off on the Metropolis Floor at 4:30pm BST

Man Metropolis group information: Phil Foden and Ruben Dias out, Erling Haaland on the bench

Forest group information: Nuno strains up with again 5 in opposition to champions

GOAL 32’ – De Bruyne’s nook headed in by Gvardiol on the close to publish (0-1)

GOAL 71’ – Haaland slots a end into the far nook previous Sels (0-2)

Nottingham Forest FC 0 – 2 Manchester Metropolis FC

Kevin de Bruyne’s newest double act makes Man Metropolis the unconvincing unstoppables

18:49 , Chris Wilson

On such days, Manchester Metropolis would be the unconvincing unstoppables. This was scarcely probably the most wonderful demonstration of Pep Guardiola’s philosophy however churn or grind out 4 extra wins and they’re going to have a fourth consecutive Premier League title, no matter what Arsenal do.

Weakened by harm and sickness, put beneath strain by Nottingham Forest, beneath par with their passing, Metropolis nonetheless prevailed. It might have been the results of champions. It’s more durable to say it was the efficiency of them. However Metropolis had Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland, one the very best participant on the pitch, the opposite a scoring substitute, and just a little fortune.

And if Forest have a contemporary set of grievances, it must be with themselves. Condemned to defeat by their failings in each containers, by their newest piece of disastrous defending at a set-piece and by an lack of ability to take presentable probabilities, they may mirror on what might need been.

This was a reminder that their destiny rests in their very own palms, no matter their agenda with officers and the Premier League.

De Bruyne’s newest double act makes Man Metropolis the unconvincing unstoppables

Ederson harm leaves Man Metropolis fearing goalkeeper might miss Premier League and FA Cup double chase

19:26 , Chris Wilson

Manchester Metropolis are ready to see if Ederson is out for the remainder of the season and must sit out their pursuit of the double after struggling a shoulder harm within the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The goalkeeper, who was substituted at half-time after being harm in a collision with Forest defender Willy Boly, left the Metropolis Floor along with his arm in a sling.

“It doesn’t look good,” admitted supervisor Pep Guardiola. “We see tomorrow with the physician.”

Ederson harm leaves Man Metropolis fearing goalkeeper might miss double chase

19:19 , Chris Wilson

Nuno Espirito Santo is final to talk to Sky.

“I feel we performed a great recreation. We had probabilities, we did a great job relating to how onerous it’s to play in opposition to Manchester Metropolis.

“With this perspective, we’re going to realize what we would like.

“We’re disenchanted with the consequence, the encouragement comes from the way in which we work, how dedicated we’re, and what we now have forward of us. That is extra essential. We keep constructive and we go for the subsequent three video games.”

Relating to the taking part in floor doubtlessly taking part in a task within the consequence, he says he “doesn’t know”.

“We’re disenchanted with the consequence. We [need to] keep constructive. I feel we’re working very onerous, but it surely’s essential that we maintain producing, as a result of the ultimate contact will come.”

19:10 , Chris Wilson

Guardiola is subsequent to talk to Sky, and he says that Forest had “lots of high quality”.

“It was a tough recreation, they performed with bravery. They’ve quick gamers with lots of high quality so we discovered a objective within the second when it was 10 in opposition to 11.

“It’s a nice victory as we had lots of video games behind us. Now we now have an extended week to get well.”

He provides that “the sport modified when Bernardo [Silva] got here inside and made lots of passes.

“It was tough as a result of the opponents had been so powerful, aggressive. These recreation are so, so tough at this stage.”

On the half-time modifications, he says that Ederson is injured, and Kovacic was introduced on for “the additional passes that we want”.

Requested about Arsenal and Liverpool, he says “the whole lot can occur”.

“What occurred to Liverpool can occur to us, can occur to Arsenal.

“It’s simply, now, we now have time to arrange for the finals that we now have and the FA Cup remaining.”

18:56 , Chris Wilson

Roy Keane expects Metropolis to win the title from right here, saying that Guardiola’s facet “will win all the remainder of their matches now”.

“It’s all about getting outcomes at this stage of the season. Pep, given the requirements he units, will definitely be involved with the probabilities they gave up within the first half, however they’d much more management within the second half.

“It’s the identical previous story with Metropolis, even when they don’t seem to be at their greatest.

“They know the way to win soccer matches, they’ve good choices off the bench, and they have into a extremely good behavior of successful matches in recent times.”

18:43 , Chris Wilson

Haaland and Gvardiol are talking to Sky.

Gvardiol says that he “discovered himself in a great place” for his objective, whereas Haaland calls it “an essential win”.

“It doesn’t matter how we do it, it’s about successful. We knew it was going to be a combat, however we are able to’t complain, it’s about successful and that’s precisely what we did.”

Requested if the Arsenal consequence was at the back of their minds, Gvardiol replies that they “have to be centered”, and might be taking part in “4 extra finals”.

“In case you overthink, you’ll go loopy,” provides Haaland.

“Calm down, get pleasure from and deal with the subsequent one.”

18:37 , Chris Wilson

18:28 , Chris Wilson

FULL-TIME! The referee blows the whistle and Metropolis stay firmly within the driving seat for a fourth successive title.

For Forest, it’s a day of almost alternatives. Chris Wooden might be going to mattress with regrets, that’s for certain.

For the away facet, consideration turns to subsequent week’s house recreation in opposition to Wolves as they proceed to seek out Arsenal on the high of the desk.

18:27 , Chris Wilson

94 minutes: Bobb wins the ball within the Forest half, and the ball is threaded by way of to Haaland, who virtually squeezes it previous Sels.

18:25 , Chris Wilson

92 minutes: Forest win a free-kick and Reyna delivers as soon as extra, however Walker cushions it again to Ortega.

18:22 , Chris Wilson

89 minutes: Woods goes in for the cross however Ortega collects simply. 5 minutes of added time.

18:20 , Chris Wilson

88 minutes: Metropolis make two subs, as Matheus Nunes and Oscar Bobb come on for Kevin De Bruyne and and Julian Alvarez.

18:19 , Chris Wilson

87 minutes: Simply as I write that, Hudson-Odoi swings in a half-cross, half-shot that’s sneaking into the far nook, however Ortega manages to put it aside.

18:18 , Chris Wilson

85 minutes: Forest are nonetheless probing when in possession, however there’s little risk.

18:15 , Chris Wilson

82 minutes: It’s really fizzling out considerably as each side appear to be they’ve accepted this consequence.

Ibrahim Sangare comes on for Boly.

18:12 , Chris Wilson

80 minutes: Metropolis look snug now, with Haaland skipping over three challenges however simply failing to get a shot away.

18:09 , Chris Wilson

77 minutes: Gibbs-White wins a foul within the Metropolis half, and the house facet push males ahead for it.

Reyna delivers in direction of Boly, who scoops it again into the field, however Ortega collects.

18:08 , Chris Wilson

76 minutes: Forest win a nook however Metropolis clear simply. Simply beforehand, Wooden had didn’t handle the shot from an inviting cross in.

18:06 , Chris Wilson

74 minutes: That appears like recreation over, and Forest make three modifications.

Elanga, Murillo and Danilo come off for Gio Reyna, Andrew Omobamidele and Ryan Yates.

GOAL! Forest 0-2 Man Metropolis – LIVE

18:04 , Chris Wilson

70 minutes: GOAL! After all it’s him, and it’s so easy.

De Bruyne collects the go close to midway and slips it to Haaland, who’s one-v-one with Murillo. He shapes to shoot along with his left foot however drags it previous Murillo and hits it throughout Sels along with his weaker foot and into the alternative nook.

18:00 , Chris Wilson

68 minutes: Metropolis have much more management than they did firstly of the half.

De Bruyne collects the ball close to the Forest field and hits a long-range effort that forces a great save from Sels.

17:58 , Chris Wilson

66 minutes: Murillo wins a last-ditch problem to win the ball from De Bruyne and stop a 2-on-1 Metropolis assault.

He performs it lengthy to Elanga, whose cross simply evades Wooden within the field.

17:56 , Chris Wilson

64 minutes: Wooden collects the go from Niakhate, however his go to Murillo is poor and the latter is dispossessed by Rodri.

Metropolis have sustained possession once more.

17:54 , Chris Wilson

63 minutes: Haaland creates an opportunity virtually instantly as he holds the ball up from the throw and lays it off to De Bruyne. He slides the ball by way of to Alvarez, who drives in direction of objective and fires a shot extensive.

17:53 , Chris Wilson

61 minutes: Jack Grealish comes off for Haaland, who has 4 targets in opposition to Forest in his profession up to now.

17:52 , Chris Wilson

60 minutes: Haaland is preparing on the sidelines. In the meantime, Gvardiol drives ahead earlier than dropping the ball to Boly.

Aina is discovered on the overlap by Hudson-Odoi, however his cross is weak.

17:50 , Chris Wilson

59 minutes: Hudson-Odoi slips away from Akanji and clips in a cross which makes its means throughout the field to Montiel, however his half-volleyed try is blocked.

17:49 , Chris Wilson

58 minutes: A bit of extra calm now from Metropolis, as Grealish is introduced down by Boly on midway.

17:48 , Chris Wilson

57 minutes: The house crowd are doing a great job in urging Forest ahead, however nothing to point out for it but.

Guardiola appears irritated on the sidelines.

17:46 , Chris Wilson

55 minutes: Gvardiol bursts ahead and fizzes within the cross, however however Aina wins it earlier than Silva can get to the top of it.

Forest break ahead, and Aina beats Walker, however the house facet can’t capitalise.

Grealish and De Bruyne are down briefly.

17:44 , Chris Wilson

53 minutes: Montiel performs one other lengthy ball ahead, once more to Elanga, however Kovacic manages to clear.

17:43 , Chris Wilson

51 minutes: Metropolis clear in direction of Alvarez, however Forest cope with it simply. The lengthy ball is performed in direction of Elanga, who’s gained the footrace and is one-on-one, however his lobbed effort flies extensive. He was offside anyway.

17:42 , Chris Wilson

50 minutes: Rodri clips it extensive to Bernardo Silva, however Murillo clears the cross.

Forest counter, and Montiel lays it off to Gibbs-White on the skin of the field, however his side-footed effort flies simply extensive.

17:41 , Chris Wilson

49 minutes: Forest lose the ball making an attempt to play out from the again, and Metropolis have sustained possession for the primary time within the half.

17:39 , Chris Wilson

46 minutes: CLOSE! Wooden once more!

Elanga picks the ball up on the left and skips previous Walker earlier than squaring it to Wooden. It’s such a simple probability, round seven yards out, however Wooden simply scuffs it and fails to make a correct connection!

17:37 , Chris Wilson

Two modifications for Metropolis at half-time as Ederson and Doku are changed by Ortega and Mateo Kovacic.

The away facet get us underway once more.

17:33 , Chris Wilson

17:27 , Karl Matchett

De Bruyne within the motion as soon as extra for Metropolis – however Forest have had greater than their share of probabilities.

The undisputed help king 👑 No Premier League participant has extra assists than Kevin de Bruyne in all competitions this season. He has made 21 appearances 😅👏#NFOMCI pic.twitter.com/c5HulHSiGO — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 28, 2024

HT: Nottm Forest (1.67) 0-1 (0.31) Man Metropolis — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) April 28, 2024

HT – Forest 0-1 Man Metropolis – LIVE

17:22 , Karl Matchett

De Bruyne has the ultimate shot of the half with an effort on the flip but it surely’s blocked, cleared and the half-time whistle goes.

Metropolis forward however not essentially in management, with Forest actually giving a lot and looking out a risk off set-pieces. If Chris Wooden had his capturing boots on it might have been a unique story already.

45+2’ – Forest 0-1 Man Metropolis – LIVE

17:19 , Karl Matchett

So near an equaliser. A nook hits the close to publish space, Ederson once more flaps at it and will get subsequent to nothing on the ball, it drops to Murillo and the defender flicks it goalward, up onto the crossbar and over.

44’ – Forest 0-1 Man Metropolis – LIVE

17:17 , Karl Matchett

4 minutes added on.

Forest have battled gamely on this first half however have lacked the of entirety. Metropolis haven’t been at their greatest, however they’ve scored one and gone shut on no less than one other one event.

40’ – Forest 0-1 Man Metropolis – LIVE

17:13 , Karl Matchett

Gibbs-White leads a counter and Hudson-Odoi cuts infield earlier than capturing over – he needs a foul after having his heel clipped but it surely’s most likely not a free-kick, only a collision.

On the different finish Alvarez and Gvardiol virtually mix however the ball’s simply over the defender’s head and Forest clear.

36’ – Forest 0-1 Man Metropolis – LIVE

17:09 , Karl Matchett

Properly, merely put, Forest can not miss probabilities like that. Elanga and Aina mix, the latter crosses and Montiel – on for the injured Williams – lays it off for Wooden…and the striker misses the ball fully, three yards from objective and with the keeper on the ground.

Absolute shocker.

GOAL! 32’ – Forest 0-1 Man Metropolis – LIVE

17:04 , Karl Matchett

And from the nook comes the opening objective!

De Bruyne whips it into the close to publish and there’s Josko Gvardiol, rising highest to bullet in a header, beating Selz on the close to publish and placing Metropolis a objective forward.

31’ – Forest 0-0 Man Metropolis – LIVE

17:03 , Karl Matchett

Neco Williams makes a great block on Grealish because the winger appears to cross however appears to tweak his hamstring barely in doing so. He wants some consideration from the medical group and as he walks to the facet of the pitch he doesn’t look overly snug.

Nook for Metropolis meantime.

28’ – Forest 0-0 Man Metropolis – LIVE

17:00 , Karl Matchett

Aina bursts in momentarily behind Walker however he doesn’t fairly management correctly and the second is gone. Ultimately a cross reaches Wooden but it surely’s an ungainly angle and distance and his header loops harmlessly over the crossbar.

24’ – Forest 0-0 Man Metropolis – LIVE

16:58 , Karl Matchett

Little bit of a stoppage for remedy to a head harm within the Forest field.

No specific causes for criticism from officers’ choices within the opening quarter of this recreation for the hosts, you’ll – and so they’ll – be delighted to listen to.

A few times now although the followers have sounded frustration, however largely at their very own gamers for not profiting from counter-attacking probabilities.

20’ – Forest 0-0 Man Metropolis – LIVE

16:54 , Karl Matchett

Actually an intent from the hosts to push ahead after they can, at tempo and down the wings. Metropolis dominant on the ball as you’d anticipate however not too many clear-cut openings total simply but.

De Bruyne is seeing loads of the ball however hasn’t fairly been capable of finding the house to play his intelligent passes by way of the hole into the field.

Grealish now goes down after a foul from Danilo who perhaps is fortunate to not get booked.

16′ – Forest 0-0 Man Metropolis – LIVE

16:48 , Karl Matchett

Doku once more concerned as he lashes a shot extensive, then on the different finish Williams evades Grealish and whacks in a near-post shot – parried previous the publish by Ederson.

Ederson fumbles the nook subsequent time it is available in however as he goes to then declare the subsequent cross he’s ploughed into by Boly in midair – no foul, simply each leaping and the ball by no means really reached them.

The goalkeeper wants a little bit of remedy.

12′ – Forest 0-0 Man Metropolis – LIVE

16:45 , Karl Matchett

Doku tracks again and merely bundles Elanga to the bottom, conceding a free-kick. Gibbs-White whips it over the wall, however a yard over the bar too. Doku himself is then fouled on the different finish after dancing between two, Aina maybe knocking him over finally.

Murillo heads the set piece over his personal bar with a great piece of defending, then one other Metropolis nook is wasted as Silva miscontrols.

8’ – Forest 0-0 Man Metropolis – LIVE

16:41 , Karl Matchett

Selz known as into motion as De Bruyne checks onto his proper foot and curls one in low – tipped extensive by the keeper. Already Metropolis’s midfield choices dominating fully the Forest pairing of Danilo and Gibbs-White. Technical and artistic they’re; defensively resolute maybe not.

4’ – Forest 0-0 Man Metropolis – LIVE

16:38 , Karl Matchett

De Bruyne delivers a nook and Doku virtually will get a shot away.

Grealish winds himself into the realm and De Bruyne this time has a go, can’t join correctly.

Open begin to the sport however the marvel might be how lengthy Forest are comfortable to counter in the event that they don’t get an early probability or two – the system at this time suggests they’ll be seeking to be onerous to interrupt down, sit in form and frustrate the guests.

1’ – Forest 0-0 Man Metropolis – LIVE

16:33 , Karl Matchett

We’re underway – and Forest virtually forward inside about 20 seconds! A cross from the left finds Neco Williams operating in on the far publish, he catches the ball on the volley but it surely’s straight at a defender and deflected away to security.

What a begin which may have been.

16:27 , Karl Matchett

Kick-off simply 5 minutes away.

Metropolis successful right here will put them again to some extent behind Arsenal with a recreation in hand. Forest begin the match one level above the drop zone so something here’s a little bit of bonus respiration house.

16:18 , Karl Matchett

Wing-backs for Forest at this time by the appears of issues, leaving an attack-minded centre of the park. Gibbs-White and Danilo as a pairing doesn’t scream defensive resilience, if we’re trustworthy.

Doku and Grealish each begin for Metropolis, unusually, as Foden is unwell.

“He’s not prepared, he didn’t really feel good so he’s again to Manchester,” Guardiola mentioned of Foden.

16:12 , Karl Matchett

Beneath 20 minutes to go now till Man Metropolis have their flip – they may very a lot be anticipated to win in opposition to Forest after all, however Arsenal have actually put the strain on to depart little margin for error.

Arsenal edge out Spurs to maintain strain on Metropolis

16:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

Over within the north London derby, Arsenal did their job to sneak by way of and clinch three factors to maintain the strain on Metropolis. You possibly can re-live the drama right here:

Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League consequence and remaining rating

I don’t waste my time fascinated about referees, says Man Metropolis boss Pep Guardiola

16:00 , Chris Wilson

However Manchester Metropolis boss Pep Guardiola insists he doesn’t “spend one second” fascinated about referees as he prepares to face Nottingham Forestin the wake of their high-profile criticism of match officers.

Guardiola, who takes his title-chasing facet to the Metropolis Floor on Sunday afternoon, feels being preoccupied with refereeing appointments is a waste of his time.“I’m going to the sport and I by no means ever know who’s the referee,” he mentioned.“Once I see their face, it’s ‘oh, I do not forget that face’. I by no means in my life discuss in regards to the referees earlier than, throughout or after – by no means ever, ever.

“A mistake could be a mistake and we’re unhappy, and when it’s in our favour we’re fortunate.”

I don’t waste my time fascinated about referees, says Man Metropolis boss Pep Guardiola

Nottingham Forest XI

15:51 , Lawrence Ostlere

It appears like Forest will play with three on the again, or extra like 5 when Metropolis have the ball.

Nottingham Forest: Sels, Boly, Niakhate, Murillo, Williams, Danilo, Gibbs-White, Aina, Elanga, Wooden, Hudson-Odoi.

Substitutes: Turner, Sangare, Toffolo, Reyna, Yates, Origi, Montiel, Omobamidele, Ribeiro.

Manchester Metropolis XI

15:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Metropolis group is in and Erling Haaland is on the bench! What’s extra, there’s no Phil Foden, who’s unwell, and no Ruben Dias both. A glimmer of hope for Forest?

Manchester Metropolis: Ederson, Walker (C), Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Doku, Grealish, Alvarez.

Substitutes: Ortega, Carson, Stones, Kovacic, Haaland, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis.

Premier League title race: Who has the very best fixtures – Man Metropolis, Arsenal or Liverpool?

15:20 , Chris Wilson

Forward of the incoming group information, a reminder of every of the contenders’ remaining Premier League video games.

What was shaping as much as be a three-way race for the title is now down to 2 challengers. Liverpool dropped factors for the fourth time in 5 Premier League video games as they had been held to a 2-2 draw at West Ham, after a 2-0 defeat at Everton all however eradicated Jurgen Klopp’s from the title race.

With Metropolis in motion within the FA Cup semi-finals final weekend, each Arsenal and Liverpool had been left with two video games to play earlier than Metropolis’s subsequent Premier League fixture. Arsenal did their job, beating Wolves away and then thrashing Chelsea to maneuver 4 factors clear of Pep Guardiola’s facet, although the champions have one other recreation in hand after thrashing Brighton on Thursday evening.

Right here’s the place the title may very well be gained and misplaced…

Premier League title race: Who has the very best fixtures within the run-in?

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester Metropolis to stay centered for title run-in

15:10 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola had beforehand mentioned that Liverpool’s shock derby defeat to Everton served as a warning to his gamers forward of a 4-0 thrashing of Brighton.

The Metropolis supervisor might be urging his gamers to heed of that recommendation once more at this time as they face a Forest facet that’s battling to remain within the Premier League.

“I mentioned to the gamers what occurred to Liverpool can occur to us and might occur to Arsenal,” mentioned the Spaniard.

“Folks didn’t anticipate them to lose in opposition to Crystal Palace and yesterday however it may possibly occur to us – it’s soccer.

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester Metropolis to stay centered for title run-in

Pep Guardiola in dreamland as Manchester Metropolis chase fourth straight title

15:00 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola admits it’s “a dream come true” for Manchester Metropolis to be preventing for a fourth successive Premier League title as he prepares to face a Nottingham Forest group fuelled by perceived injustice.

Metropolis boss Guardiola guided his facet to the treble final season however feared the membership might not in a position to maintain its relentless pursuit of silverware this time period.

The reigning champions are in command of their very own future as they put together to start their remaining 5 top-flight fixtures on Sunday afternoon at what is anticipated to be a hostile Metropolis Floor.

“Combating once more for the Premier League is a dream come true.

“I couldn’t anticipate it, actually. I do know the dream was to be there however what occurred up to now, I assumed this season I may not have the ability to do it.”

Pep Guardiola in dreamland as Manchester Metropolis chase fourth straight title

Nottingham Forest vs Man Metropolis prediction: Champions to darken temper at Metropolis Floor

14:50 , Chris Wilson

Metropolis are unsurprisingly the favourites for at this time’s recreation, priced at 2/7. A draw is obtainable at 5/1, whereas a house win has odds of 11/1.

Metropolis are a best-price 2/5 within the Premier League odds to win the title because of the emphatic nature of their response to Arsenal’s win over Chelsea.

Early group information

14:45 , Chris Wilson

Taiwo Awoniyi might once more miss out for Nottingham Forest, whereas Willy Boly stays sidelined.

Erling Haaland is once more a doubt for Manchester Metropolis having missed their final two video games. Pep Guardiola is once more more likely to shuffle his squad as he manages minutes in a busy run-in.

Is Nottingham Forest vs Man Metropolis on TV? Time, channel and the way to watch

14:40 , Chris Wilson

Nottingham Forest host Manchester Metropolis in a key fixture at each ends of the Premier League desk.

Pep Guardiola’s title chasers saved up their pursuit of a fourth consecutive title by sweeping apart Brighton on Thursday evening, showcasing ominous intent because the run-in heats up.

The membership management their very own future with a recreation in hand over rivals Arsenal and Liverpool nonetheless to return, although their hosts might be out to throw them astray.

After loads of noise across the defeat to Everton, Nuno Espirito Santo’s males will hope to make a press release on the pitch as they appear to stave off relegation.

Right here’s the whole lot you could know.

Is Nottingham Forest vs Man Metropolis on TV? Kick-off time, channel and the way to watch

14:35 , Chris Wilson

Within the day’s different huge recreation on the high of the desk, Arsenal have travelled throughout north London to face native rivals Tottenham

That recreation began at 2pm, and you may comply with it beneath.

Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League group information and line-ups

Nottingham Forest vs Man Metropolis LIVE

14:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Good afternoon and welcome to The Impartial’s reside protection of at this time’s recreation between Nottingham Forest and Manchester Metropolis.

Pep Guardiola’s facet face a struggling Forest facet as they appear to proceed the chase on league leaders Arsenal, who’ve performed one recreation greater than the Cityzens.