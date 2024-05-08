Pamela Anderson runs through museum, Central Park in gown after 2024 Met Gala

Pamela Anderson had a Cinderella second after the 2024 Met Gala.

The actress playfully ran by the Met Museum and Central Park after strolling the crimson carpet Monday night time.

“From one backyard to the subsequent,” the “Baywatch” alum, 56, captioned Instagram movies of herself on the transfer. “A particular thanks to @theofficialpandora and @oscardelarenta for probably the most lovely night.”

Within the first slide of the foolish social media add, Anderson giggled and held up her robe, her footwear smacking the museum ground as she raced by an exhibit.

She quipped within the subsequent video that she was “nonetheless working” as she jogged down a path in the dead of night.

The mannequin’s Instagram followers praised her “wild spirit” and craved their very own “dress-running moments” within the feedback part.

One fan famous that Anderson’s “costume matche[d] the Greco-Roman statuary,” with one other calling her a “actual life Cinderella.”

Others gushed that she was the “greatest dressed” on the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Style”-themed occasion.

Anderson went full glam in a beige, asymmetrical robe by Oscar De La Renta, accessorizing with feathers in her hair.

Though she has opted to go makeup-free since her longtime make-up artists Alexis Vogel’s 2019 dying, she rocked a light-weight magnificence look.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum matched her pink eyeshadow to her lips.

Beforehand, Anderson has skipped cosmetics as a technique to “problem magnificence,” she informed Vogue France in a 2023 interview.

“If all of us chase youth or we’re all chasing our thought of what magnificence is in trend magazines then we’re all going to be dissatisfied or perhaps somewhat bit unhappy,” she defined final 12 months.

“I believe I’m happiest that I’ve ever been in my very own pores and skin,” Anderson continued. “It’s what’s inside the garments that counts and I believe magnificence does come from inside.”

The “Barb Wire” star has since shocked fresh-faced whereas modeling for journal covers, strolling for crimson carpets and posing on Instagram.