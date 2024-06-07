Paul Skenes faces Shohei Ohtani in Pirates-Dodgers clash

Whereas the Bucs would go on to win 10-6, thanks largely to a seven-run second inning, that matchup was the principle pull of the night. Skenes, the highest pitching prospect of his technology, and Ohtani, the two-way sensation who’s within the combine for a 3rd Most Useful Participant Award, had by no means squared off towards one another, and each gamers decisively gained a battle of their first two encounters.