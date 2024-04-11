Trevor Story to have shoulder surgery

“Very important,” Breslow stated of the lack of Story. “Not going to cover from what he’s meant to this workforce defensively, and we had full confidence that offensively he was going to contribute as effectively. We noticed what he might do in Spring Coaching. I feel, thankfully, he is emerged as a frontrunner of this workforce and there is nonetheless going to be a manner for him to positively affect it. Sadly, it simply would not seem to be it may be on the sector proper now.”