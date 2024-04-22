Rempe sparks Rangers to Game 1 win against Capitals

Washington solely had six pictures within the third interval and didn’t get its first on web till there was 7:44 remaining.

“It makes the sport fairly straightforward when everybody’s going like that,” New York defenseman Ok’Andre Miller mentioned. “I believe we had our foot on the pedal all evening and made it actually onerous on their defensemen, did not give them a lot. “

The Capitals have been 2-for-2 on the penalty kill however 0-for-4 on the ability play.

“They’ve clearly bought excellent particular groups over there, and to close them down on the PK was large momentum for us,” Carlson mentioned. “We had loads of probabilities to seize it by means of these kills, by means of the ability performs, however if you let it blow within the wind, you by no means know what is going on to occur.”

NOTES: Kreider performed in his 108th playoff recreation to go Marc Staal for sole possession of third place Rangers historical past. Solely Dan Girardi (122) and Henrik Lundqvist (130) have performed in additional. … Capitals defenseman Vincent Iorio sustained an upper-body harm within the second and didn’t return. Coach Spencer Carbery didn’t have an replace. Washington was additionally with out defensemen Nick Jensen (higher physique) and Rasmus Sandin (higher physique), and Carlson performed a game-high 27:24. … Panarin has 121 factors within the common season and playoffs mixed. The one Rangers gamers with extra in a single season are Jaromir Jagr (125 in 85 video games in 2005-06) and Vic Hadfield (122 in 94 video games in 1971-72). … Ovechkin was held and not using a shot on objective for the fourth time in 148 postseason video games. He’s second amongst lively NHL gamers with 72 playoff objectives, one behind Dallas Stars ahead Joe Pavelski.