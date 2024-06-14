Texas evangelical pastor Dr. Tony Evans steps down due to ‘sin’ – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

After 48 years and lots of worship providers, Dr. Tony Evans of the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church in South Dallas introduced to his congregation on Sunday that he’s stepping away from his pastoral duties.

Dr. Evans, the primary Black particular person to earn a doctorate of theology from Dallas Theological Seminary, based the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in 1976 alongside along with his good friend Rev. Crawford Loritts.

On the time, that they had solely 10 members and held providers in Evans’s dwelling along with his late spouse, Lois. Since then, the church has garnered over 10,000 congregants and has 100-plus ministries.

“The muse of our ministry has all the time been our dedication to the Phrase of God as absolutely the supreme customary of reality to which we’re to adapt our lives,” Evans mentioned in a launched assertion.

“Once we fall in need of that customary as a consequence of sin, we’re required to repent and restore our relationship with God. Quite a few years in the past, I fell in need of that customary. I’m, subsequently, required to use the identical biblical customary of repentance and restoration to myself that I’ve utilized to others.”

Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship officers mentioned they made a tough determination after a lot prayer and several other conferences with Dr. Evans and the church elders.

“The elder board is dedicated to main the church in step with the teachings of the scriptures,” the church said.

“Dr. Evans and the elders agree that it is the elders’ accountability to carry any elder or pastor accountable if they do not meet the excessive requirements of the scripture, and to make sure that the church maintains its integrity.”

Evans shared that transferring ahead, Pastor Bobby Gibson and the elders will present extra info concerning interim management and the subsequent steps for the way forward for their church.

READ DR. EVANS’ STATEMENT TO THE CHURCH