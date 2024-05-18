Timberwolves’ Game 7 could do for Anthony Edwards what Game 7 did 20 years ago for Kevin Garnett

It is easy to overlook now, with Kevin Garnett long-retired from the NBA and enshrined within the Basketball Corridor of Fame, however the narrative from the early stage of his profession was outlined partly by playoff disappointment and a story that he disappeared within the largest moments.

KG’s Wolves misplaced seven consecutive first-round collection between 1997 and 2003. They had been usually overmatched as a decrease seed, however Garnett took the brunt of criticism — some truthful, some not.

The arc of his profession took a dramatic flip, although, throughout the 2003-04 season. He delivered an MVP season and joined forces with Sam Cassell and Latrell Sprewell to guide the Wolves to the No. 1 seed within the West. And as soon as there, he helped ship two collection victories, punctuating the second with a narrative-busting effort in a Sport 7 victory over Sacramento within the Western Convention semifinals.

KG’s recreation — 32 factors, 21 rebounds, 5 blocks and 4 steals in 46 minutes of an 83-80 win that wasn’t determined till a Chris Webber three-pointer rimmed out within the closing second — turned a part of his legend, which I talked about on Friday’s Day by day Supply podcast.

That was the final and solely nice workforce in Wolves historical past — till this season. And in a quirk of scheduling that works nicely with our love of round-number anniversaries, the one different Sport 7 in franchise historical past will arrive Sunday in Denver precisely 20 years after that Wolves victory over the Kings on Might 19, 2004.

That additionally occurs to be KG’s birthday. He delivered that masterpiece on the day he turned 28.

Anthony Edwards is greater than 5 years youthful than Garnett and will not flip 23 till August. He does not carry almost as a lot playoff baggage as KG did, neither is it maybe truthful to count on as a lot from an ascending 22-year-old as from a mid-career MVP.

However make no mistake: this is a chance for Ant, simply because it was for KG. Edwards already has a repute as a playoff riser, in distinction to Garnett’s early profession, however it is a likelihood to begin constructing a legacy.

If Edwards delivers a KG-like Sport 7 efficiency and the Wolves win Sunday in Denver, will probably be a second Minnesota followers speak about 20 years later when Ant is long-retired and maybe additionally enshrined within the Corridor of Fame.

The whole lot we find out about Edwards suggests he’s prepared for the second.

Listed below are 4 extra issues to know in the present day:

