Transformers One Trailer is OUT!

Huge day for Transformers One Information. Whereas the trailer was first introduced from house, we now have it on youtube as a daily trailer so that you can view. What do you consider the designs? Of Badassitron? Of the voices? Tell us!

Posted by D-Maximal_Primal on April 18th, 2024 @ 1:38pm CDT Sabrblade wrote: See, Michael Bay? That is the way you do robotic characters who’re likable, real, and are not defaulted to being murderous psychopaths. As a lot as I like this trailer, and as a lot as I (used to) take pleasure in Bumblebee and (fortunately nonetheless take pleasure in) Rise of the Beasts, I pray for the day once I cease seeing these feedback. I am simply drained on them.

Posted by Silver Wind on April 18th, 2024 @ 1:50pm CDT It is first rate. I believe the trailer confirmed an excessive amount of humor and never sufficient severe moments (even younger-geared movies want these). And the music wanted one thing greater than “be awed” used continuously.

Posted by Glyph on April 18th, 2024 @ 1:55pm CDT That was cool.) Effectively, that was fairly cool truly! Not what I used to be anticipating, I received fairly a James Gunn GotG vibe out of it with Hemsworth placing a little bit of late-MCU Thor into Optimus. Megs’ voice will take just a little longer to get used to, however I think what we have seen as far as D-16 can be fairly completely different from how he finally sounds as Megatron. (And that shot early on of Megs and the red-hot Decepticon model?was cool.) Quite a lot of the animation & design appears to be like attractive, hitting someplace between Evergreen and the Bumblebee film for me. A few of the character animation seemed possibly just a little lower-budget than you would possibly count on? Cybertron appears to be like nice although, each underground and topside, and it appears to be like prefer it’s packing so many little nods to bits of TF lore from everywhere in the previous 40 years that it should demand an in depth watch on dwelling launch. Briefly, that is wanting like much more enjoyable than I used to be anticipating!

Posted by bluecatcinema on April 18th, 2024 @ 2:08pm CDT Wanting good to date. The graphics are improbable, and the characters have been quite a lot of enjoyable to observe. The transformation scene was my favourite half for certain.

Posted by zko on April 18th, 2024 @ 2:11pm CDT Sabrblade wrote: See, Michael Bay? That is the way you do robotic characters who’re likable, real, and are not defaulted to being murderous psychopaths. See, Michael Bay? That is the way you do robotic characters who’re likable, real, and are not defaulted to being murderous psychopaths. That bumblebee killcount although…

Posted by First-Help on April 18th, 2024 @ 2:14pm CDT Amen. I actually sat right here and watched this with my mouth hanging open. The trailer is gorgeous, nicely polished animation. The interactions are superb. All of my nurses and MAs additionally watched the trailer. None of them are even followers of Transformers, however they ALL plan on seeing this film now. That is precisely what a trailer is meant to do. Effectively completed.

Posted by Bumblevivisector on April 18th, 2024 @ 2:17pm CDT So primarily based on the background tune, that is set again when Cybertronian tech ran on Home windows 95? My, it IS the primitive previous! Past Airachnid’s cameo, the entire aesthetic strikes me as ‘Prime with a much bigger price range’ greater than some other single previous CG TF rendering, particularly the Vehicons, and it really works surprisingly nicely. I may see this getting all the eye that Rise of the Beasts did not final summer season.

Posted by Bumblevivisector on April 18th, 2024 @ 2:20pm CDT zko wrote: Sabrblade wrote: See, Michael Bay? That is the way you do robotic characters who’re likable, real, and are not defaulted to being murderous psychopaths. See, Michael Bay? That is the way you do robotic characters who’re likable, real, and are not defaulted to being murderous psychopaths. That bumblebee killcount although… Seconded. Are you saying unintended murder is OK Sabr? It is all comedian aid till somebody unintentionally enters the nuclear codes…

Posted by ZeroWolf on April 18th, 2024 @ 2:22pm CDT D-Maximal_Primal wrote: Sabrblade wrote: See, Michael Bay? That is the way you do robotic characters who’re likable, real, and are not defaulted to being murderous psychopaths. As a lot as I like this trailer, and as a lot as I (used to) take pleasure in Bumblebee and (fortunately nonetheless take pleasure in) Rise of the Beasts, I pray for the day once I cease seeing these feedback. I am simply drained on them. Agreed, Transformers (2007) was nearly 20 years in the past. It is time to let issues go. There isn’t any good that may come from dredging up the previous. Michael Bay definitely does not care so there is not any want for individuals to cling to that. Anyway, onto the trailer itself. It truthfully appears to be like like a enjoyable little film. Whereas I in all probability can be ready until a house media launch, I will nonetheless be watching it.

Posted by Sabrblade on April 18th, 2024 @ 2:28pm CDT Bumblevivisector wrote: Seconded. Are you saying unintended murder is OK Sabr? It is all comedian aid till somebody unintentionally enters the nuclear codes… There is a distinction between an accident and a bunch of gun-toting maniacs who relish and revel of their obsessive want to primary, mutilate, and bloodbath the primary issues that have a look at them humorous (lookin’ at you, Crosshairs and Hound). ZeroWolf wrote: Agreed, Transformers (2007) was nearly 20 years in the past. Ah, however TLK was solely a mere seven years in the past.

Posted by blackeyedprime on April 18th, 2024 @ 3:04pm CDT Effectively it needs to be higher than rise of the dullest movie to characteristic a science museum (sure I do know WW84 is a worse film however in all probability nonetheless much less uninteresting than rise of the beasts, with Eternals being the very best of the three).

Megatrons voice is fairly jarring however among the designs look good. I can take it or depart it although, not one thing I am too fussed about seeing or not seeing

Posted by Perceptor1996 on April 18th, 2024 @ 3:39pm CDT Was fairly cool to see Skywarrp within the trailer and what I believe Sentinel Prime wanting so much like Deathsaurus.

Posted by o.supreme on April 18th, 2024 @ 3:55pm CDT I dont know……I simply dont know… I imply the animation appears to be like good and fluid. I suppose I am simply not “wired” into considering that Mechanical organisms can develop and mature bodily. I imply initially Orion Pax physique was actually destroyed and he was ReBuilt into Optimus Prime. Name it hoaky, or no matter; however the thought of bots wanting “younger” after which maturing is simply so international to my ideas of Transformers. Positive we noticed little kiddies on Lithone, however that was a distinct race of Robots. I imply I get that Optimus wasn’t all the time the stalwart, assured chief we see within the OG collection. every character ought to be capable of develop in a way mentally, however to have them look “youthful” simply does not make sense, except once more, their our bodies are actually going to be damaged, and rebuilt into one thing nearer to what we all know. I imply Elita is already “Elita” (not Aeiral), and Megatron was “Born”(constructed) as is. (Bodily, not mentally). Yeah I do know this is not OG Transformers, and it definitely reveals. I nonetheless plan on seeing it and giving it an opportunity, however man, It undoubtedly did not overwhelm me with positivity, lets simply put it that means. Additionally, can we formally STOP with inserting classical Rock songs in trailers? It was cool in Guardians of the Galaxy, and its sequels, and dozens of different movie trailers which have completed it prior to now 10 years. However it may well cease now. I imply I do know Transformers is an unique product of the 80’s, however “Begin Me Up” even predates it. My nostalgia bias in all probability would have given a move to any tune from the TF:TM soundtrack, despite the fact that this movie hasn’t earned it but (possibly they will play “The Contact”, or a rendition of the OF TF theme on the finish of the movie), however yeah, Rolling Stones and TF does not mesh nicely right here.

Posted by -Kanrabat- on April 18th, 2024 @ 3:57pm CDT Seems enjoyable, however there’s one factor I simply can’t recover from: KID MEGATRON!

Posted by Rodimus Prime on April 18th, 2024 @ 4:05pm CDT I’m pleasantly shocked. I am undoubtedly planning on seeing this, appears to be like like quite a lot of enjoyable. Is it purported to be a prequel to the reside motion movies? Felt just like the vibe was extra towards Prime and the WFC video games.

Posted by Sabrblade on April 18th, 2024 @ 4:06pm CDT o.supreme wrote: I dont know……I simply dont know… I imply the animation appears to be like good and fluid. I suppose I am simply not “wired” into considering that Mechanical organisms can develop and mature bodily. I imply initially Orion Pax physique was actually destroyed and he was ReBuilt into Optimus Prime. Name it hoaky, or no matter; however the thought of bots wanting “younger” after which maturing is simply so international to my ideas of Transformers. Positive we noticed little kiddies on Lithone, however that was a distinct race of Robots.

Faux these final two are in reverse order. Additionally,



Posted by uclaguy on April 18th, 2024 @ 4:25pm CDT What a large number. I suppose I will be sittnig this one out, similar to the Bay motion pictures. Origin story? G1 seasons 2 and three (the 5 faces of darkness half 4 specifically) are being fully disregarded. I might take that any day over what’s seen within the trailer. The unique story is way darker with way more dying. The trailer reveals the autobots and decepticons studying to rework collectively? No. The autobots used that tactic to win their civil warfare towards the decepticons after cybertrons ‘golden age.’ Depend me out.

Posted by o.supreme on April 18th, 2024 @ 4:33pm CDT Scorching Rod was “matured” by the Matrix into Rodimus Prime, not bodily progress. (much like Optimus though his Pax physique was mortally wounded). The story of A3 “maturation” just isn’t precisely identified, however I severely doubt it was bodily progress.

Posted by Sabrblade on April 18th, 2024 @ 4:44pm CDT o.supreme wrote: Scorching Rod was “matured” by the Matrix into Rodimus Prime, not bodily progress. (much like Optimus though his Pax physique was mortally wounded). Scorching Rod was “matured” by the Matrix into Rodimus Prime, not bodily progress. (much like Optimus though his Pax physique was mortally wounded). The story of A3 “maturation” just isn’t precisely identified, however I severely doubt it was bodily progress. There’s additionally Kup. A flashback in “Chaos” confirmed a youthful model of him.

Posted by First-Help on April 18th, 2024 @ 5:12pm CDT Perceptor1996 wrote: Was fairly cool to see Skywarrp within the trailer and what I believe Sentinel Prime wanting so much like Deathsaurus. Seems to me like Sentinel is definitely being held by one thing else. His legs seem sure.

Posted by Rodimus Prime on April 18th, 2024 @ 5:40pm CDT blackeyedprime wrote: Effectively it needs to be higher than rise of the dullest movie to characteristic a science museum (sure I do know WW84 is a worse film however in all probability nonetheless much less uninteresting than rise of the beasts, with Eternals being the very best of the three). Seems prefer it’ll be much more enjoyable that RoTB was. This might need a well-paced and fascinating story within the palms of director. And I assumed WW84 was fairly enjoyable, means above RoTB. Megatrons voice is fairly jarring however among the designs look good. I can take it or depart it although, not one thing I am too fussed about seeing or not seeing Yeah that was the one factor actually misplaced for me as nicely. I am wanting ahead to discovering out why it modifications finally.

Posted by Tyrannacon on April 18th, 2024 @ 5:51pm CDT This origin story for each Optimus and Megatron feels totally completely different and misplaced from the earlier ones informed prior to now. I do not see this as a deal breaker altogether although. It simply means it would take some getting used to for myself if that is certainly meant to be a brand-new continuity (or in any other case). I do really feel just like the humor is according to issues like Beast Wars and Animated. I am cautiously optimistic.

Posted by First-Help on April 18th, 2024 @ 10:42pm CDT Okay, now that I’ve seen some stills… Starscream! Soundwave! Shockwave! Skywarp! They usually look superb!

Posted by william-james88 on April 18th, 2024 @ 10:51pm CDT o.supreme wrote: Scorching Rod was “matured” by the Matrix into Rodimus Prime, not bodily progress. (much like Optimus though his Pax physique was mortally wounded). Scorching Rod was “matured” by the Matrix into Rodimus Prime, not bodily progress. (much like Optimus though his Pax physique was mortally wounded). The story of A3 “maturation” just isn’t precisely identified, however I severely doubt it was bodily progress. So that they saved rebuilding A3 simply to alter his facial hair?

Posted by Stormshot_Prime on April 18th, 2024 @ 11:16pm CDT Studying a few of these feedback and. You guys notice what number of backstories and numerous canons there’s been proper? That is one thing new, like how all earlier iterations have been themselves new of their time. I simply don’t perceive why this film HAS to comply with all that got here earlier than, why it has to particularly keep on with one set of origin tales. It’s already so primarily based on what’s come earlier than, however it being not precise to 1 explicit continuity is a matter? This franchise may be in want of some Beast Machines stage dangers. I’m speaking an entire collection with nearly zero characters which have come earlier than. After all I’m nonetheless excited, and naturally I get somebody simply not eager to see it, however among the reasoning here’s a bit complicated.

Posted by Sabrblade on April 18th, 2024 @ 11:30pm CDT Stormshot_Prime wrote: Studying a few of these feedback and. You guys notice what number of backstories and numerous canons there’s been proper? That is one thing new, like how all earlier iterations have been themselves new of their time. I simply don’t perceive why this film HAS to comply with all that got here earlier than, why it has to particularly keep on with one set of origin tales. It’s already so primarily based on what’s come earlier than, however it being not precise to 1 explicit continuity is a matter? I would not name it fully new and completely different. It appears to take a heavy quantity of affect from the Aligned backstory. Stormshot_Prime wrote: This franchise may be in want of some Beast Machines stage dangers. I’m speaking an entire collection with nearly zero characters which have come earlier than. We received one as latest as two years in the past: And it is actually good.

Posted by Stormshot_Prime on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 1:21am CDT Sabrblade wrote: Stormshot_Prime wrote: Studying a few of these feedback and. You guys notice what number of backstories and numerous canons there’s been proper? That is one thing new, like how all earlier iterations have been themselves new of their time. I simply don’t perceive why this film HAS to comply with all that got here earlier than, why it has to particularly keep on with one set of origin tales. It’s already so primarily based on what’s come earlier than, however it being not precise to 1 explicit continuity is a matter? I would not name it fully new and completely different. It appears to take a heavy quantity of affect from the Aligned backstory. Stormshot_Prime wrote: This franchise may be in want of some Beast Machines stage dangers. I’m speaking an entire collection with nearly zero characters which have come earlier than. We received one as latest as two years in the past: And it is actually good. Effectively I may always remember Botbots, ending on that S7 cliffhanger! All that being stated, what you stated is precisely my level, it’s actually not that completely different in any case! The 13 to Quintesson occupation timeline had turn into the go to, for higher or worse (Earthspark is doing enjoyable issues). Right here’s to season 2 of each ES and Botbots! And the success of this movie.

Posted by Sabrblade on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 1:24am CDT Stormshot_Prime wrote: Right here’s to season 2 of each ES and Botbots! And the success of this movie. Right here’s to season 2 of each ES and Botbots! And the success of this movie. Sadly, BotBots appears to haven’t been renewed for a second season.

Posted by Bumblevivisector on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 1:37am CDT Sabrblade wrote: Stormshot_Prime wrote: Right here’s to season 2 of each ES and Botbots! And the success of this movie. Right here’s to season 2 of each ES and Botbots! And the success of this movie. Sadly, BotBots appears to haven’t been renewed for a second season. That is a disgrace, particularly contemplating the introduction of Sector 7 implied it was going to probably try to claim continuity with the live-action universe, making it much more related to this thread.

Posted by Barricade.it on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 1:47am CDT They’re fairly removed from Bayverse and IMHO it is not unhealthy, not unhealthy in any respect. They’re shifting the franchise to a better viewers, it is a a lot much less darkish and extra relaxed product (although We have to see the complete film, in fact). It is a good choice, because the Bayverse was in useless finish by all factors of view. So, evaluating TFOne (but in addition BBee and ROTB) to the TF1/5 it is a full mistake. I believe We are able to take pleasure in this film for what it’s and never for various motion pictures are.

Posted by JazZeke on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 2:29am CDT I am simply not feeling the hype for this. Extra like combined emotions. Talking purely out of private desire, I am not a lot a fan of Megatron and Optimus being associates earlier than the warfare. It makes the world really feel a lot smaller.I do not WANT to see a youthful, extra naive Megatron. I do not take care of Bumblebee being their contemporaries and never the younger child character–though I do know at this level Hasbro won’t ever NOT have Bumblebee in a film. In the end, that is simply going to be one other continuity for the pile. I will go see it, however I can already inform it will not be my favourite Transformers story.

Posted by -Kanrabat- on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 4:54am CDT I am all for alternate universes, however I simply can’t see this film being the prequel to the Bayverse. The general tone and magnificence are fully completely different. If TF-1 is the primary chapter of a complete new collection of flicks set in their very own closed universe, I will be all for it. Additionally, let the artwork model be constant and keep 100% animated by the collection, please. This manner, having Bee be the identical age as Optimus and Megatron would cease bothering me on the very least. I imply, in most universes, Bee is meant to be a “teen”, Optimus a “30-something grownup”, and Megatron be “in superior center age”.

On this new collection, having these 3 be the identical age will certainly deliver some new dynamics and characters interactions. Regardless, I am wanting ahead this film.

Posted by Glyph on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 5:05am CDT

Posted by -Kanrabat- on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 5:09am CDT Good. The Bayverse is convoluted sufficient as it’s.

No want so as to add one other layer!

Posted by Brokebot on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 5:52am CDT Effectively, the great and the unhealthy: The animation appears to be like nice, the voices are good. I am pleased to see that the strolling scrapheap aesthetic (and the press/buzzing/radio snippet bullshit of Bumblebee) of the Bayverse is lastly being deserted. However the tone? The slapstick MCU comedy really feel is kinda off-putting to me. I notice they’ve in all probability culled all of the humorous bits and packed them into the trailer to try to snare a youthful demographic that I aged out of a LONG time in the past, however I’ve a tough time seeing the longer term OP and Megatron in these characters as they’re being introduced. Particularly Megatron. Then once more, this would not be the primary trailer I’ve seen that fully misrepresented the precise film, so I might be means off-base. My son preferred it, so mission completed, I suppose. No matter retains the franchise alive. This appears to be like like one thing I will anticipate streaming, reasonably than shopping for a ticket.

Posted by muddyjoe on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 8:00am CDT That appears like an enormous plate of scorching rubbish and the voices simply do not work. This feels an excessive amount of like these final two cringe-worthy Thor motion pictures.

Posted by First-Help on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 8:20am CDT After some extra processing, my hope for this film is that it has the same end-feel to The Incredibles. That was a film aimed toward youngsters however had an incredible story, nice characters, and began with precisely the identical sort of trailer. We’ve got to recollect we’re getting a snippet…not the complete story. The item of THIS trailer, IMHO, is to pique curiosity in youngsters who will demand mother and father take them to the film as a result of it appears to be like FUN to them. Like I stated earlier, this trailer bought my whole workplace workers on the film. That is 9 early to center age females and one in her 60s. To an individual, they stated they have been excited for this film. In the long run, THAT is the objective…to generate preliminary curiosity with acquainted characters (this is the reason Elita just isn’t featured that a lot…she is just not as acquainted to the final viewers) and a few comedy aimed toward thrilling the children and possibly making us outdated farts chuckle a bit. The FB Transformers Addicts web page is a awash in fanboy tears and whining. Frankly, I am disgusted. I used to assume Star Wars followers have been probably the most fickle fan base with the loudest squeaky wheels and 4-year-olds-in-40-year-old our bodies throwing mood tantrums as a result of the newest fare does not reside as much as their requirements. I’ve modified my thoughts, there is a new king of the Fandom Tantrum. Congratulations, Transfans.

Posted by -Kanrabat- on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 10:12am CDT

It is plainly apparent that it is the begin of a brand new TF universe. I do not perceive the whine both.It is plainly apparent that it is the begin of a brand new TF universe. I may perceive if the TF storyline was set in the identical universe for over 40 years in some epic saga like Star Wars. However the TF franchise created a multiverse principally since G1. So having new universes added to the pile is predicted. I want for a film that can cross the TF universes just like the final MCU Spiderman film. I am wanting ahead the interactions between Sunbow G1 Optimus Prime and his 1st Bay trilogy self.

Posted by Brokebot on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 10:17am CDT First-Help wrote: After some extra processing, my hope for this film is that it has the same end-feel to The Incredibles. That was a film aimed toward youngsters however had an incredible story, nice characters, and began with precisely the identical sort of trailer. We’ve got to recollect we’re getting a snippet…not the complete story. The item of THIS trailer, IMHO, is to pique curiosity in youngsters who will demand mother and father take them to the film as a result of it appears to be like FUN to them. Like I stated earlier, this trailer bought my whole workplace workers on the film. That is 9 early to center age females and one in her 60s. To an individual, they stated they have been excited for this film. In the long run, THAT is the objective…to generate preliminary curiosity with acquainted characters (this is the reason Elita just isn’t featured that a lot…she is just not as acquainted to the final viewers) and a few comedy aimed toward thrilling the children and possibly making us outdated farts chuckle a bit. After some extra processing, my hope for this film is that it has the same end-feel to The Incredibles. That was a film aimed toward youngsters however had an incredible story, nice characters, and began with precisely the identical sort of trailer. We’ve got to recollect we’re getting a snippet…not the complete story. The item of THIS trailer, IMHO, is to pique curiosity in youngsters who will demand mother and father take them to the film as a result of it appears to be like FUN to them. Like I stated earlier, this trailer bought my whole workplace workers on the film. That is 9 early to center age females and one in her 60s. To an individual, they stated they have been excited for this film. In the long run, THAT is the objective…to generate preliminary curiosity with acquainted characters (this is the reason Elita just isn’t featured that a lot…she is just not as acquainted to the final viewers) and a few comedy aimed toward thrilling the children and possibly making us outdated farts chuckle a bit. The FB Transformers Addicts web page is a awash in fanboy tears and whining. Frankly, I am disgusted. I used to assume Star Wars followers have been probably the most fickle fan base with the loudest squeaky wheels and 4-year-olds-in-40-year-old our bodies throwing mood tantrums as a result of the newest fare does not reside as much as their requirements. I’ve modified my thoughts, there is a new king of the Fandom Tantrum. Congratulations, Transfans. When a restaurant begins serving shit sandwiches and blames the shopper for not blindly consuming product with a smile and eagerly awaiting extra product, that restaurant fails. That is a lesson Disney/Lucasfilm refuses to study. Give the shopper what they need and so they stay prospects. Attempt to cram crap down their throats that they do not need and so they allow you to crash and burn.

Posted by First-Help on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 10:34am CDT Brokebot wrote: First-Help wrote: After some extra processing, my hope for this film is that it has the same end-feel to The Incredibles. That was a film aimed toward youngsters however had an incredible story, nice characters, and began with precisely the identical sort of trailer. We’ve got to recollect we’re getting a snippet…not the complete story. The item of THIS trailer, IMHO, is to pique curiosity in youngsters who will demand mother and father take them to the film as a result of it appears to be like FUN to them. Like I stated earlier, this trailer bought my whole workplace workers on the film. That is 9 early to center age females and one in her 60s. To an individual, they stated they have been excited for this film. In the long run, THAT is the objective…to generate preliminary curiosity with acquainted characters (this is the reason Elita just isn’t featured that a lot…she is just not as acquainted to the final viewers) and a few comedy aimed toward thrilling the children and possibly making us outdated farts chuckle a bit. After some extra processing, my hope for this film is that it has the same end-feel to The Incredibles. That was a film aimed toward youngsters however had an incredible story, nice characters, and began with precisely the identical sort of trailer. We’ve got to recollect we’re getting a snippet…not the complete story. The item of THIS trailer, IMHO, is to pique curiosity in youngsters who will demand mother and father take them to the film as a result of it appears to be like FUN to them. Like I stated earlier, this trailer bought my whole workplace workers on the film. That is 9 early to center age females and one in her 60s. To an individual, they stated they have been excited for this film. In the long run, THAT is the objective…to generate preliminary curiosity with acquainted characters (this is the reason Elita just isn’t featured that a lot…she is just not as acquainted to the final viewers) and a few comedy aimed toward thrilling the children and possibly making us outdated farts chuckle a bit. The FB Transformers Addicts web page is a awash in fanboy tears and whining. Frankly, I am disgusted. I used to assume Star Wars followers have been probably the most fickle fan base with the loudest squeaky wheels and 4-year-olds-in-40-year-old our bodies throwing mood tantrums as a result of the newest fare does not reside as much as their requirements. I’ve modified my thoughts, there is a new king of the Fandom Tantrum. Congratulations, Transfans. When a restaurant begins serving **** sandwiches and blames the shopper for not blindly consuming product with a smile and eagerly awaiting extra product, that restaurant fails. That is a lesson Disney/Lucasfilm refuses to study. Give the shopper what they need and so they stay prospects. Attempt to cram crap down their throats that they do not need and so they allow you to crash and burn. The very peak of hubris is to make the idea that you’re the one buyer that issues. Within the grand scheme of issues, extra youthful individuals are followers of the brand new Transformers than the old-fashioned. Since they will be round longer, it is smart to give attention to them as an extended income stream. As individuals have stated repeatedly, these motion pictures are NOT aimed toward collectors, who frankly are a bunch of a**holes anymore. They’re aimed toward a broad normal viewers. The easter eggs are for collectors, however the motion pictures are to the plenty and designed to generate profits. Common audiences do not decide aside characters and motivation and consider canon just like the childlike fanboys. They need an escape and to have enjoyable. In case you assume that since you as a Transfan it’s best to have a much bigger enter and that they need to cater to your pathetic tuchus once you make up lower than 0.0003% of the final inhabitants, then go take a nap and return to your coloring books and crayons…it’s good to develop up.

Posted by AllNewSuperRobot on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 11:30am CDT Personally I did not take care of the trailer. For me it was all concerning the tone. Aesthetically, it appears to be like fairly good. No people is a direct +1. However..

I received a TMNT vibe from it. Which I like in that collection. Not one thing I take care of in Transformers. The concept of them being “younger” has by no means actually sat nicely with me. Additionally, I get it is a reputation factor. However in the interim I am not concerned with seeing one other iteration of Bumblebee, Prime and Megatron.

Posted by Sabrblade on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 11:57am CDT I do not see something in that interview that claims it is a new continuity under no circumstances linked to the earlier movies.

Posted by Brokebot on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 12:07pm CDT First-Help wrote: Brokebot wrote: First-Help wrote: After some extra processing, my hope for this film is that it has the same end-feel to The Incredibles. That was a film aimed toward youngsters however had an incredible story, nice characters, and began with precisely the identical sort of trailer. We’ve got to recollect we’re getting a snippet…not the complete story. The item of THIS trailer, IMHO, is to pique curiosity in youngsters who will demand mother and father take them to the film as a result of it appears to be like FUN to them. Like I stated earlier, this trailer bought my whole workplace workers on the film. That is 9 early to center age females and one in her 60s. To an individual, they stated they have been excited for this film. In the long run, THAT is the objective…to generate preliminary curiosity with acquainted characters (this is the reason Elita just isn’t featured that a lot…she is just not as acquainted to the final viewers) and a few comedy aimed toward thrilling the children and possibly making us outdated farts chuckle a bit. After some extra processing, my hope for this film is that it has the same end-feel to The Incredibles. That was a film aimed toward youngsters however had an incredible story, nice characters, and began with precisely the identical sort of trailer. We’ve got to recollect we’re getting a snippet…not the complete story. The item of THIS trailer, IMHO, is to pique curiosity in youngsters who will demand mother and father take them to the film as a result of it appears to be like FUN to them. Like I stated earlier, this trailer bought my whole workplace workers on the film. That is 9 early to center age females and one in her 60s. To an individual, they stated they have been excited for this film. In the long run, THAT is the objective…to generate preliminary curiosity with acquainted characters (this is the reason Elita just isn’t featured that a lot…she is just not as acquainted to the final viewers) and a few comedy aimed toward thrilling the children and possibly making us outdated farts chuckle a bit. The FB Transformers Addicts web page is a awash in fanboy tears and whining. Frankly, I am disgusted. I used to assume Star Wars followers have been probably the most fickle fan base with the loudest squeaky wheels and 4-year-olds-in-40-year-old our bodies throwing mood tantrums as a result of the newest fare does not reside as much as their requirements. I’ve modified my thoughts, there is a new king of the Fandom Tantrum. Congratulations, Transfans. When a restaurant begins serving **** sandwiches and blames the shopper for not blindly consuming product with a smile and eagerly awaiting extra product, that restaurant fails. That is a lesson Disney/Lucasfilm refuses to study. Give the shopper what they need and so they stay prospects. Attempt to cram crap down their throats that they do not need and so they allow you to crash and burn. The very peak of hubris is to make the idea that you’re the one buyer that issues. Within the grand scheme of issues, extra youthful individuals are followers of the brand new Transformers than the old-fashioned. Since they will be round longer, it is smart to give attention to them as an extended income stream. As individuals have stated repeatedly, these motion pictures are NOT aimed toward collectors, who frankly are a bunch of a**holes anymore. They’re aimed toward a broad normal viewers. The easter eggs are for collectors, however the motion pictures are to the plenty and designed to generate profits. Common audiences do not decide aside characters and motivation and consider canon just like the childlike fanboys. They need an escape and to have enjoyable. In case you assume that since you as a Transfan it’s best to have a much bigger enter and that they need to cater to your pathetic tuchus once you make up lower than 0.0003% of the final inhabitants, then go take a nap and return to your coloring books and crayons…it’s good to develop up. Personally, the one one I see performing like a baby that wants a nap and pacifier is you. Whether or not you prefer it or not, individuals are entitled to their opinion and have the liberty to precise it. If you cannot emotionally come to phrases with that, you’re the downside, not us. Cheers

Posted by Glyph on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 12:09pm CDT sabrblade wrote: I do not see something in that interview that claims it is a new continuity under no circumstances linked to the earlier movies. I believe, when speaking about Transformers One, lots of people look again to Transformers: The Film, since that was the final animated Transformers film. Is Transformers One taking inspiration from that film in any respect or some other explicit Transformers media? Cooley: Effectively, not particularly that movie or some other movie, aside from the truth that they’re the identical characters. […] Then Hasbro gave me the bible of Transformers, which is, “this is the complete timeline.” I did not notice that every one we have seen in movie is just this tiny little bit of this gigantic story. […] So there was nothing that we may borrow from the opposite movies aside from the truth that they’re the identical characters. We’re simply backing up within the timeline and going, who’re they earlier than they grew to become what we all know? Yeah, you could possibly learn this each methods, however it appears fairly clear to me that whereas the movie is riffing on completely different elements of TF lore from motion pictures to cartoons to comics, it is not desiring to be sure by any earlier media? I imply, not that the Bayverse movies have ever been notably bothered about inside continuity anyway, however this appears to be very a lot within the house of “one other story within the TF tapestry” to me, and never meant to be in any strict continuity in any respect. (Past Hasbro’s normal loosey-goosey “it is all canon!” strategy)

Posted by Sabrblade on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 12:10pm CDT Glyph wrote: I believe, when speaking about Transformers One, lots of people look again to Transformers: The Film, since that was the final animated Transformers film. Is Transformers One taking inspiration from that film in any respect or some other explicit Transformers media? Cooley: Effectively, not particularly that movie or some other movie, aside from the truth that they’re the identical characters. […] Then Hasbro gave me the bible of Transformers, which is, “this is the complete timeline.” I did not notice that every one we have seen in movie is just this tiny little bit of this gigantic story. […] So there was nothing that we may borrow from the opposite movies aside from the truth that they’re the identical characters. We’re simply backing up within the timeline and going, who’re they earlier than they grew to become what we all know? Yeah, you could possibly learn this each methods, however it appears fairly clear to me that whereas the movie is riffing on completely different elements of TF lore from motion pictures to cartoons to comics, it is not desiring to be sure by any earlier media? I imply, not that the Bayverse movies have each been notably bothered about inside continuity anyway, however this appears to be very a lot within the house of “one other story within the TF tapestry” to me, and never meant to be in any strict continuity in any respect. (Past Hasbro’s normal loosey-goosey “it is all canon!” strategy) “Transformers: The Film” is the 1986 animated film. That is what the query was asking about.

Posted by alphatron10 on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 12:13pm CDT Stormshot_Prime wrote: Studying a few of these feedback and. You guys notice what number of backstories and numerous canons there’s been proper? That is one thing new, like how all earlier iterations have been themselves new of their time. I simply don’t perceive why this film HAS to comply with all that got here earlier than, why it has to particularly keep on with one set of origin tales. It’s already so primarily based on what’s come earlier than, however it being not precise to 1 explicit continuity is a matter? Studying a few of these feedback and. You guys notice what number of backstories and numerous canons there’s been proper? That is one thing new, like how all earlier iterations have been themselves new of their time. I simply don’t perceive why this film HAS to comply with all that got here earlier than, why it has to particularly keep on with one set of origin tales. It’s already so primarily based on what’s come earlier than, however it being not precise to 1 explicit continuity is a matter? This franchise may be in want of some Beast Machines stage dangers. I’m speaking an entire collection with nearly zero characters which have come earlier than. After all I’m nonetheless excited, and naturally I get somebody simply not eager to see it, however among the reasoning here’s a bit complicated. HOW DARE YOU!!!! TRANSFORMERS IS SUPPOSED TO HAVE THE SAME EXACT ORIGIN IN EVERY ITERATION!!! NOTHING CAN EVER BE EVEN SLIGHTLY DIFFERENT!! (All sarcasm if not evident lmao) However severely, individuals simply like to complain that one thing is not for them, in order that they go and say it is unhealthy

Posted by Glyph on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 12:14pm CDT Sabrblade wrote: “Transformers: The Film” is the 1986 animated film. That is what the query was asking about. Sure, I do know – additionally they stated “some other Transformers media” and Cooley stated “or some other movie”. I am studying “they’re the identical characters” as “it is Optimus Prime”, not “it is Optimus Prime (2007 continuity)”. In actual fact, in the event that they have been particularly speaking about TF ’86, then “they’re the identical characters” could be referring to Sunbow Optimus in that sentence! –EDIT–

Argh, replies coming in whereas I kind.

Posted by Sabrblade on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 12:15pm CDT That being stated, within the trailer, we showcase quite a lot of comedy as a result of we have been having a lot enjoyable with these characters and with these actors that it simply naturally made its means into the movie. Optimus and Megatron turn into enemies, and so I needed to be sure that the viewers fell in love with them as brothers, as associates early on. By the top of this movie, there’s some severe stakes and there is the identical quantity of motion and journey that you simply come to count on from a Transformers movie. It has that enjoyable, mild tone to it, however then it will get very actual as nicely. This interview with director Josh Cooley explains why the trailer has so many jokes in it:

Posted by alphatron10 on April nineteenth, 2024 @ 12:16pm CDT muddyjoe wrote: That appears like an enormous plate of scorching rubbish and the voices simply do not work. This feels an excessive amount of like these final two cringe-worthy Thor motion pictures. You imply the Thor film that’s arguably a top-5 film within the MCU? Ragnarok?