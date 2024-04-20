Atalanta vs Liverpool LIVE: Europa League latest score and updates with Reds chasing more goals

Liverpool require yet another European comeback underneath Jurgen Klopp because the Reds journey to Atalanta seeking to hold their Europa League hopes alive.

Klopp’s facet had been favourites to achieve the Dublin remaining on Could 22 and supply a becoming farewell for the German supervisor, however Atalanta ripped up the script as they surprised Anfield with a 3-0 victory in final week’s quarter-final first leg.

Liverpool have overturned a 3-0 defeat underneath Klopp earlier than, famously towards Barcelona and Lionel Messi within the Champions League in 2019, however that was at Anfield. However Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace means the Reds are with out a win in three video games. Observe all of the motion beneath plus get the newest odds and ideas proper right here:

Atalanta vs Liverpool – LIVE

Atalanta host Liverpool within the Europa League quarter-final second leg, with kick-off at 8pm

Liverpool in want of comeback after 3-0 first-leg defeat at Anfield

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Atalanta XI: Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, Miranchuk; Scamacca.

GOAL! 7’ – Salah scores penalty after a handball (0-1, 3-1 agg)

NO GOAL! 41’ – Koopmeiners fires into the underside nook however he’s offside

Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio 0 – 1 Liverpool FC

Liverpool’s meek Europa League exit highlights the approaching finish of an period

22:28 , Chris Wilson

Now the tip is close to, and Jurgen Klopp didn’t even get to do it his method. There was no final nice European comeback, of the kind that actually made the German’s legacy at Liverpool. The failure to even get near such a feat towards a resolute Atalanta signifies there might not be one final grand stand within the Premier League, both.

As an alternative, moderately than making everybody lament Klopp’s departure when there may be a lot extra to offer, this was simply one other match that illustrated this period actually is “working out of power”, as he put it.

This was simply an excessive amount of, in a method you don’t normally hear a few Klopp crew.

Learn Miguel Delaney’s match report beneath.

Liverpool’s meek Europa League exit highlights the approaching finish of an period

FT: Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

22:23 , Chris Wilson

Jurgen Klopp is subsequent to talk to TNT.

He praises the dedication and want of his facet, saying that it was a difficult recreation.

“A bit unfortunate with Trent, if he was a bit fitter he might go a bit longer, however then we missed that. The longer the sport went, we modified [things] however misplaced construction. We couldn’t create correctly, however we gained the sport and that’s what we wished to point out.

“We are able to now give attention to the league and that’s what we’ll do.

“We’ve created 67 pictures in three video games that we didn’t win one among. We performed not dangerous in that interval. We now have two-and-a-half days to ensure we recuperate. This was the response we needed to present.

“Let’s put a line underneath this competitors, we might’ve wished we might go to Dublin. Now we’ve one competitors left, and we throw the whole lot into that.”

FT: Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

22:14 , Chris Wilson

On TNT, Peter Crouch is criticising Mo Salah for lacking that probability within the first half. The Egyptian didn’t lob Musso having caught the ‘keeper in no man’s land.

Presenter Jules Breach highlights that it’s now been 360 minutes since Liverpool’s final aim from open play.

FT: Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

22:10 , Chris Wilson

Virgil van Dijk is first to return in entrance of the cameras.

He credit Atalanta, saying that Liverpool confirmed “nice combat”.

“The fact is that we’re out, and we’ve to in a short time flip this round. We want everybody for the final push.

“We had some alternatives. There was nonetheless time, [but] possibly at instances we wished it too rapidly. Like I mentioned, credit score to Atalanta.”

When requested how tough the sport was, he says that Liverpool created possibilities, however possibly didn’t make the fitting selections.

“We’re out of the competitors, and that’s a foul feeling. Exhibiting maturity, displaying togetherness, and professionalism, is the important thing.

“Everybody feels upset, however we don’t have a number of time to be upset. Something remains to be potential.”

FT: Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

22:04 , Chris Wilson

For Liverpool, consideration turns to the Premier League title race. The Reds journey to south London to face Fulham on the weekend, earlier than a midweek Merseyside derby towards Everton on 24 April. They then face West Ham, Spurs and Villa as they bid to catch Manchester Metropolis on the prime of the desk.

For Atalanta, they proceed the hunt for the highest 5 in Serie A, and a spot in subsequent season’s Champions League. They face Monza on the weekend, earlier than a midweek Coppa Italia tie towards Fiorentina.

The Italian facet will probably be dealing with both Benfica or Marseille within the semi-finals, the primary leg of which takes place on 2 Could.

FT: Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

22:00 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Photographs)

(Getty Photographs)

(Getty Photographs)

FULL-TIME! Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:55 , Chris Wilson

FULL-TIME! And Atalanta undergo to the Europa League semi-finals!

The Italians had been the underdogs however after an impressed efficiency at Anfield, they’ve finished sufficient to progress.

For Liverpool, the injury was finished final week. Consideration now strikes again to the Premier League title race.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:54 , Chris Wilson

92 minutes: Time appears prefer it’s run out for Liverpool, as Alisson takes a protracted free-kick.

Giasperini is getting his coat able to throw to the followers as soon as extra.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:53 , Chris Wilson

91 minutes: Into the primary of three minutes of added time.

Mac Allister clips an inviting ball in and Nunez will get his head to it, however it’s straight at Musso.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:52 , Chris Wilson

90 minutes: Wonderful work initially from Koopmeiners to maintain the ball within the field, however he runs right into a see of pink.

Jota launches a Liverpool counter and he’s dragged again by Zappacosta within the Atalanta half. The Italian is booked, and Liverpool have an honest set-piece alternative.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:50 , Chris Wilson

89 minutes: Elliott spreads it huge however it’s intercepted by Zappacosta. He lays it off to Lookman, who tries to mix with De Ketelaere, however it’s out for a nook.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:49 , Chris Wilson

88 minutes: Liverpool are missing their ordinary depth, however Atalanta are clearly cautious of the guests’ capability to attain in any second. They’re nonetheless closing down as rapidly as potential. One other lengthy ball runs to Musso.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:47 , Chris Wilson

85 minutes: Elliott clips in a cross however it deflects to Musso. Liverpool aren’t actually attacking with sufficient tempo right here.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:45 , Chris Wilson

84 minutes: Koopmeiners thinks he’s gained the ball however he’s fouled van Dijk, and Liverpool have the ball as soon as extra. The Reds must muster one thing rapidly or they’re heading out of Europe.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:43 , Chris Wilson

82 minutes: A bit extra urgency now as Alisson is sort of enjoying on midway. Liverpool strive the lengthy ball, however Musso collects.

The away facet must get additional up the sphere in the event that they’re going to get again on this.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:42 , Chris Wilson

81 minutes: Neither facet has created something in any respect for the final 10 minutes or so. Jota tries to seek out Gomez on the overlap, however De Roon is again to intercept.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:40 , Chris Wilson

79 minutes: The substitutions haven’t finished a lot to alter the move of the sport. So either side are making extra!

For Atalanta, Miranchuk comes off for Ademola Lookman, whereas for the away facet, Andy Robertson comes off for Jayden Danns.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:38 , Chris Wilson

77 minutes: Koopmeiners is booked for a late sliding problem on Mac Allister. Robertson delivers the ball in however Musso collects.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:36 , Chris Wilson

74 minutes: All a bit disjointed from either side for the time being.

Atalanta’s flip to make a change: Scamacca comes off for Charles De Ketelaere, and Mario Pasalic comes on for Ederson.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:33 , Chris Wilson

72 minutes: Trent Alexander-Arnold is changed by Joe Gomez.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:32 , Chris Wilson

70 minutes: Liverpool nonetheless aren’t dashing issues as we enter the final 20 minutes. Joe Gomez is being readied on the sidelines.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:29 , Chris Wilson

67 minutes: Zappacosta does brilliantly to flick it previous Mac Allister close to midway. He surges down the wing and squares the cross to Scamacca, however the Italian’s shot is wild. Konate had stood off him properly.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:27 , Chris Wilson

65 minutes: Miranchuk nearly slips in Koopmeiners, however he’s overhit it.

Klopp decides on three adjustments. Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Szoboszlai come off for Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:26 , Chris Wilson

64 minutes: Liverpool are actually on prime, however Jota has stripped off and will probably be approaching imminently. Konate clips a protracted ball in the direction of Diaz, however Musso collects.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:24 , Chris Wilson

63 minutes: Zappacosta will get on the tip of a beautiful via ball and appears like he would possibly go down after the problem, however he stays on his ft and it’s cleared.

Moments later, Alisson claims it properly from De Roon’s cross.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:23 , Chris Wilson

62 minutes: Lots like final week’s recreation by way of Atalanta’s form, and the actual fact they’re getting nearly all their males behind the ball in defence.

After they do break they appear pretty harmful although, and Ederson wins a throw.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:21 , Chris Wilson

60 minutes: It’s fairly a stop-start tie for the time being, however Atalanta have an honest probability as Zappacosta intercepts from the flick on, and squares it to Koopmeiners. He turns and shoots, however it’s proper at Alisson.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:19 , Chris Wilson

58 minutes: Alexander-Arnold delivers the ball in, and van Dijk connects, however he can solely direct his header into the gloves of Musso.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:18 , Chris Wilson

57 minutes: Scamacca is penalised for leaning into Konate’s again close to midway. Cynical.

Moments later, Liverpool win a free-kick round midway into the Atalanta half.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:17 , Chris Wilson

55 minutes: A good chance for Liverpool! Gakpo is performed via down the center from a beautiful lengthy ball. he manages to carry it down ultimately and lay it to Szoboszlai, however his return cross isn’t correct. The offside flag goes up anyway, simply earlier than Salah hits a shot at Musso.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:15 , Chris Wilson

54 minutes: Diaz does properly to maintain the ball in and he back-heels it to Gakpo, however the Dutchman’s cross is collected by Musso.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:13 , Chris Wilson

52 minutes: Alexander-Arnold swings in a nook and he will get the second probability on the cross, however his try with the surface of the boot is poor.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:12 , Chris Wilson

51 minutes: Virtually an opportunity for Liverpool as Robertson sends a protracted ball excessive. Djimsiti will get his head to it earlier than his ‘keeper and it threatens to interrupt for Liverpool, however the house facet clear.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:11 , Chris Wilson

50 minutes: Atalanta have a promising assault when Zappacosta pings in a cross. There’s pinball within the Liverpool field, however the Atalanta shot finally ends up going straight at Alisson.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:09 , Chris Wilson

48 minutes: Koopmeiners win a nook after turning a cross towards Konate. The Dutchman delivers the cross however it’s poorly overhit.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:08 , Chris Wilson

47 minutes: Liverpool simply seeking to hold the ball within the opening levels of the half.

Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:07 , Chris Wilson

The house facet get us underway within the second half.

HT: Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:05 , Chris Wilson

The groups are within the tunnel as soon as extra. Are we about to see one other Liverpool comeback in Europe?

HT – Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

21:04 , Karl Matchett

Loads of subs warming up at half-time for Liverpool together with Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez, however doesn’t look as if they’ll be approaching simply but.

Second half on the best way.

HT – Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

20:56 , Karl Matchett

One other Liverpool aim earlier than the hour mark would make this tie very fascinating certainly.

“A penalty all day lengthy and Salah was the best participant within the stadium,” says Peter Crouch on TNT Sports activities.

He additionally felt it ought to have been a pink card for Hien for that handball which stopped Diaz working into the field.

HT – Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

20:52 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool needing much more attacking motion and possibilities than they’ve common to date – Salah ought to have scored a second, however they’ve not had tons extra from open play simply but.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trent Alexander-Arnold for #LFC within the first-half: – Most passes accomplished (36)

– Most recoveries made (8)

– Most dribbles accomplished (2)

– Most tackles gained (1) He’s again. pic.twitter.com/PBoDYUU4ge — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) April 18, 2024

44’ – Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

20:48 , Karl Matchett

Two minutes added on. Gakpo does properly to win possession once more and take a fast throw – he has been much-improved over the previous few video games.

Konate has to supply a very good piece of defending shortly earlier than the whistle goes.

Half time and Liverpool aren’t fairly midway to the place they need to be, however they’re in an inexpensive spot on the evening to date, a aim to the great – however nonetheless trailing 3-1 on mixture.

42’ – Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

20:45 , Karl Matchett

Salah’s flip to feed a cross via to Diaz who could be racing via into the field – however Hien leans in and really intentionally handles. Reserving for the defender, reserving additionally for Diaz for asking for a card for the Atalanta man.

From the free-kick which is central and 35 yards out, Alexander-Arnold goes for aim however it’s straight into the wall.

40’ – Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

20:42 , Karl Matchett

Trent Alexander-Arnold escapes twice. First he loses the ball and Scamacca can race via at Alisson – however the keeper reacts rapidly and tackles the ball away to security.

Then the right-back is deeper than the remainder of his line and really practically performs on Koopmeiners, who rattles his shot into the underside nook – however the offside flag is certainly up and it gained’t rely.

38’ – Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

20:40 , Karl Matchett

Gakpo lofts an excellent cross over the defence and Salah races via to lob the keeper…and will get it horribly improper! Bounces huge of aim, properly huge the truth is. That needs to be simple for a ahead of his high quality – an enormous probability gone for the Reds.

30’ – Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

20:32 , Karl Matchett

Scamacca rolls a shot throughout the face of aim and huge – not a hazard this time however Liverpool have let him in behind the centre-backs a few instances now.

Musso rushes out of aim to clear and solely sends it to Van Dijk, however the centre-back scuffs his tried long-range half-volley.

Gakpo, Diaz and Salah then spark a counter-attack and nearly sneak via, however for a last-ditch Hien problem.

26’ – Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

20:29 , Karl Matchett

Jones feeds Salah who this time spins into the fitting channel – one other good instance of the positional rotation from the away facet.

Szoboszlai has pushed into the fitting wing space a number of instances trying the identical factor.

22’ – Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

20:23 , Karl Matchett

Nice transfer down the fitting from Liverpool as Szoboszlai and Alexander-Arnold mix in area, a cross finds Jones on the far put up – and he diverts it again in the direction of Salah, who can’t management and shoot from a central spot. Atalanta content material to sit down again for the time being and look to counter-attack once they can.

18’ – Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

20:19 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool approaching the sport very otherwise to every week in the past – rather more rotation of positions and motion off the ball, trying to make use of Aalanta’s man marking system towards them. No additional possibilities on aim and Musso appears assured with excessive balls aimed his method.

14’ – Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

20:16 , Karl Matchett

Szoboszlai blams in a shot from 20 yards and forces a save; Gakpo then flicks a cross to Diaz however the keeper is out rapidly to cease him getting a free shot away.

Moments later Van Dijk diverts a cross in the direction of his personal aim – Alisson pulls off a surprise save to palm the ball away!

10’ – Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

20:12 , Karl Matchett

Effectively, properly. That’s a fast begin the Reds might hardly have wished for – now let’s see how the hosts react.

Klopp is eager for the guests to maintain the strain on the Bergamo facet from the restart, Gasperini asks for calm from his gamers.

GOAL! 7’ – Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool (agg 3-1)

20:11 , Karl Matchett

And Salah scores! A prolonged VAR examine however the penalty stands and the No11 wallops it into the underside nook, no errors.

The Reds have one of many three they want with simply seven minutes on the clock.

6’ – Atalanta 0-0 Liverpool (3-0 agg)

20:10 , Karl Matchett

Penalty to Liverpool! What a begin that is – Alexander-Arnold’s cross is dealt with and the ref factors to the spot!

4’ – Atalanta 0-0 Liverpool (3-0 agg)

20:09 , Karl Matchett

Scamacca spins one huge off-balance, Gakpo surges ahead from deep and is fouled.

Van Dijk, in the meantime, wants some medical consideration after an obvious finger dislocation.

Raucous contained in the stadium and the Reds have come out rapidly.

1’ – Atalanta 0-0 Liverpool (3-0 agg)

20:02 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool get us underway! Alisson, Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson – solely the third time this season Jurgen Klopp has been in a position to subject that first-choice goalkeeper and defence.

Atalanta 0-0 Liverpool (3-0 agg)

20:00 , Karl Matchett

The 2 captains swap pendants, contest the toss and shake arms – we’re good to go in Bergamo. Will or not it’s the most recent chapter of Liverpool’s European comebacks, or just an exit with a whimper? Let’s discover out.

Atalanta vs Liverpool

19:55 , Chris Wilson

The groups are within the tunnel as we method kick-off. Are we in for one more well-known Liverpool comeback?

5 minutes till kick-off.

West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen

19:51 , Chris Wilson

A reminder of tonight’s different large European recreation involving an English facet. West Ham welcome new Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, who gained the league for the primary time of their historical past on the weekend.

The German facet lead 2-0 from the primary leg, and yow will discover out easy methods to watch that recreation beneath.

Is West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen on TV? Channel, kick-off time and easy methods to watch

Is Atalanta vs Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and easy methods to watch Europa League tonight

19:47 , Chris Wilson

A remaining reminder of how one can catch tonight’s recreation. It kicks off at 8pm BST on the Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo.

The sport will probably be proven dwell on TNT Sports activities 1 and Discovery +.

Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable to know forward of the Europa League match, whereas you may get the most recent match odds and ideas right here.

Is Atalanta vs Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and easy methods to watch

19:46 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Photographs)

(Getty Photographs)

(Getty Photographs)

How the groups are faring

19:40 , Chris Wilson

Since final week’s recreation, Liverpool have go on to lose 1-0 to Crystal Palace at Anfield, whereas Atalanta drew 2-2 to Verona in Serie A.

Atalanta are at sixth within the league, having gained one, drawn two and misplaced two of their final 5 league video games. Do not forget that Serie A will seemingly obtain yet another place in subsequent season’s Champions League as a consequence of different European outcomes.

For Liverpool, the title race remains to be open even when it’s been tipped in Metropolis’s favour. The Reds sit third, two factors behind Pep Guardiola’s males. Nothing is for certain, however followers will know that the Europa League presents the membership’s finest probability of extra silverware in Klopp’s remaining season.

Jurgen Klopp hopes Liverpool can evoke spirit of Barcelona comeback at Atalanta

19:30 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool supervisor Jurgen Klopp will evoke the spirit of their Barcelonacomeback when he sends his crew out to maintain their Europa League hopes alive towards Atalanta in Bergamo.

The Reds have a 3-0 deficit to overturn from the primary leg if they’re to make the semi-finals, a situation which has echoes of their well-known comeback to beat the Catalan facet in a Champions League semi-final in Could 2019 on their strategy to profitable a sixth European Cup.

After that victory his gamers remarked in regards to the stirring speech he gave within the dressing room earlier than kick-off and Klopp mentioned, though he doesn’t but have something deliberate, he can use that sensible evening at Anfield as a reference level regardless that they won’t have the backing of a house crowd.

““After the sport (final week) everybody within the stadium thought ‘that’s it’. Now it’s every week later I don’t suppose everybody thinks it’s already determined

“We need to win the sport. If we need to win, we higher play good. If we play good, we’ve an opportunity to win it. Then we are going to see.”

Jurgen Klopp hopes Liverpool can evoke spirit of Barcelona comeback at Atalanta

Liverpool’s electrical assault has suffered a brief circuit – however Jurgen Klopp is aware of easy methods to make it spark once more

19:20 , Chris Wilson

Forward of European video games like this, Jurgen Klopp doesn’t put together a speech. A lot of the phrases come naturally. He’s already within the temper, understanding he has to encourage an analogous feeling of insurgency in his gamers. There’s greater than sufficient expertise to attract on, from both Klopp’s first season or his most well-known.

Forward of their Europa League semi-final second leg at Atalanta, the Liverpool supervisor can level to the comeback towards Borussia Dortmund at this very stage of the identical competitors eight years in the past or the legacy recreation that was Barcelona. Each had been invigorated by the identical form of spirit that’s now required to beat the Serie A facet’s 3-0 lead.

The principle message, in fact, will probably be that if anybody can then Liverpool can.

A doubtlessly essential distinction from all these epics, nevertheless, is not only that this quarter-final second leg is away from Anfield. It’s what Liverpool are doing proper now.

Learn Miguel Delaney’s match preview beneath.

Liverpool’s assault has suffered quick circuit – however Klopp is aware of easy methods to make it spark

Workforce information

19:09 , Chris Wilson

Atalanta make two adjustments from the primary leg tie.

Former Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is available in for Pasalic, whereas De Roon is moved from defence to midfield. Miranchuk is available in for De Ketelaere in midfield.

Workforce information

19:03 , Chris Wilson

ATALANTA XI: Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, Miranchuk; Scamacca.

Workforce information

18:55 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool make three adjustments to the facet that misplaced to Palace st the weekend. Nunez is changed by Cody Gakpo, whereas the injured Bradley is changed by Trent Alexander-Arnold, for his first begin since February.

Szoboszlai is available in for Wataru Endo in midfield.

Workforce information

18:52 , Chris Wilson

LIVERPOOL XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

SUBS: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, Danns, Quansah.

How a defeat to Man United prompted Liverpool to unravel within the title race

18:50 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool’s current type has been in stark distinction to the vast majority of the season, they usually discover themselves getting ready to a disappointing European exit and an exit from the title race.

A 4-3 within the FA Cup ended the search for a quadruple and, Klopp mentioned, “was like a disaster as a result of we had been that good and misplaced it anyway”. A 2-2 within the Premier League has been adopted by twin Liverpool defeats at Anfield, to Atalanta and Crystal Palace on Sunday. “I’m not positive how we handled the United video games significantly helped,” mentioned Klopp.

If it suggests his mentality monsters misplaced their nerve in a pivotal week, Liverpool’s unravelling has felt a reason behind fatigue and type, of a beforehand prolific facet proving poor in each containers, of a crew who, as gamers returned, are in principle as robust as they’ve been for months however who’ve simply delivered their two worst outcomes of the marketing campaign.

Learn Richard Jolly’s Liverpool evaluation piece beneath.

How a defeat to Manchester United prompted Liverpool to unravel within the title race

Workforce information

18:40 , Chris Wilson

Conor Bradley has been dominated out for 3 weeks after struggling an ankle harm within the 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson at the moment are all again from harm and featured on the weekend. Klopp made adjustments for the primary leg – and should achieve this once more given Liverpool’s journey to Fulham within the Premier League is on Sunday they usually should win each recreation to have an opportunity of profitable the title.

Why Premier League is now liable to lacking out on fifth Champions League spot

18:30 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool will nearly actually be secure in qualifying for subsequent 12 months’s Champions League, however their efficiency tonight might properly have an effect on the upcoming season for different English groups.

The Premier League’s hopes of gaining an additional Champions League spot in subsequent season’s revamped competitors have been dealt a blow following one other poor evening of leads to Europe.

The Champions League is being expanded to a 36-team match from 2024/25 and two of the additional 4 locations will probably be awarded to nations whose groups carry out finest on this season’s European competitions.

As confirmed by Uefa on their web site, England presently sits third within the race, behind Italy and Germany, which might imply Serie A and the Bundesliga obtain a fifth Champions League place subsequent season.

Why Premier League is now liable to lacking out on fifth Champions League spot

Atalanta vs Liverpool betting ideas: Europa League odds, predictions and free bets

18:20 , Chris Wilson

Soccer betting websites see the Reds as favourites to win on the evening, however Atalanta have already demonstrated their high quality towards Klopp’s facet and are odds-on to punch their ticket for the semis.

A house win is priced at 4/1, whereas a draw is obtainable at 4/1. A Liverpool win is seen because the most probably end result, with odds of 4/7.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool have plunged down the rankings of favourites to win the competitors – they’re presently ranked at 11/1.

Present favourites to win the Europa League are Bayer Leverkusen, at 5/4, and Atalanta at 9/2.

Atalanta vs Liverpool betting ideas: Europa League odds, predictions and free bets

Is Atalanta vs Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and easy methods to watch Europa League tonight

18:10 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool require yet another European comeback underneath Jurgen Klopp because the Reds journey to Atalanta seeking to hold their Europa League hopes alive.

Klopp’s facet had been favourites to achieve the Dublin remaining on Could 22 and supply a becoming farewell for the German supervisor, however Atalanta ripped up the script as they surprised Anfield with a 3-0 victory in final week’s quarter-final first leg.

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 18 April on the Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo. Will probably be proven dwell on TNT Sports activities 1 and Discovery +.

Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable to know forward of the Europa League match, whereas you may get the most recent match odds and ideas right here.

Is Atalanta vs Liverpool on TV? Channel, kick-off time and easy methods to watch

Atalanta vs Liverpool LIVE

18:00 , Chris Wilson

Good night and welcome to The Unbiased’s protection of tonight’s Europa League quarter-final second leg between Atalanta and Liverpool.