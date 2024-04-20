‘Transformers One’ 1st trailer unveils Optimus Prime and Megatron’s shared history (video)

“Transformers One” goals to return the long-running ‘Robots in Disguise’ franchise to its animated roots, and it might be greater than meets the attention. After “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” final yr, the second chapter within the rebooted live-action Transformers continuity, Paramount and Hasbro are dropping an all-new Cybertronian journey on us this summer season.

So far as we all know, the animated theatrical characteristic will not be immediately related to the live-action motion pictures, whose subsequent step shall be an enormous Transformers & G.I. Joe crossover designed to please the diehard followers that grew up within the ’80s.

As a substitute, “Transformers One” is taking viewers all the best way again to pre-war Cybertron, introducing Optimus Prime and Megatron not as enemies, however as allies. After all, count on issues to show bitter sooner quite than later.

Paramount Footage has lastly unveiled the first-ever “Transformers One” trailer on YouTube and its social media channels. We additionally know that the film has a staggered launch worldwide and can roll out to cinemas from Sept. 13, 2024 (the U.S. must wait till Sept. 20). Watch the Transformers One official trailer right here:

Nonetheless from the trailer for ‘Transformers One.’ (Picture credit score: Paramount Footage)

From this primary preview, “Transformers One” seems to be fairly slick. It has been so lengthy since a Transformers film spent various minutes on the planet Cybertron that it routinely makes this film extra attractive than different current big-screen efforts.

In actual fact, the story goes to date again that Optimus Prime and Megatron have not earned these names but and are as an alternative teenagers referred to as Orion Pax and D-16. They have not even discovered how one can remodel into autos but, one thing the trailer exhibits taking place for the very first time to comedic impact.

The animated aesthetic and younger tone will certainly set “Transformers One” aside from earlier Transformers motion pictures – it is the form of refresh that just lately labored wonders for Spider-Man in addition to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Alongside the debut trailer, the “Transformers One” first poster exhibits off the glossy animation model in addition to it is mischievous allure:

The primary official film poster for the animated film “Transformers One.” (Picture credit score: Paramount Footage)

The star-studded voice solid of “Transformers One” consists of Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax/Optimus Prime, Brian Tyree Henry as D-16/Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127/Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, and Steve Buscemi enjoying an undisclosed function (maybe one of many scary alien villains?).

Josh Cooley (“Toy Story 4”) is directing the animated prequel from a script by Andrew Barrer (“Ant-Man and the Wasp”) and Gabriel Ferrari (“No Exit”). The soundtrack comes from Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL (“Insurgent Moon”, “Godzilla x Kong”).