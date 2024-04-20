Connect with us

News

‘Transformers One’ 1st trailer unveils Optimus Prime and Megatron’s shared history (video)

Published

13 hours ago

on

By

Image from the animated movie
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

“Transformers One” goals to return the long-running ‘Robots in Disguise’ franchise to its animated roots, and it might be greater than meets the attention. After “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” final yr, the second chapter within the rebooted live-action Transformers continuity, Paramount and Hasbro are dropping an all-new Cybertronian journey on us this summer season.

So far as we all know, the animated theatrical characteristic will not be immediately related to the live-action motion pictures, whose subsequent step shall be an enormous Transformers & G.I. Joe crossover designed to please the diehard followers that grew up within the ’80s.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending