UConn’s Dan Hurley in talks with Lakers, will make decision ‘in near future’

John Fanta Faculty Basketball Broadcaster and Reporter

Dan Hurley met together with his UConn gamers on Thursday morning and advised them he’s in talks with the Los Angeles Lakers about their head teaching emptiness, a supply advised FOX Sports activities. Hurley’s plan is to have his thoughts made up on the choice weighing on him within the close to future, a supply stated.

The Lakers are seemingly working on an identical timeline. Hurley will meet with Lakers proprietor Jeanie Buss and vice chairman/normal supervisor Rob Pelinka on Friday, a supply confirmed to FOX Sports activities on Thursday night. The information was first reported by ESPN. Talks are anticipated to “transfer rapidly” and the group is motivated to get a deal finalized with Hurley inside the coming days, per the ESPN report.

After reviews surfaced that the Lakers are getting ready to supply their head teaching job to the 51-year-old coach of the back-to-back males’s faculty basketball nationwide champions, Hurley did not wish to conceal from his gamers in sharing that the rumors had been true. Hurley advised his group — which is No. 2 in our FOX Sports activities Means Too Early Prime 25 and making an attempt to grow to be the primary program since John Picket’s UCLA groups to 3-peat for a nationwide championship in 2025 — that it is “enterprise as ordinary” for now. Their observe was scheduled for midday on Thursday in Storrs.

A supply tells FOX Sports activities that Hurley is “really at a 50-50” in weighing his choice whether or not to make the leap up for LeBron James and the Lakers or keep within the faculty sport and attempt to obtain one thing unthinkable within the trendy period.

“He offers with issues mentally the place he is continuously in search of to show what he can do,” a supply advised FOX Sports activities.

[Fanta: Why the Lakers and Dan Hurley could be a winning match]

As for Hurley’s present place, a supply tells FOX Sports activities that the College of Connecticut has supplied the coach a profitable new contract that might make him one of many highest-paid coaches within the nation, that includes vital widespread advantages for him. Hurley stated Wednesday that “it is sophisticated, and it is taken extra time (to get a deal finished) than any of us would have favored. It isn’t one thing that is been a rush for me. You sacrifice loads to do that job. The job beats your ass fairly good, and loads suffers with your loved ones. Any likelihood at a social life, it consumes every little thing you’ve.”

Ought to Dan Hurley depart UConn for the Lakers?

Preserve this in thoughts: UConn will not be within the energy 4 conferences, presently residing within the Huge East, and the cash required to supply this new deal to Hurley doesn’t get finished simply at a spot like Connecticut. However a deal has been on the desk and positioned in entrance of Hurley’s group.

Funds apart, a supply says Hurley is weighing whether or not he needs to make this transfer. He has northeast roots and his father, Bob Sr., is 76, very concerned in his life and a fixture at UConn video games. His spouse Andrea and boys, Dan and Andrew, are comfortable within the northeast however his sons are previous faculty, so one would suppose that would make a transfer simpler.

“His dad and mom are nonetheless right here and nonetheless very a lot part of his life, and it is handy for the household to be on this a part of the nation,” a supply stated. “However there’s that angle that there might by no means be a greater alternative than this one proper now.”

