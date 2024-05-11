UmaSofia Srivastava, Miss Teen USA from NJ, resigns

A New Jersey native who was named Miss Teen USA 2023 gave up her title this week simply days after the reigning Miss USA and the group’s social media director resigned as nicely.

UmaSofia Srivastava, 17, made her announcement on Instagram Wednesday, saying she was stepping down from Miss USA as a result of “my private values not totally align with the course of the group.” She added that she’s going to proceed her “relentless advocacy for schooling and acceptance” by promotion of “the “The White Jaguar,” the youngsters’s ebook she wrote and illustrated, and her ongoing work with a number of nonprofit organizations.

UmaSofia on Instagram: “Thanks to everybody who has supported me these previous two years, it has really been an honor to signify you all. Whereas this was definitely not how I noticed my reign coming to an in depth, I’m excited to proceed my advocacy for schooling and acceptance, begin making use of to schools, and share some thrilling new tasks on That is Fan Conduct with these of you who plan to stay round 🥰 On the finish of the day, I’m so fortunate to have had the privilege of this expertise, but when that is only a chapter, I do know that the story of my life will really be unimaginable. Love, UmaSofia “The White Jaguar” is on the market for buy on the @barnesandnoble web site. All proceeds go to @lotuspetalfoundation and @wwf 🐆🤍”

The Miss Teen USA group launched an announcement of gratitude towards Srivastava introduced that her successor can be topped quickly.

“We respect and assist UmaSofia’s resolution to step down from her duties,” the assertion learn. “The well-being of our titleholders is a prime precedence.”

Srivastava, of Morris Plains, was topped Miss Teen USA on the group’s most up-to-date pageant in Reno, Nevada, on Sept. 28. She grew to become the primary New Jersey resident to earn the crown in addition to the primary winner of Mexican-Indian descent.

Srivastava’s resolution comes simply two days after Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt, introduced her resignation on Instagram, citing the necessity to prioritize her psychological well being. Miss USA social media director Claudia Michelle additionally stepped down from her place final week in a submit on her web page, alleging an absence of artistic management in her position together with administration’s “unprofessional and inappropriate” actions towards Srivastava and Voigt.

“Being supplied your dream job and seeing that it was something however was so disheartening,” Michelle wrote.

Now that she has stepped down as Miss Teen USA, Srivastava stated she is trying ahead to ending her junior 12 months and beginning the school utility course of. She can also be pursuing a challenge that can be obtainable to subscribers of her private weblog, That is Fan Conduct.

“Most significantly,” Srivastava wrote, “thanks to those that assist me for who I’m and have at all times been, not for who I’ve momentarily turn into.”