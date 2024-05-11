Connect with us

UmaSofia Srivastava, Miss Teen USA from NJ, resigns

19 mins ago

Miss Teen USA 2023, UmaSofia Srivastava (left) and Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt attend a New York Fashion Week Celebrity Event on Feb. 10, 2024 in New York City.
A New Jersey native who was named Miss Teen USA 2023 gave up her title this week simply days after the reigning Miss USA and the group’s social media director resigned as nicely.

UmaSofia Srivastava, 17, made her announcement on Instagram Wednesday, saying she was stepping down from Miss USA as a result of “my private values not totally align with the course of the group.” She added that she’s going to proceed her “relentless advocacy for schooling and acceptance” by promotion of “the “The White Jaguar,” the youngsters’s ebook she wrote and illustrated, and her ongoing work with a number of nonprofit organizations.

UmaSofia on Instagram: “Thanks to everybody who has supported me these previous two years, it has really been an honor to signify you all. Whereas this was definitely not how I noticed my reign coming to an in depth, I’m excited to proceed my advocacy for schooling and acceptance, begin making use of to schools, and share some thrilling new tasks on That is Fan Conduct with these of you who plan to stay round 🥰 On the finish of the day, I’m so fortunate to have had the privilege of this expertise, but when that is only a chapter, I do know that the story of my life will really be unimaginable. Love, UmaSofia “The White Jaguar” is on the market for buy on the @barnesandnoble web site. All proceeds go to @lotuspetalfoundation and @wwf 🐆🤍”

