Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos odds, prediction: Proven boxing expert reveals picks for May 11 fight

Former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko seeks one other title Saturday when he faces George Kambosos Jr. in a battle of former title holders seeking to return to the highest of the game. Their 12-round foremost occasion, with the vacant IBF light-weight title at stake, anchors the principle Lomachenko vs. Kambosos battle card (8 p.m. ET) from RAC Area in Perth, Australia. Each Kambosos and Lomachenko are former light-weight champions battling to say the belt vacated by Devin Haney, who has since moved as much as junior welterweight and went 3-0 towards each fighters. Now, both Kambosos or Lomachenko will reclaim their standing as a world champion and have an inside monitor towards extra high-profile matchups.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. preview

For Lomachenko (17-3), Saturday’s battle not solely presents the chance for one more world championship, however to show to himself and boxing observers that he nonetheless belongs among the many sport’s elite. His loss to Teofimo Lopez had some observers questioning whether or not he had handed his prime, and he was decided to indicate in any other case.

Though he gained three consecutive fights following the upset loss, his battle towards Haney has left a bitter style. Not as a result of he has regrets about his efficiency, however he nonetheless believes the judges received the end result fallacious, an opinion shared by numerous observers, and he is decided to depart little doubt even whereas within the opponent’s house nation Saturday.

“On paper, I’m not an undisputed world champion,” Lomachenko stated. “If we speak with Teofimo (Lopez), it was a detailed battle. But when we’re speaking about Haney, it was not a detailed battle. I perceive that I gained this battle. Individuals know and perceive about this theft.”

One main motivating issue for Kambosos (21-2) is that he’s seemingly only one defeat away from being relegated to relative obscurity in a sport that strikes on shortly from athletes who’ve misplaced their marketability. Kambosos is nicely conscious that he was already thought-about a “one-fight surprise” due to his upset of Lopez and hasn’t come near duplicating that efficiency since.

His victory over Lopez, who appeared flat and unmotivated, gained Kambosos legions of followers who associated to everyman demeanor and the dream that arduous work and dedication might in the end repay with the top of success.

He earned huge paydays along with his fights towards Haney in Australia, the place huge crowds are the norm, and the passionate followers are fervent of their assist of hometown athletes. But a lot of Kambosos' luster was misplaced within the lopsided defeats to Haney and a subsequent slender resolution over Maxi Hughes that many observers felt Hughes gained.

