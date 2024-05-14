Connect with us

Sisters send Mother’s Day card back-and-forth for 20 years in memory of mom

Published

17 mins ago

on

By

Sunday, Might 12, 2024 12:30PM

Sisters send Mother's Day card back-and-forth for 20 years

In reminiscence of their mother, two sisters proceed to remix and re-send the identical Mom’s Day card to one another yearly.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) — Brenda and Donna, two sisters from Delaware, have despatched the identical Mom’s Day card to one another for 20 years.

Every time it arrives of their mailbox, they add messages and photographs that evoke recollections of mother.

Each have turn out to be moms themselves. And between them, three of their youngsters serve within the navy.

See the total story by watching the video above.

RELATED: Pen friends for 43 years lastly meet in individual for the primary time

These two girls had been paired up as pen friends in fifth grade. After staying in contact for 43 years, they lastly met in individual!

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.

