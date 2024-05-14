Sisters send Mother’s Day card back-and-forth for 20 years in memory of mom

In reminiscence of their mother, two sisters proceed to remix and re-send the identical Mom’s Day card to one another yearly.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) — Brenda and Donna, two sisters from Delaware, have despatched the identical Mom’s Day card to one another for 20 years.

Every time it arrives of their mailbox, they add messages and photographs that evoke recollections of mother.

Each have turn out to be moms themselves. And between them, three of their youngsters serve within the navy.

See the total story by watching the video above.

RELATED: Pen friends for 43 years lastly meet in individual for the primary time