Sergei Shoigu: Putin replaces Russia’s defense minister with a civilian as Ukraine war rages and defense spending spirals

Russian President Vladimir Putin has changed his protection minister and a long-time shut ally Sergei Shoigu with an economist, a serious reshuffle of navy management greater than two years after Moscow’s grinding warfare in opposition to Ukraine has despatched protection spending hovering.

Andrey Belousov, a civilian who served as former first deputy prime minister and makes a speciality of economics, was appointed to the highest protection publish, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov mentioned on Sunday.

Peskov tried to downplay the transfer, however the reshuffle comes amid hypothesis about infighting on the highest echelons of energy. Simply final month, one in all Shoigu’s long-time protégés on the protection ministry was arrested and charged with corruption.

Shoigu was “relieved” of his place by presidential decree, Peskov mentioned, however he’ll stay an influential a part of Putin’s administration as secretary of Russia’s Safety Council, changing Nikolai Patrushev, a former head of the Federal Safety Service (FSB), who would “switch to a different job.”

Shoigu may even grow to be the deputy in Russia’s Army-Industrial Fee, Peskov mentioned, as Putin embarks on a fifth time period as president.

The timing of Shoigu’s exit is notable, coming off the again of a number of important advances by Russian troops in japanese Ukraine.

Russia has launched its most critical cross-border floor assault since Ukraine recaptured the northern Kharkiv area within the late summer time of 2022. There have been a number of months of elevated Russian air assaults on the town of Kharkiv amid a grinding advance in Donetsk within the east that has seen incremental however important progress.

Shoigu had helmed the nation’s protection ministry for 12 years and led the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Russian troops initially caught Kyiv abruptly however had been quickly overwhelmed again, exposing the weaknesses of Moscow’s corruption-riddled navy and its willingness to ship waves of poorly educated and geared up troopers into what Ukraine and Russian troops have each dubbed a “meat grinder.”

His critics have continuously described Shoigu as distant and out-of-touch with the realities of the battle. His most forceful critic was the late Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin who accused the Protection Ministry of ravenous his fighters of assets and bureaucratic incompetence earlier than launching an unsuccessful mutiny final 12 months and dying weeks later in a aircraft crash.

Regardless of the criticism, Shoigu has remained a well-liked politician in Russia. Having spent twenty years because the minister of emergency conditions, he cultivated a picture of a useful official who brings assist when it’s wanted.

He’s additionally a uncommon outsider in Putin’s unique internal circle, which consists principally of the president’s allies from his St. Petersburg political beginnings and his former KGB colleagues. Shoigu was born and grew up within the distant Siberian republic of Tuva and bought into politics by his affiliation with the previous president Boris Yeltsin.

Rising navy spending and want for ‘innovation’



Belousov’s appointment suggests Russia’s technique will proceed to concentrate on outgunning Ukraine.

Belousov was chosen by Putin due to a necessity for “innovation,” Peskov mentioned in a press name, throughout which he highlighted the ministry’s rising finances, saying it was approaching ranges final seen throughout the Chilly Struggle.

“Right now on the battlefield, the winner is the one who’s extra open to innovation,” Peskov mentioned. “Due to this fact, it’s pure that on the present stage, the president determined that the Russian Ministry of Protection must be headed by a civilian.”

In a reference to the warfare in Ukraine, Peskov mentioned that on account of “well-known geopolitical circumstances, we’re step by step approaching the scenario of the mid-80s when the share of bills for the safety bloc within the economic system was 7.4%. It’s not essential, however it’s extraordinarily vital,” Peskov mentioned.

The finances presently quantities to six.7% of GDP, he mentioned.

Peskov highlighted Belousov’s earlier management expertise and financial background.

“This isn’t only a civilian, however an individual who very efficiently headed the Ministry of Financial Growth of Russia, for a very long time he was aide to the president on financial points, and was additionally the primary deputy chairman of the federal government within the earlier cupboard of ministers,” Peskov mentioned.

A lot has been made from Belousov’s civilian standing, regardless that Shoigu himself has restricted hands-on expertise with the navy. He holds a rank of a basic on account of his official roles and has by no means served in lively service.

Peskov added that the brand new appointment didn’t sign a shift in Russia’s present navy system.

“As for the navy part, this appointment will on no account change the present coordinate programs. The navy part has all the time been the prerogative of the Chief of the Normal Workers [Valery Gerasimov], and he’ll proceed his actions. No modifications are presently envisaged in this regard,” he mentioned.

In his new function, Shoigu will oversee Russia’s navy industrial advanced, Peskov mentioned.

“He’s deeply immersed on this work, he is aware of very nicely the tempo of manufacturing of military-industrial merchandise at particular enterprises and infrequently visits these enterprises,” he mentioned.

The information follows the arrest final month of one in all Shoigu’s shut allies, deputy protection minister Timur Ivanov, who was charged with taking a bribe in what was the nation’s highest-profile corruption scandal since Putin launched his full invasion of Ukraine greater than two years in the past.

Ivanov has been accused of accepting a bribe of 1 million rubles (at the least $10,800), in response to Russian state media TASS.

Former US Secretary of Protection Mark Esper advised CNN in an interview Sunday that Putin’s reshuffle is an “vital” and “attention-grabbing transfer.”

“The larger argument popping out of Moscow proper now could be that Russia is transferring towards a warfare economic system,” he mentioned. “They’re on a warfare footing.”

Esper mentioned that “one of many disappointing issues about Shoigu’s tenure is we thought the Russian military, at the least throughout my time on the Pentagon, we thought they had been professionalizing, that they had been modernizing all their tools, their doctrine, how they prepare and combat, and we actually haven’t seen that on the battlefield.”