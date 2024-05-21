Connect with us

Will Trump’s team call Robert Costello as a witness?

Published

7 mins ago

on

By

As Michael Cohen continues to take the witness stand, questions are mounting over whether or not Cohen’s former authorized adviser Robert Costello will probably be known as to testify by the protection. Our authorized panel weighs in.Might 20, 2024

