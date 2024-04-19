2024 F1 Chinese GP sprint qualifying results: Lando Norris takes pole

Norris will begin forward of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is cut up into three quickfire segments with 5 vehicles every being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 earlier than the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Per the brand new dash weekend format, these periods set the grid for Saturday’s dash and haven’t any influence on Sunday’s fundamental occasion.

Learn Additionally:

Chinese language GP dash qualifying outcomes: Norris on pole from Hamilton

Learn Additionally:

What occurred in Chinese language GP SQ1?

Crimson Bull’s Sergio Perez set the tempo at 1m36.110s on the obligatory medium tyres, over 1 / 4 of a second away from Norris as mild rain fell at first of the session however the monitor remained dry sufficient for slicks all through.

As in free follow, grass on the trackside caught fireplace resulting from sparks from the vehicles proper on the finish of the session.

Falling on the first hurdle had been the Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon (Williams), Yuki Tsunoda (RB) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).

Learn Additionally:

Chinese language GP Grand Prix SQ1 outcomes: Perez quickest from Norris

What occurred in Chinese language GP SQ2?

The trackside conflagration meant a barely delayed begin to SQ2, with heavier rain predicted to hit the monitor in the course of the session.

Crimson Bull’s Max Verstappen set the quickest time at 1m35.606s, a tenth away from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, simply earlier than the rain arrived.

Knocked out at this level had been George Russell (Mercedes, who missed out by 0.038s), the Haas duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo (RB) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

Learn Additionally:

Chinese language GP Grand Prix SQ2 outcomes: Verstappen quickest from Leclerc

What occurred in Chinese language GP SQ3?

With the monitor now moist sufficient for intermediate tyres, and steady drizzle falling, SQ3 noticed loads of motion from the beginning. Norris went off first, earlier than Leclerc suffered a wild spin and dinging his automobile’s nostril on the barrier.

Perez set the bar at 2m00.455s in treacherous situations, briefly going a exceptional 2s away from the chasing pack on the time. Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas then bought inside a second of him to carry P2 with two minutes remaining.

Verstappen went off on the ultimate nook, as did Norris – who took P2 regardless of working large – however each had their instances deleted. Alonso grabbed P1 with 2m00.213s, 0.162s forward of Perez.

Hamilton snatched the highest spot with 1m59.321s, six tenths away from Alonso. Norris set a time ok for pole, a 1m57.540s, which was initially deleted for exceeding monitor limits, however then reinstated.

So he certified on pole, 1.261s forward of Hamilton, who shaved an additional tenth off his time.

Alonso will begin third, forward of Verstappen, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Perez, Leclerc, Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Bottas and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).

Chinese language GP SQ3 outcomes: Norris takes dash pole