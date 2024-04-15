2024 Masters prize money, purse: Payouts, winnings for Scottie Scheffler, each golfer from $20 million pool

Loads of inexperienced was up for grabs on the 2024 Masters on Sunday — not solely within the type of the famed jacket awarded to the winner of this 12 months’s match but in addition regarding the prize cash being paid out from a record-setting pool. Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership introduced that the 2024 Masters would have a complete purse of $20 million, marking a brand new match excessive by $2 million and the most important payout awarded to gamers at one of many nation’s most pristine venues.

Scottie Scheffler was the best beneficiary of that elevated purse, capturing the $3.6 million winner’s share by capturing his second Masters championship in three years. Ending 11 underneath with a 4-under 68 capping an amazing match, Scheffler turned the fourth-youngest golfer to win two inexperienced jackets and the tenth to win two in a three-year span. The $3.6 million prize is $360,000 greater than 2023 champion Jon Rahm earned a 12 months in the past.

Runner-up Ludvig Åberg achieved fairly a payday in his first profession main championship. Urgent Scheffler down the stretch, the younger Swede scored $2.16 million for second place, a bigger sum than both Danny Willett (2016) or Jordan Spieth (2015) earned for successful the inexperienced jacket.

Scheffler and Åberg weren’t the one gamers set to obtain vital inexperienced by week’s finish. In actual fact, the highest three have been set to obtain seven-figure paydays, besides Collin Morikawa struggled down the stretch and entered right into a three-way tie with Max Homa and Tommy Fleetwood. Morikawa misplaced $320,000 by bogeying the final, although he elevated the take-home of Homa and Fleetwood with the trio every taking residence $1.04 million. This marked the primary time that the Masters had 5 gamers deliver residence $1 million or extra.

These among the many prime 11 have been set to see at the least $500,000 deposited into their financial institution accounts, and the good-looking payouts trickled down the leaderboard with each golfer inside the highest 36 leaving Augusta Nationwide with six figures.

2024 Masters prize cash, purse, payouts

Whole purse: $20 million

1st — $3,600,000 — Scottie Scheffler (-11)

2nd — $2,160,000 — Ludvig Åberg (-7)

third — $1,360,000 — Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa (-4) — $1,040,000 every

4th — $960,000

fifth — $800,000

sixth — $720,000 — Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau (-2) — $695,000 every

seventh — $670,000

eighth — $620,000 — Xander Schauffele (-1)

ninth — $580,000 — Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Younger (E) — $540,000 every

tenth — $540,000

eleventh — $500,000

twelfth — $460,000 — Patrick Reed, Matthieu Pavon, Adam Schenk, Cam Davis (+1) — $405,000 every

thirteenth — $420,000

14th — $380,000

fifteenth — $360,000

sixteenth — $340,000 — Nicolai Højgaard, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Byeong Hun An (+2) — $310,000 every

seventeenth — $320,000

18th — $300,000

nineteenth — $280,000

twentieth — $260,000 — Lucas Glover, Taylor Moore (+3) — $250,000 every

twenty first — $240,000

twenty second — $224,000 — Patrick Cantlay, Keegan Bradley, Joaquin Niemann, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott, Harris English, Min Woo Lee (+4) — $175,500 every

twenty third — $208,000

twenty fourth — $192,000

twenty fifth — $176,000

twenty sixth — $160,000

twenty seventh — $154,000

twenty eighth — $148,000

twenty ninth — $142,000

thirtieth — $136,000 — Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, J.T. Poston, Tom Kim (+5) — $124,200 every

thirty first — $130,000

thirty second — $124,000

thirty third — $118,000

thirty fourth — $113,000

thirty fifth — $108,000 — Akshay Bhatia, Kurt Kitayama, Camilo Villegas (+6) — $103,000 every

thirty sixth — $103,000

thirty seventh — $98,000

thirty eighth — $94,000 — Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners, Ryan Fox, Luke Listing, Russell Henley (+7) — $86,000 every

thirty ninth — $90,000

fortieth — $86,000

forty first — $82,000

forty second — $78,000

forty third — $74,000 — Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry (+8) — $72,000 every

forty fourth — $70,000

forty fifth — $66,000 — Brooks Koepka, Jose Maria Olazabal, Jon Rahm, Danny Willett, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala (+9) — $57,200 every

forty sixth — $62,000

forty seventh — $58,000

forty eighth — $54,800

forty ninth — $52,000

fiftieth — $50,400

These fortunate sufficient to make the reduce however not fortunate sufficient to complete inside the highest 50 will nonetheless obtain compensation, although it’ll pattern downwards from the $50,400 determine given to the participant who in the end finishes in fiftieth.

51st — Grayson Murray (+10)

52nd — Eric Cole (+11)

53rd — Adam Hadwin, Neal Shipley (+12)

fifty fifth — Jake Knapp, Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau (+13)

58th — Vijay Singh, Thorbjorn Olesen (+14)

sixtieth — Tiger Woods (+16)