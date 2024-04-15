News
2024 Masters prize money, purse: Payouts, winnings for Scottie Scheffler, each golfer from $20 million pool
Loads of inexperienced was up for grabs on the 2024 Masters on Sunday — not solely within the type of the famed jacket awarded to the winner of this 12 months’s match but in addition regarding the prize cash being paid out from a record-setting pool. Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership introduced that the 2024 Masters would have a complete purse of $20 million, marking a brand new match excessive by $2 million and the most important payout awarded to gamers at one of many nation’s most pristine venues.
Scottie Scheffler was the best beneficiary of that elevated purse, capturing the $3.6 million winner’s share by capturing his second Masters championship in three years. Ending 11 underneath with a 4-under 68 capping an amazing match, Scheffler turned the fourth-youngest golfer to win two inexperienced jackets and the tenth to win two in a three-year span. The $3.6 million prize is $360,000 greater than 2023 champion Jon Rahm earned a 12 months in the past.
Runner-up Ludvig Åberg achieved fairly a payday in his first profession main championship. Urgent Scheffler down the stretch, the younger Swede scored $2.16 million for second place, a bigger sum than both Danny Willett (2016) or Jordan Spieth (2015) earned for successful the inexperienced jacket.
Scheffler and Åberg weren’t the one gamers set to obtain vital inexperienced by week’s finish. In actual fact, the highest three have been set to obtain seven-figure paydays, besides Collin Morikawa struggled down the stretch and entered right into a three-way tie with Max Homa and Tommy Fleetwood. Morikawa misplaced $320,000 by bogeying the final, although he elevated the take-home of Homa and Fleetwood with the trio every taking residence $1.04 million. This marked the primary time that the Masters had 5 gamers deliver residence $1 million or extra.
These among the many prime 11 have been set to see at the least $500,000 deposited into their financial institution accounts, and the good-looking payouts trickled down the leaderboard with each golfer inside the highest 36 leaving Augusta Nationwide with six figures.
2024 Masters prize cash, purse, payouts
Whole purse: $20 million
1st — $3,600,000 — Scottie Scheffler (-11)
2nd — $2,160,000 — Ludvig Åberg (-7)
third — $1,360,000 — Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa (-4) — $1,040,000 every
4th — $960,000
fifth — $800,000
sixth — $720,000 — Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau (-2) — $695,000 every
seventh — $670,000
eighth — $620,000 — Xander Schauffele (-1)
ninth — $580,000 — Will Zalatoris, Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Younger (E) — $540,000 every
tenth — $540,000
eleventh — $500,000
twelfth — $460,000 — Patrick Reed, Matthieu Pavon, Adam Schenk, Cam Davis (+1) — $405,000 every
thirteenth — $420,000
14th — $380,000
fifteenth — $360,000
sixteenth — $340,000 — Nicolai Højgaard, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk, Byeong Hun An (+2) — $310,000 every
seventeenth — $320,000
18th — $300,000
nineteenth — $280,000
twentieth — $260,000 — Lucas Glover, Taylor Moore (+3) — $250,000 every
twenty first — $240,000
twenty second — $224,000 — Patrick Cantlay, Keegan Bradley, Joaquin Niemann, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Scott, Harris English, Min Woo Lee (+4) — $175,500 every
twenty third — $208,000
twenty fourth — $192,000
twenty fifth — $176,000
twenty sixth — $160,000
twenty seventh — $154,000
twenty eighth — $148,000
twenty ninth — $142,000
thirtieth — $136,000 — Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, J.T. Poston, Tom Kim (+5) — $124,200 every
thirty first — $130,000
thirty second — $124,000
thirty third — $118,000
thirty fourth — $113,000
thirty fifth — $108,000 — Akshay Bhatia, Kurt Kitayama, Camilo Villegas (+6) — $103,000 every
thirty sixth — $103,000
thirty seventh — $98,000
thirty eighth — $94,000 — Hideki Matsuyama, Corey Conners, Ryan Fox, Luke Listing, Russell Henley (+7) — $86,000 every
thirty ninth — $90,000
fortieth — $86,000
forty first — $82,000
forty second — $78,000
forty third — $74,000 — Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry (+8) — $72,000 every
forty fourth — $70,000
forty fifth — $66,000 — Brooks Koepka, Jose Maria Olazabal, Jon Rahm, Danny Willett, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala (+9) — $57,200 every
forty sixth — $62,000
forty seventh — $58,000
forty eighth — $54,800
forty ninth — $52,000
fiftieth — $50,400
These fortunate sufficient to make the reduce however not fortunate sufficient to complete inside the highest 50 will nonetheless obtain compensation, although it’ll pattern downwards from the $50,400 determine given to the participant who in the end finishes in fiftieth.
51st — Grayson Murray (+10)
52nd — Eric Cole (+11)
53rd — Adam Hadwin, Neal Shipley (+12)
fifty fifth — Jake Knapp, Erik van Rooyen, Tony Finau (+13)
58th — Vijay Singh, Thorbjorn Olesen (+14)
sixtieth — Tiger Woods (+16)
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan address anti-LGBTQIA+ posts shared by USWNT teammate Korbin Albert
-
News4 days ago
New first-round tee times posted after weather delay
-
News2 weeks ago
Larry Lucchino dies at age 78
-
News2 weeks ago
Original ‘SCTV’ Castmember Was 82
-
News2 weeks ago
Strike That Killed World Central Kitchen Workers Bears Hallmarks of Israeli Precision Strike
-
News2 weeks ago
Rashee Rice car accident: Chiefs’ WR to cooperate with Dallas authorities; NFL monitoring situation
-
News2 weeks ago
US told Iran it had no involvement or advance knowledge of consulate strike in Syria, US official says
-
News2 weeks ago
Howard Stern’s ‘Crazy Cabbie’ Lee Siegfried Passes Away At 55