News
How much of the Masters purse did winner Scottie Scheffler get?
A low rating on the Masters at Augusta means a excessive payout for skilled golfers.
The entire purse for the 2024 Masters is $20 million, a report excessive, and up $2 million from final yr. Match champion Scottie Scheffler took dwelling a report $3.6 million — $360,000 greater than final yr’s winner earned. Scheffler, who’s American, additionally gained the event in 2022, when he netted $2.7 million of a $15 million purse.
In 2023, event winner John Rahm took dwelling a $3.24 million payout in prize cash, a pleasant chunk of that yr’s event’s whole $18 million purse.
The rest of the purse was cut up amongst 50 golfers, with the event’s two runners-up taking dwelling $1.6 million every in prize cash. Solely three golfers earned seven figures, primarily based on how they positioned.
The purse for the 2024 competitors at Augusta was introduced Saturday. Following custom, it’s introduced throughout, versus prematurely of the event.
The 2024 Masters purse payout breakdown is as follows, with the highest 50 golfers receiving money prizes starting from $3.6 million to $50,400. The remaining professionals, who don’t place within the prime 50, obtain money costs ranging downward from $49,200, primarily based on their scores. Notably, amateurs don’t earn cash to compete. The primary yr the masters was performed, in 1934, the purse was $5,000 and the winner took dwelling $1,500.
