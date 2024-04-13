News
2024 Masters Tiger updates: Woods sets record for consecutive made cuts
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of america reacts on the eighth inexperienced in the course of the second spherical of the 2024 Masters Match at Augusta Nationwide Golf Membership on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photograph by Andrew Redington/Getty Photographs)
Woods finishes at 1-over 145, will make his twenty fourth straight lower at Augusta Nationwide
Friday informed us so much concerning the state of Tiger Woods. He is nonetheless acquired it.
The five-time Masters winner hung powerful on a marathon Friday in windy circumstances at Augusta Nationwide, ending two rounds at 1-over 145, safely contained in the projected lower line. He’ll make the lower for a twenty fourth consecutive Masters look, setting a brand new report that he beforehand shared with Fred {Couples} and Gary Participant.
Woods, 48, stood 1-under by means of 13 holes when play was suspended as a result of darkness Thursday night time. He performed his ultimate 5 holes of the primary spherical Friday morning in 2-over, signing for a 1-over 73, and he started the second spherical shortly thereafter. He carded an even-par 72 within the second spherical, persevering with to show his all-time quick sport with a collection of artful par saves.
Woods entered the week having performed simply 24 holes of PGA TOUR competitors this season. He accomplished 23 holes on Friday, doing so admirably.
How would Woods’ physique maintain up with the quick restoration time? That was the million-dollar query, and though his gait Friday indicated the comprehensible put on and tear anticipated after myriad surgical procedures and the pure ageing course of, it did not maintain him from producing two stable rounds in demanding circumstances at Augusta Nationwide.
After present process ankle surgical procedure following a WD in the course of the third spherical of final yr’s Masters, Woods returned to PGA TOUR competitors at The Genesis Invitational in February, the place he opened in 1-over 72 however withdrew in the course of the second spherical as a result of flu-like signs. The Masters is Woods’ first begin since withdrawing at The Genesis, and he mentioned Tuesday that he nonetheless believes he can contend and win. He’ll enter the weekend nicely again of the leaders, however he’ll have a puncher’s likelihood.
Learn beneath for a hole-by-hole have a look at Woods’ historic Friday at Augusta Nationwide.
Gap 18 (par 4, 465 yards): Woods flirts with the left tree line off the tee, however the golf gods smile upon him; the ball eludes the limbs and safely reaches the golf green, leaving an 167-yard method up the hill on Augusta Nationwide’s dwelling gap.
Woods tugs his second shot left of the inexperienced with a 9-iron; it settles safely within the fairway lower and he smiles, maybe reflecting on what he’s set to realize. The wind is gusting as laborious because it had all day, with sand seen escaping the entrance greenside bunker and blowing throughout the inexperienced.
Woods performs a secure third shot to six toes previous the opening, preserving from any potential bother, and the patrons’ cheers of appreciation reverberate throughout the property. He makes his par, one other chic up-and-down in per week filled with them. At 1-over 145, he’ll play the weekend for a twenty fourth consecutive Masters look. He’ll have that report alone.
Even-par 72 in second spherical, 1-over 145 by means of 36 holes
Gap 17 (par 4, a quarter mile): Woods pulls driver and stripes a low fade down the middle of the golf green, losing no time in choosing up his tee. The patrons roar, maybe in anticipation of imminent historical past. Woods seems purposeful and decided, cautious to not exude any morsel of extra vitality. He stripes his 173-yard method however the ball sails simply past the inexperienced, settling rapidly within the fairway lower, roughly 30 toes previous the opening location set on the inexperienced’s again portion. Woods performs a conservative chip shot that settles 6 toes quick, leaving a knee-knocker for par.
The stage is ready, and Woods delivers. His par putt drops within the middle of the cup, and the patrons roar. He is three strokes contained in the projected lower line with one gap to play in Friday’s second spherical.
Even-par by means of 17, 1-over general
Gap 16 (par 3, 170 yards): Woods desires nothing to do with the pond that guards the inexperienced’s left aspect; he performs a secure shot to the again of the inexperienced, leaving a mid-length birdie attempt from 26 toes to a right-middle gap location. He safely lags to tap-in vary and playing cards a routine par.
Woods stays three strokes contained in the projected lower line with two holes to play in his second spherical. Historical past beckons.
Even-par by means of 16, 1-over general
Gap 15 (par 5, 550 yards): Augusta Nationwide is the canvas for dozens of memorable moments throughout golf historical past, a proverbial tie that binds. Add Woods’ second shot on the par-5 fifteenth in Friday’s second spherical to the listing.
After a well-placed 292-yard drive down the center, Woods selects 3-wood for his 258-yard second shot throughout the pond. It is a daring selection at this stage within the sport, on the precipice of holding the Masters’ consecutive cuts report alone, and Woods executes. The ball sails excessive within the air and lands softly on the inexperienced’s correct again stage, leaving an 25-foot eagle putt. Woods has maintained a reasonably stoic face all day, however he permits a slight smile as he walks towards the inexperienced. As has typically been the case all through an 82-win PGA TOUR profession, Woods delivers in a vital second.
He two-putts for birdie, returning to even-par on the spherical. He now has a three-stroke buffer on the projected lower line with three holes to play.
Even-par by means of 15, 1-over general
Gap 14 (par 4, a quarter mile): After 5 straight pars, Woods makes a disappointing bogey on the mid-length par 4 regardless of a wonderfully positioned drive.
From the middle of the golf green, Woods tugs his 150-yard method left of the inexperienced, leaving a clumsy chip shot from the pine straw. His bump-and-run third shot checks up 9 toes quick; his par putt begins proper of the opening and stays there.
Woods falls to 2 over for the week, nonetheless two strokes away from the projected lower line however with rather less wiggle room. Now he heads to the risk-reward par-5 fifteenth, which might supply crimson numbers but additionally noticed Jordan Spieth make a 9 within the opening spherical.
Woods 1-over by means of 14, 2-over general
Gap 13 (par 5, 545 yards): One in all golf’s biggest holes, the sweeping dogleg-left par 5, and Woods makes a traditional par to stay safely contained in the projected lower line.
Woods’ tee shot misses excellent of the golf green, making for a straightforward layup resolution; he executes a low punch from 294 yards with an abbreviated follow-through to depart an 130-yard wedge method. Going through a diabolical gap location tucked on the inexperienced’s again tier, Woods safely performs to the center a part of the inexperienced. He two-putts for par from 55 toes, demonstrating his innate understanding of Augusta Nationwide as soon as once more. No hurt, no foul.
Woods even-par although 13, 1-over general
Gap 12 (par 3, 155 yards): Maybe the golf gods are rooting for Woods to set the Masters’ consecutive made cuts report as nicely. His tee shot sails previous the inexperienced on the quick par 3 over Rae’s Creek, however the ball kicks backwards from the pine straw to depart a easy pitch shot throughout the inexperienced. Woods, a short-game magician, has no such bother with this simple job; he performs a 12-yard bump-and-run to three toes and cleans up his par.
With the projected lower line transferring to 4 over, Woods now has three strokes of cushion as he eyes historical past.
Woods even-par by means of 12, 1-over general
Gap 11 (par 4, 520 yards): Woods has no bother discovering the golf green off the tee, however the gap is enjoying into the wind, virtually as a par 4.5 for the sector. Confronted with 236 yards for his second shot, Woods employs a safety-first mentality, enjoying to an space of fairway short-right of the inexperienced, 26 yards from the opening.
As soon as once more, Woods shows some short-game acrobatics, enjoying a bump-and-run third that flirts with the greenside bunker’s edge however releases safely onto the inexperienced, leaving a 6-foot par putt. As soon as once more he solves an Augusta Nationwide riddle with aplomb.
Ought to we be amazed? Maybe. However that is Tiger Woods, and the patrons rise in appreciation as he walks to the famed par-3 twelfth throughout Rae’s Creek.
Woods even-par by means of 11, 1-over general
Gap 10 (par 4, 495 yards): After an ideal drive down the center, Woods performs a conservative 186-yard second shot to the inexperienced’s left aspect, leaving a slippery birdie putt from 44 toes. The putt tracks towards the opening however slides 6 toes previous, leaving a vital par-saving try to keep up the momentum that has in-built current holes.
Woods would not miss a beat, rolling his par putt into the middle of the cup. He retrieves the ball from the opening with authority, remaining two strokes contained in the projected lower line as he heads to Amen Nook.
Woods even-par by means of 10, 1-over general
Gap 9 (par 4, 460 yards): Woods picked up his tee and did not look nervous as his drive reached the apex. The wind had different concepts, hollowing off the best and pushing Woods’ tee shot into the timber on the left. That can be a tough angle to achieve that inexperienced and would possibly simply be a lay-up.
Woods rehearses a giant hook shot and does hit it by means of timber. It by no means had an opportunity to achieve the inexperienced, although, and goes flying into the patrons greenside.
Extra creativity from Tiger, who takes it approach up excessive together with his pitch and lands it 11 toes from the opening, then drips it in for par. That is a improbable save and the kind of putt he hasn’t made in the present day. It is an excellent signal as he makes the flip, nicely inside the projected lower line.
Woods even-par by means of 9, 1-over general
Gap 8 (par 5, 570 yards): Max Homa goes approach proper. Jason Day goes approach left. Tiger Woods pumps one proper down the center. As soon as once more enjoying as one of many best holes, Woods is firmly in place to make a birdie after that tee shot.
From 294 yards out, Woods decides to lay-up. The eighth was enjoying downwind yesterday, however that is not the case in the present day. Woods is left with 64 yards from the center of the golf green after his second shot.
He is performed this gap just a few instances, eh? Woods completely clips a wedge that hops and stops pin-high, 4 toes from the opening. Woods finishes that up for his second birdie of the day. With a troublesome stretch of No. 9-12 upcoming, that is some wanted respiration room. The lower line continues to be trending towards 3- or 4-over.
Woods even-par by means of 8, 1-over general
Gap 7 (par 4, 450 yards): It is crucial to seek out the golf green on the slender par-4 seventh. Woods pulls 3-wood, tees it down and hits a lower that splits the center. His day has been full of inconsistencies, however his driving has not been one in all them. Together with the 5 holes of his first spherical he performed this morning, Woods has hit 7-of-8 fairways.
Woods stares down his method from 156 yards, however is exasperated because it lands within the entrance bunker. Woods appeared like he favored the strike, so he should have misjudged the wind. Now Woods is again in scrambling mode. The seventh gap is enjoying because the second-hardest gap in Spherical 2.
Woods opts to go low with the bunker shot because it skids and stops 7 toes previous the opening. That units up one other tester… and one other miss. Woods’ putt lips out and that’s his third bogey in 4 holes. The error there got here on the method shot. Woods had an opportunity to make the tough seventh a birdie gap. As a substitute, a poor method means Woods drops one other shot.
Woods 1-over by means of 7, 2-over general
Gap 6 (par 3, 180 yards): Winds proceed to gust as Woods backs off his tee shot to let the winds subside, then hits a low bullet that hardly clears the entrance bunker.
With the choice to putt or chip, Woods pulls wedge and it was an excellent concept! Woods performs a brief little runner from 9 yards away that curls proper into the cup! Woods wanted that and offers a hearty wave to crowd as he grabs the ball from the underside of the cup.
With the chip-in, Woods performs Nos. 4-6 in 1-over. In these circumstances, that is stable. Let’s have a look at if Woods can trip that momentum and make the flip in crimson figures.
Woods even-par by means of 6, 1-over general
Gap 5 (par 4, 495 yards): It is a gap that has had Woods’ quantity and it is giving him matches once more. Woods misses his first fairway of the day and it is a pricey one. His drive leaks left and finds the large fairway bunkers. He is compelled to put up, which provides him 119 yards to the opening. Woods performs the good shot, realizing he completely cannot go lengthy of the inexperienced. He leaves himself round 20 toes for par.
However it will likely be one other dropped shot. Woods hits putt that does not fall. Now 2-over for the event, the lower line is beginning to turn into a dialogue. There are 54 gamers at 2-over or higher. With circumstances getting harder, count on the lower to get to 3- or 4-over.
Woods 1-over by means of 5, 2-over general
Gap 4 (par 3, 240 yards): Traditionally one of many hardest holes on the property, the fourth is enjoying much more tough in the present day with the wind doubtless including 20-25 yards to the shot. Woods makes an attempt to chop one into the center of the inexperienced however leaves it out to the left and simply misses a greenside bunker.
If there was a spot to overlook on this gap in the present day, it is the place Woods is. His pitch is stable however rolls out 5 toes previous the opening, leaving a really delicate putt. The most effective depart is certainly in need of this pin location. Woods is compelled to make a really defensive putt, beginning the ball exterior the opening. It simply did not come again. That is a bogey for Woods.
Woods even-par by means of 4, 1-over general.
Gap 3 (par 4, 350 yards): One other fairway hit for Woods, although it wanted a bounce of some Georgia pines to make it there. Woods’ driver leaked slightly proper however the good kick leaves him 87 yards from the opening. It is a difficult pin place in the present day on the front-right portion of the inexperienced.
That unlocks the artistry in Woods’ sport, who pulls pitching wedge from lower than 90 yards and hits a knockdown shot that lands 10 toes previous the opening and stops. Nice spin management offers Woods one other nice have a look at birdie, his third straight.
Woods stands over the putt then backs off. It is getting mighty windy on the market and Woods’ Solar Day Purple pants are flapping because the gusts lower by means of Augusta Nationwide. Again over the ball once more, Woods makes a assured stroke that drops in from the low aspect. Woods is on the board together with his first birdie of the day.
Woods 1-under by means of 3, even-par general
Gap 2 (par 5, 585 yards): Woods opts for 3-wood in the present day and finds the golf green. In the event you recall, Woods went approach left together with his tee shot on this gap yesterday utilizing driver. However with the opening enjoying downwind in the present day, he can get to the inexperienced in two with out driver.
From 267 yards away, Woods ropes a wooden over the best aspect of the inexperienced and into the patrons. With the opening location on the far left aspect of the inexperienced, he is acquired loads of room to function, however he is nonetheless 43 yards away.
Barely seen among the many throng of patrons, Woods’ pitch skips and stops 11 toes from the opening. Woods has the road however his putt stops lower than an inch from the opening. That is one other par. Two attractiveness for birdie on the opening two holes. Now it is simply time for the putter to cooperate.
Woods even-par via 2, 1-over general
Gap 1 (par 4, 445 yards): New spherical, identical driver. Woods has hit each fairway in the present day, together with on the primary gap of his second spherical. Alongside the left aspect of the golf green, Woods has an excellent angle from 161 yards out and hits in pin-high, about 15 toes from the opening. After two bogeys and three pars to shut his first spherical this morning, Woods has an opportunity to get his second spherical off to an excellent begin.
Woods offers it run however misses it on the excessive aspect. No complaining a few par at No. 1, now with an opportunity to get a birdie on the par-5 second.
Woods even-par via 1, 1-over general
Editor’s word: Make amends for full hole-by-hole particulars of Tiger Woods’ first spherical from Augusta Nationwide
right here.
Gap 18 (par 4, 465 yards): Tiger has nice rhythm with the motive force, with one other completely positioned tee shot within the 18th fairway. It is a mighty encouraging signal as the primary spherical finally ends up and Woods readies for 18 extra holes. It is a 287-yard drive. He has 171 yards into the closing par 4.
After Max Homa’s method acquired swallowed up by the wind and located the best greenside bunker, Woods performs a virtually an identical shot. The wind impacted these photographs far more than both participant anticipated. Woods will want an up-and-down to complete even-par for the primary spherical.
Practically extra quick sport magic for Woods! His bunker shot comes simply inches from hitting the flagstick. As a substitute, it races by and Woods has greater than he bargained for — 16 toes for par. He will get the putt to the opening however would not play sufficient break. He closes with a bogey.
Woods finishes with an opening-round 73. That is a stable outcome given his lack of aggressive reps, although Woods is definitely upset after he was 1 underneath by means of 13 holes when play suspended Thursday night time. He will not have a lot time to dwell on the end. His second spherical tee time is scheduled for 10:18 a.m. ET. He has round 45 minutes to seize some meals, maintain the physique unfastened and prepare for 18 extra holes.
Gap 17 (par 4, a quarter mile): It is one other low, fading bullet with the motive force that finds the golf green. Woods is 3-for-3 in fairways hit this morning. That is an excellent signal. He is hit 77% of the fairways on this first spherical, barely higher than the sector common.
With 158 yards into the inexperienced, Woods pulls 9-iron and performs the good shot, leaving himself beneath the opening. He could have 23 toes for birdie. After just a few shaky iron swings to start out the morning, Woods has hit two stable ones together with his tee shot on 16 and now this method.
Woods leaves his birdie putt quick. That is three putts left quick in his opening 4 holes of the day. However it’s one other stress-free par. These are all the time welcome at Augusta Nationwide, notably on the seventeenth.
Gap 16 (par 3, 170 yards): Woods pulls 7-iron after watching Jason Day put one within the water with the identical membership. The 82-time PGA TOUR winner would not make the identical mistake. Woods safely lands it 20 toes previous the pin and makes use of the slope to get it on the identical plateau as the opening. He could have 20 toes for birdie.
It is a fast putt, meandering barely left to proper. Woods handles it with care however would not give it fairly sufficient tempo. That can be one other par for Woods. He is 1-over since play resumed in the present day however has made two comparatively simple pars after that opening bogey.
Gap 15 (par 5, 550 yards): Woods’ drive finds the golf green however it will likely be a lay-up with 273 yards remaining into the inexperienced. He does simply that, leaving himself 70 yards. It is a difficult wedge shot on a extreme downslope and Woods cannot management the spin because the ball rolls off the again of the inexperienced. Woods’ ball-striking has been iffy to start out, however his contact is totally activated as he practically holes the chip for birdie. He makes the comebacker for par.
It is a gap you’d wish to make birdie, however Woods will take the par. He’s clearly laboring this morning; the quick turnaround time was doubtless going to be problematic. Because the climate warms and Woods will get just a few extra swings, let’s have a look at how his physique progresses.
Gap 14 (par 4, a quarter mile): Play resumed as scheduled at 7:50 a.m. ET. Woods performs his patented lower off the tee and finds the golf green. The 315-yard drive leaves him simply 119 yards into the inexperienced, however Woods lays the sod over a wedge and comes up in need of the inexperienced. That leaves Woods with a fragile chip, with the pin sitting on the highest of a slope on the again of the inexperienced. Woods opts to hit a low spinner, however the ball releases out and Woods has 22 toes for par. The curling right-to-left putt come up simply quick. Woods makes bogey and drops a shot.
Recap the remainder of his first spherical on the Masters right here.
