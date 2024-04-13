2024 Masters Tiger updates: Woods sets record for consecutive made cuts

Gap 14 (par 4, a quarter mile): Play resumed as scheduled at 7:50 a.m. ET. Woods performs his patented lower off the tee and finds the golf green. The 315-yard drive leaves him simply 119 yards into the inexperienced, however Woods lays the sod over a wedge and comes up in need of the inexperienced. That leaves Woods with a fragile chip, with the pin sitting on the highest of a slope on the again of the inexperienced. Woods opts to hit a low spinner, however the ball releases out and Woods has 22 toes for par. The curling right-to-left putt come up simply quick. Woods makes bogey and drops a shot.