2024 NBA Western Conference finals odds, Game 2 time: Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks, expert predictions

The Dallas Mavericks will look to take a commanding 2-0 collection lead in opposition to the Minnesota Timberwolves because the 2024 Western Convention Finals shift to Dallas following Friday’s Sport 2 matchup in Minneapolis. Dallas surprised Minnesota 108-105 in Sport 1 to attract first blood on the highway. The Mavs (50-32), who misplaced each regular-season video games at Minneapolis and three of 4 on the yr, are 5-2 on the highway within the 2024 NBA playoffs. In the meantime, the Wolves (56-26) are 3-3 on their residence ground this postseason. Mike Conley (calf) is listed as questionable for Minnesota.

The sport will tip off from the Goal Middle at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves have allowed the fourth-fewest factors per recreation this postseason at 100.3, whereas the Mavericks are permitting 103.3, fifth-fewest. Minnesota is a 5.5-point favourite within the newest Timberwolves vs. Mavericks odds from SportsLine consensus, whereas the over/beneath for complete factors scored is 207.5. Earlier than making any Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks, be sure you take a look at what legendary handicapper Bruce Marshall has to say.

Now, he has set his sights on Mavericks vs. Timberwolves and simply locked in his picks and NBA playoff predictions. Listed below are a number of NBA odds and betting strains for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves:

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves unfold: Minnesota -5.5

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves over/beneath: 207.5 factors

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves cash line: Dallas +192, Minnesota -239

DAL: Has hit the sport complete Below in 45 of its final 70 video games (+17.50 items)

MIN: Has coated the third-quarter unfold in 51 of its final 82 video games (+16.25 items)

Why the Timberwolves can cowl

Energy ahead Jaden McDaniels is having a strong postseason, bettering his regular-season numbers practically throughout the board. He’s coming off a 24-point, four-rebound and three-assist effort in Wednesday’s Sport 1 loss. He had 23 factors, six rebounds and two steals within the 98-90 series-clinching Sport 7 win over the defending champion Denver Nuggets within the Western Convention semifinals. In 12 playoff begins, he’s averaging 13.3 factors, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and one steal.

Middle Rudy Gobert is averaging a double-double throughout the postseason. In 11 video games, all begins, Gobert is averaging 12.2 factors, 10.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and one steal. He’s coming off a 12-point, seven-rebound and two-block efficiency within the recreation 1 loss to Dallas. He has 4 double-doubles throughout this yr’s playoffs, together with a 19-point, 14-rebound effort in a 126-109 win at Phoenix in Sport 3 of their first-round collection. See which group to choose right here.

Why the Mavericks can cowl

Energy ahead PJ Washington has registered three double-doubles this postseason, together with a 29-point, 11-rebound and four-assist effort in a Sport 2 win at Oklahoma Metropolis within the second spherical. He additionally had 21 factors and 12 rebounds in Sport 4 of that collection, in addition to 10 factors and 10 rebounds in Sport 5. He scored 13 factors, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two photographs in Wednesday’s Sport 1 win over the Timberwolves. In 13 postseason begins this season, he’s averaging 14.2 factors, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and one steal.

Additionally averaging double-digit scoring for Dallas is small ahead Derrick Jones Jr. In Saturday’s decisive Sport 6 win over Oklahoma Metropolis, he scored a playoff-high 22 factors, whereas including 4 rebounds and two assists. He scored 8 factors and added 4 rebounds and two assists in Wednesday’s Sport 1 win over Minnesota. In three regular-season matchups in opposition to the Timberwolves in 2023-24, Jones averaged 10 factors, 7.7 rebounds, two steals and 1.3 blocks. See which group to choose right here.

