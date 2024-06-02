2024 NCAA baseball bracket: Men’s College World Series scores, schedule

The 2024 NCAA DI baseball match proceed Saturday, June 1, with regional motion. Video games proceed by way of the Males’s School World Sequence from June 14-23/24. Match alternatives have been made on Monday, Might 27.

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS: Each convention match winner and computerized bid

The 2023 Males’s School World Sequence got here to a detailed when LSU routed Florida 18-4 within the decisive sport of the finals to win its seventh nationwide championship.

⚾️ MORE BASEBALL ⚾️

The entire NCAA regional, tremendous regional, 2024 Males’s School World Sequence schedules and outcomes are under.

Choice present: Monday, Might 27 at Midday ET | ESPN2/ESPNU

Monday, Might 27 at Midday ET | ESPN2/ESPNU Regionals: Friday-Monday, Might 31-June 3

Friday-Monday, Might 31-June 3 Tremendous regionals: Friday-Sunday, June 7-9 or Saturday-Monday, June 8-10

Friday-Sunday, June 7-9 or Saturday-Monday, June 8-10 First day of MCWS video games: Begin Friday, June 14

Begin Friday, June 14 MCWS finals: Saturday-Monday, June 22-23/24

2024 NCAA DI baseball match bracket

👉 Click on or faucet right here for the complete 2024 bracket |Take a better take a look at the MCWS bracket| Regional bracket

All instances in ET

2024 DI baseball match regionals schedule

Listed here are the regional schedules for Friday, Might 31 by way of Monday, June 3:

Knoxville Regional

Lexington Regional

Bryan-School Station Regional

Chapel Hill Regional

Fayetteville Regional

Clemson Regional

Athens Regional

Tallahassee Regional

Norman Regional

Raleigh Regional

Stillwater Regional

Charlottesville Regional

Tucson Regional

Santa Barbara Regional

Corvallis Regional

Greenville Regional

2024 DI baseball match tremendous regionals schedule

Dates: Friday-Sunday, June 7-9 or Saturday-Monday, June 8-10

2024 Males’s School World Sequence schedule

June 14

Sport 1: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ESPN Sport 2: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN

June 15

Sport 3: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ESPN Sport 4: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN

June 16

Sport 5: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ESPN Sport 6: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN

June 17

Sport 7: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ESPN Sport 8: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN

June 18

Sport 9: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ESPN Sport 10: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN

June 19

Sport 11: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ESPN

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ESPN Sport 12: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN

June 20

Sport 13 (if vital): TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | TBD

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | TBD Sport 14 (if vital): TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | TBD

June 22

MCWS Ultimate Sport 1: TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

June 23

MCWS Ultimate Sport 2: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ABC

June 24

MCWS Ultimate Sport 3 (if vital): TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN

Baseball Championship: Future dates

REGIONALS SUPER REGIONALS MCWS 2025 Might 30-June 2 June 6-8 or 7-9 June 13-22/23

MCWS HISTORY: Winningest coaches | Most titles | Most appearances | Conferences most represented

Right here is extra on how the match works:

What’s the distinction between the Division I baseball match and the School World Sequence?

The NCAA Division I baseball match is a 64-team match that begins in Might. After two rounds of play (which every encompass a number of video games), there are simply eight groups left. These eight groups then head to Omaha, Neb. for the School World Sequence. The CWS is the end result of the DI match, the place the groups compete in two brackets, with the winners of every assembly within the CWS finals, a best-of-three sequence to resolve the NCAA champion.

When did the School World Sequence begin?

The primary-ever NCAA Division I baseball match was in 1947, and would barely be acknowledged as the identical match these days. The 1947 match featured simply eight groups, which have been divided into two four-team, single-elimination brackets. The 2 winners — California and Yale — then met in a best-of-three ultimate in Kalamazoo, Michigan. California would go undefeated by way of the inaugural CWS and beat Yale to seize the primary title.

How are groups chosen for the NCAA Division I baseball match?

Since 1954, the NCAA Division I baseball match area has been break up into two qualifying teams: The automated berths, and the at-large alternatives. Since 2014, that in a typical yr break up sees 31 convention champions obtain computerized berths, and 33 groups obtain at-large bids, determined by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

Males’s School World Sequence champs since 1947

California defeated Yale within the first-ever Males’s School World Sequence, the primary of two performed in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Texas put itself on the map as the primary back-to-back champions in successful the one MCWS ever performed in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. The next season Texas received its second championship, opening Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha.

This is a whole listing of all of the School World Sequence finals within the 73-year historical past of the occasion. Ole Miss received the 2022 Males’s School World Sequence in two video games over Oklahoma.

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2023 LSU (54-17) Jay Johnson 18-4 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2022 Ole Miss (42-23) Mike Bianco 4-2 Oklahoma Omaha, Neb. 2021 Mississippi State (50-18) Chris Lemonis 9-0 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2020 Canceled as a consequence of Covid-19 — — — — 2019 Vanderbilt (59-12) Tim Corbin 8-2 Michigan Omaha, Neb. 2018 Oregon State (55-12-1) Pat Casey 5-0 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O’Sullivan 6-1 LSU Omaha, Neb. 2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore 4-3 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O’Connor 4-2 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin 3-2 Virginia Omaha, Neb. 2013 * UCLA (49-17) John Savage 8-0 Mississippi State Omaha, Neb. 2012 * Arizona (48-17) Andy Lopez 4-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner 5-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner 2-1 (11 inn.) UCLA Omaha, Neb. 2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainieri 11-4 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2008 Fresno State (47-31) Mike Batesole 6-1 Georgia Omaha, Neb. 2007 * Oregon State (49-18) Pat Casey 9-3 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2006 Oregon State (50-16) Pat Casey 3-2 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2005 * Texas (56-16) Augie Garrido 6-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2004 Cal St. Fullerton (47-22) George Horton 3-2 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2003 Rice (58-12) Wayne Graham 14-2 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2002 * Texas (57-15) Augie Garrido 12-6 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2001 * Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Jim Morris 12-1 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2000 * LSU (52-17) Skip Bertman 6-5 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 1999 * Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Jim Morris 6-5 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie 21-14 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1997 * LSU (57-13) Skip Bertman 13-6 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1996 * LSU (52-15) Skip Bertman 9-8 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1995 * Cal St. Fullerton (57-9) Augie Garrido 11-5 Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1994 * Oklahoma (50-17) Larry Cochell 13-5 Georgia Tech Omaha, Neb. 1993 LSU (53-17-1) Skip Bertman 8-0 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1992 * Pepperdine (48-11-1) Andy Lopez 3-2 Cal St. Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1991 * LSU (55-18) Skip Bertman 6-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1990 Georgia (52-19) Steve Webber 2-1 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1989 Wichita State (68-16) Gene Stephenson 5-3 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1988 Stanford (46-23) Mark Marquess 9-4 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1987 Stanford (53-17) Mark Marquess 9-5 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1986 Arizona (49-19) Jerry Kindall 10-2 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1985 Miami (Fla.) (64-16) Ron Fraser 10-6 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1984 Cal St. Fullerton (66-20) Augie Garrido 3-1 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1983 * Texas (66-14) Cliff Gustafson 4-3 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1982 * Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1) Ron Fraser 9-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1981 Arizona State (55-13) Jim Brock 7-4 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Jerry Kindall 5-3 Hawaii Omaha, Neb. 1979 Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1) Augie Garrido 2-1 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 1978 * Southern California (54-9) Rod Dedeaux 10-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1977 Arizona State (57-12) Jim Brock 2-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1976 Arizona (56-17) Jerry Kindall 7-1 Jap Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1975 Texas (59-6) Cliff Gustafson 5-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1974 Southern California (50-20) Rod Dedeaux 7-3 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1973 * Southern California (51-11) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1972 Southern California (47-13-1) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1971 Southern California (46-11) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1970 Southern California (45-13) Rod Dedeaux 2-1 (15 inn.) Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1969 Arizona State (56-11) Bobby Winkles 10-1 Tulsa Omaha, Neb. 1968 * Southern California (43-12-1) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1967 Arizona State (53-12) Bobby Winkles 11-0 Houston Omaha, Neb. 1966 Ohio State (27-6-1) Marty Karow 8-2 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1965 Arizona State (54-8) Bobby Winkles 2-0 Ohio State Omaha, Neb. 1964 Minnesota (31-12) Dick Siebert 5-1 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1963 Southern California (35-10) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1962 Michigan (34-15) Don Lund 5-4 (15 inn.) Santa Clara Omaha, Neb. 1961 * Southern California (36-7) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Dick Siebert 2-1 (10 inn.) Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1959 Oklahoma State (27-5) Toby Greene 5-0 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1958 Southern California (29-3) Rod Dedeaux 8-7 (12 inn.) Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1957 * California (35-10) George Wolfman 1-0 Penn State Omaha, Neb. 1956 Minnesota (37-9) Dick Siebert 12-1 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Taylor Sanford 7-6 Western Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1954 Missouri (22-4) John “Hello” Simmons 4-1 Rollins Omaha, Neb. 1953 Michigan (21-9) Ray Fisher 7-5 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Jack Barry 8-4 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1951 * Oklahoma (19-9) Jack Baer 3-2 Tennessee Omaha, Neb. 1950 Texas (27-6) Bibb Falk 3-0 Washington State Omaha, Neb. 1949 * Texas (23-7) Bibb Falk 10-3 Wake Forest Wichita, Kan. 1948 Southern California (26-4) Sam Barry 9-2 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. 1947 * California (31-10) Clint Evans 8-7 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich.