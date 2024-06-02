News
2024 NCAA baseball bracket: Men’s College World Series scores, schedule
The 2024 NCAA DI baseball match proceed Saturday, June 1, with regional motion. Video games proceed by way of the Males’s School World Sequence from June 14-23/24. Match alternatives have been made on Monday, Might 27.
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS: Each convention match winner and computerized bid
The 2023 Males’s School World Sequence got here to a detailed when LSU routed Florida 18-4 within the decisive sport of the finals to win its seventh nationwide championship.
The entire NCAA regional, tremendous regional, 2024 Males’s School World Sequence schedules and outcomes are under.
- Choice present: Monday, Might 27 at Midday ET | ESPN2/ESPNU
- Regionals: Friday-Monday, Might 31-June 3
- Tremendous regionals: Friday-Sunday, June 7-9 or Saturday-Monday, June 8-10
- First day of MCWS video games: Begin Friday, June 14
- MCWS finals: Saturday-Monday, June 22-23/24
2024 NCAA DI baseball match bracket
👉 Click on or faucet right here for the complete 2024 bracket |Take a better take a look at the MCWS bracket| Regional bracket
All instances in ET
2024 DI baseball match regionals schedule
Listed here are the regional schedules for Friday, Might 31 by way of Monday, June 3:
Knoxville Regional
Lexington Regional
Bryan-School Station Regional
Chapel Hill Regional
Fayetteville Regional
Clemson Regional
Athens Regional
Tallahassee Regional
Norman Regional
Raleigh Regional
Stillwater Regional
Charlottesville Regional
Tucson Regional
Santa Barbara Regional
Corvallis Regional
Greenville Regional
2024 DI baseball match tremendous regionals schedule
Dates: Friday-Sunday, June 7-9 or Saturday-Monday, June 8-10
2024 Males’s School World Sequence schedule
June 14
- Sport 1: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ESPN
- Sport 2: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN
June 15
- Sport 3: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ESPN
- Sport 4: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN
June 16
- Sport 5: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ESPN
- Sport 6: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN
June 17
- Sport 7: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ESPN
- Sport 8: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN
June 18
- Sport 9: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ESPN
- Sport 10: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN
June 19
- Sport 11: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ESPN
- Sport 12: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN
June 20
- Sport 13 (if vital): TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | TBD
- Sport 14 (if vital): TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | TBD
June 22
- MCWS Ultimate Sport 1: TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
June 23
- MCWS Ultimate Sport 2: TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. | ABC
June 24
- MCWS Ultimate Sport 3 (if vital): TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. | ESPN
Baseball Championship: Future dates
|REGIONALS
|SUPER REGIONALS
|MCWS
|2025
|Might 30-June 2
|June 6-8 or 7-9
|June 13-22/23
MCWS HISTORY: Winningest coaches | Most titles | Most appearances | Conferences most represented
Right here is extra on how the match works:
What’s the distinction between the Division I baseball match and the School World Sequence?
The NCAA Division I baseball match is a 64-team match that begins in Might. After two rounds of play (which every encompass a number of video games), there are simply eight groups left. These eight groups then head to Omaha, Neb. for the School World Sequence. The CWS is the end result of the DI match, the place the groups compete in two brackets, with the winners of every assembly within the CWS finals, a best-of-three sequence to resolve the NCAA champion.
When did the School World Sequence begin?
The primary-ever NCAA Division I baseball match was in 1947, and would barely be acknowledged as the identical match these days. The 1947 match featured simply eight groups, which have been divided into two four-team, single-elimination brackets. The 2 winners — California and Yale — then met in a best-of-three ultimate in Kalamazoo, Michigan. California would go undefeated by way of the inaugural CWS and beat Yale to seize the primary title.
How are groups chosen for the NCAA Division I baseball match?
Since 1954, the NCAA Division I baseball match area has been break up into two qualifying teams: The automated berths, and the at-large alternatives. Since 2014, that in a typical yr break up sees 31 convention champions obtain computerized berths, and 33 groups obtain at-large bids, determined by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.
Males’s School World Sequence champs since 1947
California defeated Yale within the first-ever Males’s School World Sequence, the primary of two performed in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Texas put itself on the map as the primary back-to-back champions in successful the one MCWS ever performed in Wichita, Kansas in 1949. The next season Texas received its second championship, opening Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha.
This is a whole listing of all of the School World Sequence finals within the 73-year historical past of the occasion. Ole Miss received the 2022 Males’s School World Sequence in two video games over Oklahoma.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2023
|LSU (54-17)
|Jay Johnson
|18-4
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2022
|Ole Miss (42-23)
|Mike Bianco
|4-2
|Oklahoma
|Omaha, Neb.
|2021
|Mississippi State (50-18)
|Chris Lemonis
|9-0
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2020
|Canceled as a consequence of Covid-19
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2019
|Vanderbilt (59-12)
|Tim Corbin
|8-2
|Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|2018
|Oregon State (55-12-1)
|Pat Casey
|5-0
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2017
|Florida (52-19)
|Kevin O’Sullivan
|6-1
|LSU
|Omaha, Neb.
|2016
|Coastal Carolina (55-18)
|Gary Gilmore
|4-3
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|2015
|Virginia (44-24)
|Brian O’Connor
|4-2
|Vanderbilt
|Omaha, Neb.
|2014
|Vanderbilt (51-21)
|Tim Corbin
|3-2
|Virginia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2013
|* UCLA (49-17)
|John Savage
|8-0
|Mississippi State
|Omaha, Neb.
|2012
|* Arizona (48-17)
|Andy Lopez
|4-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2011
|* South Carolina (55-14)
|Ray Tanner
|5-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2010
|South Carolina (54-16)
|Ray Tanner
|2-1 (11 inn.)
|UCLA
|Omaha, Neb.
|2009
|LSU (56-17)
|Paul Mainieri
|11-4
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2008
|Fresno State (47-31)
|Mike Batesole
|6-1
|Georgia
|Omaha, Neb.
|2007
|* Oregon State (49-18)
|Pat Casey
|9-3
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2006
|Oregon State (50-16)
|Pat Casey
|3-2
|North Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2005
|* Texas (56-16)
|Augie Garrido
|6-2
|Florida
|Omaha, Neb.
|2004
|Cal St. Fullerton (47-22)
|George Horton
|3-2
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|2003
|Rice (58-12)
|Wayne Graham
|14-2
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2002
|* Texas (57-15)
|Augie Garrido
|12-6
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|2001
|* Miami (Fla.) (53-12)
|Jim Morris
|12-1
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|2000
|* LSU (52-17)
|Skip Bertman
|6-5
|Stanford
|Omaha, Neb.
|1999
|* Miami (Fla.) (50-13)
|Jim Morris
|6-5
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1998
|Southern California (49-17)
|Mike Gillespie
|21-14
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1997
|* LSU (57-13)
|Skip Bertman
|13-6
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1996
|* LSU (52-15)
|Skip Bertman
|9-8
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1995
|* Cal St. Fullerton (57-9)
|Augie Garrido
|11-5
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1994
|* Oklahoma (50-17)
|Larry Cochell
|13-5
|Georgia Tech
|Omaha, Neb.
|1993
|LSU (53-17-1)
|Skip Bertman
|8-0
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1992
|* Pepperdine (48-11-1)
|Andy Lopez
|3-2
|Cal St. Fullerton
|Omaha, Neb.
|1991
|* LSU (55-18)
|Skip Bertman
|6-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1990
|Georgia (52-19)
|Steve Webber
|2-1
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1989
|Wichita State (68-16)
|Gene Stephenson
|5-3
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1988
|Stanford (46-23)
|Mark Marquess
|9-4
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1987
|Stanford (53-17)
|Mark Marquess
|9-5
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1986
|Arizona (49-19)
|Jerry Kindall
|10-2
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1985
|Miami (Fla.) (64-16)
|Ron Fraser
|10-6
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1984
|Cal St. Fullerton (66-20)
|Augie Garrido
|3-1
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1983
|* Texas (66-14)
|Cliff Gustafson
|4-3
|Alabama
|Omaha, Neb.
|1982
|* Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1)
|Ron Fraser
|9-3
|Wichita State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1981
|Arizona State (55-13)
|Jim Brock
|7-4
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1980
|Arizona (45-21-1)
|Jerry Kindall
|5-3
|Hawaii
|Omaha, Neb.
|1979
|Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1)
|Augie Garrido
|2-1
|Arkansas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1978
|* Southern California (54-9)
|Rod Dedeaux
|10-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1977
|Arizona State (57-12)
|Jim Brock
|2-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1976
|Arizona (56-17)
|Jerry Kindall
|7-1
|Jap Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1975
|Texas (59-6)
|Cliff Gustafson
|5-1
|South Carolina
|Omaha, Neb.
|1974
|Southern California (50-20)
|Rod Dedeaux
|7-3
|Miami (Fla.)
|Omaha, Neb.
|1973
|* Southern California (51-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1972
|Southern California (47-13-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Arizona State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1971
|Southern California (46-11)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1970
|Southern California (45-13)
|Rod Dedeaux
|2-1 (15 inn.)
|Florida State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1969
|Arizona State (56-11)
|Bobby Winkles
|10-1
|Tulsa
|Omaha, Neb.
|1968
|* Southern California (43-12-1)
|Rod Dedeaux
|4-3
|Southern Illinois
|Omaha, Neb.
|1967
|Arizona State (53-12)
|Bobby Winkles
|11-0
|Houston
|Omaha, Neb.
|1966
|Ohio State (27-6-1)
|Marty Karow
|8-2
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1965
|Arizona State (54-8)
|Bobby Winkles
|2-0
|Ohio State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1964
|Minnesota (31-12)
|Dick Siebert
|5-1
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1963
|Southern California (35-10)
|Rod Dedeaux
|5-2
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1962
|Michigan (34-15)
|Don Lund
|5-4 (15 inn.)
|Santa Clara
|Omaha, Neb.
|1961
|* Southern California (36-7)
|Rod Dedeaux
|1-0
|Oklahoma State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1960
|Minnesota (34-7-1)
|Dick Siebert
|2-1 (10 inn.)
|Southern California
|Omaha, Neb.
|1959
|Oklahoma State (27-5)
|Toby Greene
|5-0
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1958
|Southern California (29-3)
|Rod Dedeaux
|8-7 (12 inn.)
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1957
|* California (35-10)
|George Wolfman
|1-0
|Penn State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1956
|Minnesota (37-9)
|Dick Siebert
|12-1
|Arizona
|Omaha, Neb.
|1955
|Wake Forest (29-7)
|Taylor Sanford
|7-6
|Western Michigan
|Omaha, Neb.
|1954
|Missouri (22-4)
|John “Hello” Simmons
|4-1
|Rollins
|Omaha, Neb.
|1953
|Michigan (21-9)
|Ray Fisher
|7-5
|Texas
|Omaha, Neb.
|1952
|Holy Cross (21-3)
|Jack Barry
|8-4
|Missouri
|Omaha, Neb.
|1951
|* Oklahoma (19-9)
|Jack Baer
|3-2
|Tennessee
|Omaha, Neb.
|1950
|Texas (27-6)
|Bibb Falk
|3-0
|Washington State
|Omaha, Neb.
|1949
|* Texas (23-7)
|Bibb Falk
|10-3
|Wake Forest
|Wichita, Kan.
|1948
|Southern California (26-4)
|Sam Barry
|9-2
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|1947
|* California (31-10)
|Clint Evans
|8-7
|Yale
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
*Signifies undefeated groups in School World Sequence play.
