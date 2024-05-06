2024 NHL Playoffs | New York Rangers host the Carolina Hurricanes to start the second round

NEW YORK, NY (WTVD) — Mika Zibanejad had two targets and an help, Artemi Panarin additionally scored and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday in Sport 1 of their second-round collection.

Vincent Trocheck had a purpose and an help, and Chris Kreider had two assists because the Rangers, taking part in for the primary time since finishing their first-round sweep of Washington one week earlier, gained their seventh straight together with the common season.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 photographs to change into the third goalie in franchise historical past to open a postseason with 5 straight wins, becoming a member of Dave Kerr (1937) and Mike Richter (1994).

Jaccob Slavin, Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis every had a purpose for Carolina, which final performed Tuesday night time when it completed its first-round win in opposition to the New York Islanders. Frederik Andersen completed with 19 saves.

Sport 2 of the best-of-seven collection is Tuesday night time.

The Hurricanes had the second-best energy play within the NHL throughout the season and the highest penalty-killing unit. Nonetheless, they went 0 for five with the benefit in opposition to a Rangers staff that was third on the PK. New York was 2 for two on its energy performs that totaled 23 seconds.

Necas acquired in alone on Shesterkin early within the third interval and shortly put it by the goalie’s legs to tug the Hurricanes to 3-2 at 2:48.

Panarin beat Andersen from the left circle at 8:21 to revive the Rangers’ two-goal lead. It was his third of the playoffs after ending with a career-high 49 within the common season.

Carolina pulled Andersen for an additional skater with 3 minutes to go, and Jarvis scored from the left aspect with 1:45 remaining.

Shesterkin made a glove save on Andrei Svechnikov with slightly below a minute remaining to protect the Rangers’ lead.

With the Rangers main 3-1 after 20 minutes, the groups performed a fast-paced second interval through which the Rangers had a 10-6 benefit on photographs.

Jacob Trouba was despatched off for cross-checking 2 1/2 minutes into the second interval. The Hurricanes acquired one shot on purpose throughout the benefit. After the penalty expired, the Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal had a breakaway however his try was gloved apart by Shesterkin.

The Hurricanes acquired one other energy play with 4:46 left within the interval however didn’t get a shot on purpose throughout the benefit. Trocheck had a short-handed breakaway for the Rangers that was denied by Andersen.

Zibanejad acquired the Rangers on the scoreboard on the sport’s first shot on purpose 2:46 into the sport. Jack Roslovic skated across the again of the web and despatched a move in entrance and Zibanejad put it previous Andersen.

Slavin tied it 1:02 in a while the Hurricanes’ first shot as he fired a shot from the left level that bounced and went over Shesterkin’s proper shoulder.

Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei despatched a shot off the best submit 20 seconds later.

The Hurricanes acquired the primary energy play of the day when Chris Kreider was despatched off for boarding at 6:14. Somewhat greater than a minute later, Necas skated in on Shesterkin from the best aspect and hit the left submit.

New York went on the facility play halfway by the interval when former Ranger Tony DeAngelo was despatched off for roughing.

New York wanted simply 9 seconds to take benefit as Kreider acquired the puck on the best doorstep and despatched a no-look move to the left to Zibanejad, who fired it in.

Carolina acquired one other energy play with 9:02 left within the first when Rangers rookie sensation Matt Rempe seemed to be bumped by Staal and fell again into Andersen.

The Rangers acquired their second energy play with 3:46 remaining and wanted simply 14 seconds to attain as Trocheck backhanded the rebound of Zibanejad’s shot in entrance previous Andersen to make it 3-1. It was Trocheck’s fourth of the playoffs and gave him a purpose in 4 straight video games and a degree in 5 straight.

Zibanejad has an 11-game level streak, together with the common season, with 5 targets and 13 assists within the stretch. Roslovic prolonged his level streak to 6 video games.

The Related Press contributed to this report.