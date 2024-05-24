2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Stars vs. Oilers Western Final preview

The convention remaining of the Stanley Cup Playoffs options 4 groups in two best-of-7 collection, which begin Wednesday. In the present day, NHL.com previews the Western Convention Ultimate between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers.

(1C) Dallas Stars vs. (2P) Edmonton Oilers

Stars: 52-21-9, 113 factors; defeated Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in first spherical, Colorado Avalanche 4-2 in second spherical

Oilers: 49-27-6, 104 factors; defeated Los Angeles Kings 4-1 in first spherical, Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in second spherical

Season collection: DAL: 2-0-1, EDM: 1-2-0

Sport 1: Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS)

The Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers will meet for the ninth time within the Stanley Cup Playoffs after they face off within the Western Convention Ultimate.

The final time they performed each other within the postseason was the 2003 convention quarterfinals, when Dallas defeated Edmonton in six video games. The Stars/Minnesota North Stars are 6-2 in eight postseason video games towards Edmonton since 1983-84.

Every had an incredible second half to the common season. The Oilers (31-12-5, 67 factors) and Stars (30-12-5, 65 factors) have been the highest two groups in standings factors amongst West groups after Jan. 1.

The Stars are coming off two powerful collection, defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in seven video games within the first spherical and the Colorado Avalanche in six within the second spherical. They have been capable of get some relaxation and apply time since eliminating the Avalanche final Friday, one thing that they are welcoming.

“I am not anxious about rust,” coach Pete DeBoer mentioned. “It is going to find yourself being six days perhaps?

“With the 2 collection we simply went by way of, we may use the time. It is truly in all probability an ideal period of time that we will recharge, get some guys wholesome and get reset for the following spherical. Rolling that first spherical into the second spherical with the 2 opponents we had was a very powerful month of hockey.”

After a five-game win towards the Los Angeles Kings within the first spherical, the Oilers went seven within the second spherical with the Vancouver Canucks, successful the ultimate two video games of the collection to advance.

“It is the convention remaining. You are going to play an ideal group and so they definitely are,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid mentioned. “They’re deep, as deep a group as you are going to discover within the NHL. 4 traces, six D-men, they’ve an ideal goaltender. It is going to be an ideal take a look at and we’re wanting ahead to it.”

Sport breakers

Stars: You could possibly nonetheless argue Wyatt Johnston for this class, however we’ll go together with Miro Heiskanen for this spherical. The defenseman has been excellent within the postseason, main the Stars with 13 factors (5 objectives, eight assists). Heiskanen got here up massive within the second spherical, when he had eight factors (4 objectives, 4 assists). He’s averaging 28:01 of ice time per recreation, most amongst defensemen nonetheless within the postseason.

Oilers: Leon Draisaitl narrowly edges McDavid, like he is doing in postseason manufacturing. The ahead leads the playoffs with 24 factors (eight objectives, 16 assists); McDavid is subsequent with 21 factors (two objectives, 19 assists). Draisaitl can also be first with a 2.00 points-per-game common and 6 power-play objectives. He has two game-winning objectives in 12 postseason video games, tied with Zach Hyman for second on the Oilers behind defenseman Evan Bouchard (three).

Goaltending

Stars: Jake Oettinger (8-5) is certainly one of three goalies with eight postseason wins, with Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers (8-2) and Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers (8-3). Oettinger has been as much as the duty as soon as once more, with a 2.09 goals-against common and .918 save proportion. He saved his finest for his final begin, making 29 saves in a 2-1 double-overtime win to remove the Avalanche.

Oilers: Edmonton modified goalies for 2 video games within the second spherical, however Stuart Skinner has gotten a lot of the begins, going 7-3 with a 2.87 GAA, .881 save proportion and one shutout. He made 15 saves in a 3-2 win towards Vancouver on Monday, the primary Sport 7 of his NHL profession. Calvin Pickard is 1-1 with a 2.21 GAA and .915 save proportion in three video games (two begins).

Numbers to know

Stars: They’ve reached the convention remaining for the thirteenth time of their historical past and seventh since relocating to Dallas in 1993-94. Their 13 appearances are the second most amongst non-Unique Six franchises behind the Philadelphia Flyers (16).

Oilers: With its second-round victory, Edmonton grew to become the ninth group in NHL historical past to achieve a minimum of 40 collection wins. For the reason that Oilers entered the League in 1979-80, these 40 wins are probably the most amongst all groups and three greater than the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Purple Wings over that span.