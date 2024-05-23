Boston Celtics come back late, beat Indiana Pacers in OT to start Eastern Conference Finals – NBC Boston

Jayson Tatum scored 36 factors, together with 10 in time beyond regulation after Jaylen Brown’s tying 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds remaining in regulation, and the Boston Celtics rallied simply in time for a 133-128 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night time in Sport 1 of the Jap Convention finals.

Jrue Vacation added a season-high 28 factors and Brown completed with 26.

Sport 2 is Thursday night time in Boston.

Tyrese Haliburton had 25 factors and 10 assists for the Pacers, who knocked down 13 3-pointers and scored 56 factors within the paint towards a Celtics staff nonetheless enjoying with out 7-footer Kristaps Porzingis.

However Boston dialed up its protection, ending with 11 steals — three every by Brown, Tatum and Vacation. The Celtics change into the primary staff in NBA playoff historical past to have three gamers document 25 factors and three steals in a sport.

“hold speaking about defending dwelling courtroom,” Celtics ahead Al Horford stated. “It is no matter it takes.”

Pascal Siakam added 24 factors and 12 rebounds. Myles Turner completed with 23 factors and 10 rebounds for the sixth-seeded Pacers, who twice turned it over with a three-point lead within the closing 30 seconds of regulation.

Brown made them pay for the second, hitting a 3 from the nook with Siakam proper in his face to tie it at 117.

“Jaylen had nice stability,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla stated. “Nice go, nice shot.”

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle stated the loss was “completely on me” for not calling a timeout to advance the ball earlier than their turnover that arrange Brown’s shot.

Requested concerning the 21 turnovers Indiana dedicated, Haliburton stated lots of them had been preventable.

“I feel it is extra on us,” he stated. “I simply felt like extra of them had been most likely on us than them forcing turnovers.”

The Celtics are actually 2-2 when their opponent scores 100 or extra factors.

“I feel we at all times knew that there is at all times an opportunity. We have seen loopy stuff occur on a regular basis,” Vacation stated. “I do not assume that we predict we misplaced the sport till we really misplaced the sport, and that is a part of the explanation why we had been so resilient.”

Indiana went again forward 123-121 when Haliburton hit all three free throws after being fouled with 1:46 remaining. Tatum then muscled in a layup and was fouled by T.J. McConnell. He accomplished the three-point play to place Boston forward for good.

The Pacers turned it over once more, this time by Haliburton. The ball discovered its method to Tatum on the high of key. He pumped, sidestepped a defender and sunk a 3 to make it 127-123 with 43 seconds left.

Derrick White and Siakam traded layups. Vacation was fouled and hit two free throws to present Boston a 131-125 cushion.

“It is unlucky we did so many good issues on this sport that it got here right down to a few errors on the finish, nevertheless it’s the NBA playoffs,” Carlisle stated. “We have to be taught from it and we have got to bounce again”