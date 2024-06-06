49ers' Christian McCaffrey resets the running back market ... again; introducing the Golazo 100

That is an article model of the CBS Sports activities HQ AM Publication, the last word information to day by day in sports activities. You possibly can signal as much as get it in your inbox each weekday morning right here.

🏈 Good morning to everybody, however particularly to …

CHRISTIAN McCAFFREY

Someday after we bought a new highest-paid large receiver, now we have a new highest-paid operating again. Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers agreed to a two-year, $38 million extension that ties the do-it-all operating again to San Francisco by way of 2027.

At $19 million per 12 months, McCaffrey resets the operating again market … once more. His present deal was value $16 million per 12 months, which was additionally atop the place. Alvin Kamara is second at $15 million per 12 months.

is second at $15 million per 12 months. In his first full season with the 49ers, McCaffrey received Offensive Participant of the Yr and set profession highs in yards dashing (1,459) and touchdowns scored (21). He led the league in yards dashing, yards from scrimmage (2,023) and whole touches (339) and tied for the lead in touchdowns scored. At 27, he is solely getting higher, mainly.

Over the previous two seasons, the 49ers averaged 6.8 yards per play with McCaffrey on the sphere and 5.4 yards per play with him off the sphere. Their passer ranking jumps from 95.3 to 111.7 when he is on the sphere. Principally, he impacts the sport not like every other operating again, and in contrast to most gamers, interval.

😊 Honorable mentions

🎾 And never such a great morning for …



Getty Photographs



NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Novak Djokovic‘s historic win got here with disappointing penalties. The world No. 1 withdrew from the French Open on Tuesday, in the future after tweaking his bothersome proper knee in a stirring, 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, comeback Spherical of 16 win over Francisco Cerundolo.

Issues appeared dangerous within the second set, when Djokovic obtained remedy and medicine, and issues appeared even worse after the third set, when a laboring Djokovic struggled to maintain up.

Issues then appeared downright dire within the fourth set when Djokovic went down a break.

However Djokovic did what Djokovic does — and has now finished greater than every other man in tennis historical past. He discovered a option to win. It was his 370th profession win at a significant, passing Roger Federer for many ever.

for many ever. However there was instant concern after the match, and an MRI revealed the total extent of the damage.

Djokovic was set to play Casper Ruud, who now advances to the semifinals by way of walkover. He’ll face both Alexander Zverev or Alex de Minaur.

On the opposite aspect of the bracket, we’ll get a terrific one between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who will formally take over No. 1 on the earth whatever the outcome. Each have misplaced only one set at Roland Garros to date, and Alcaraz, 21, spoke with our Isabel Gonzalez about his burgeoning confidence.

Gonzalez: “Alcaraz admitted he’s slightly bit superstitious and can do issues similar to go to the identical eating places that carry him ‘luck’ throughout a match. Nonetheless, the large success in his younger profession has come from easy and constant habits. ‘Working towards, training,’ Alcaraz mentioned. ‘I usually apply within the morning and I end the whole lot within the morning. Then I’ve my afternoon to relaxation, to do my issues, hang around with my mates slightly bit. However on the whole, it is training and resting.'”

Alcaraz additionally had excessive reward for Iga Swiatek, who’s into the girls’s semifinals.

😒 Not so honorable mentions

🏀 NBA Finals preview: Kristaps Porzingis to return, rating prime 15 gamers



Getty Photographs



The Celtics are getting a giant enhance for his or her largest sequence but. Kristaps Porzingis will return for Recreation 1 of the NBA Finals after happening with a calf pressure 5 weeks in the past.

Porzingis can rating from everywhere in the court docket and is a real rim protector on protection, a significant piece going towards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving and lob threats Daniel Gafford, Dereck Vigorous II and Derrick Jones Jr. Porzingis — who spent two-plus seasons with the Mavericks — can present Dallas what it is lacking, James Herbert writes.

Herbert: “Porzingis has each simplified and expanded his offensive sport within the final two-plus seasons. Being a extra succesful one-on-one scorer has made him a extra harmful handoff hub and roll man. And when defenses double him within the heart of the court docket, he often makes the appropriate go, since he can see over everyone and Boston’s spacing is pristine.”

Porzingis is fifth on Jasmyn Wimbish’s prime 15 gamers within the NBA Finals. Listed below are the 4 in entrance of him.

Luka Doncic — “Boston has maybe one of the best arsenal of versatile defenders outfitted to make life tough for Doncic, however we have already seen twice now how simply he can nonetheless discover his spots, or on the very least get his teammates beauty.” Jayson Tatum — “He can choose aside a protection to get to the rim, work a defender and elevate for a mid-range jumper, or stroll right into a 3-pointer with ease.” Kyrie Irving — “He is taking pictures the ball absurdly properly with .485/421/.828 splits, and he turns issues up a stage within the fourth quarter, the place he is averaging 7.5 factors, which ranks fifth within the playoffs.” Jaylen Brown — “His offensive sport has reached new heights, and it actually simply appears like he is been in assault mode all through the playoffs.”

I additionally liked Sam Quinn exploring how each groups constructed their rosters.

Here is extra:

⚽ Introducing the CBS Sports activities Golazo 100





CBS Sports activities design



James Benge says it greatest: “For a lot of the final decade plus, an train similar to this is able to have appeared totally redundant.”

However with Lionel Messi, 36, now plying his craft in MLS and Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, in Saudi Arabia, there is a official debate for who the highest males’s soccer participant on the earth is. Greater than 30 voters from throughout the CBS Sports activities soccer departments and the Golazo Community made their voices heard, and we bought eight totally different gamers voted No. 1.

And we’re not simply discussing the prime participant, however quite the highest 100 gamers. That is proper. We’re introducing the CBS Sports activities Golazo 100, beginning on the lads’s aspect after which shifting to the ladies’s aspect forward of this summer season’s Olympics. Precisely 297 gamers bought a minimum of one level within the voting.

For now, we’re unveiling those that simply missed the highest 100:

110. Iñaki Williams, ahead, Athletic Bilbao

109. Romelu Lukaku, ahead, AS Roma (mortgage from Chelsea)

108. Jules Koundé, defender, Barcelona

107. Leandro Trossard, ahead, Arsenal

106. Éder Militão, defender, Actual Madrid

105. Warren Zaïre-Emery, midfielder, PSG

104. Julian Brandt, midfielder, Borussia Dortmund

103. Lucas Paquetá, midfielder, West Ham

102. Cristian Romero, defender, Tottenham Hotspur

101. Gregor Kobel, goalkeeper, Borussia Dortmund

You should definitely tune into the CBS Sports activities Golazo Community as we reveal 100-81 in the present day and proceed on each weekday for the following week.

📺 What we’re watching Wednesday



🏀 Aces at Wings, 8 p.m. on NBA TV

⚾ Padres at Angels, 9:38 p.m. on FS1