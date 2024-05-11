49ers Mourn Passing of Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive again Jimmy Johnson handed away on Wednesday, Might 8, 2024, on the age of 86.

Assertion from the San Francisco 49ers group:

“The 49ers household is deeply saddened by the passing of one of many NFL’s all-time greats, Jimmy Johnson. Jimmy embodied the essence of what it meant to be a 49er. He was the final word gentleman and shall be remembered for his humility, kindness and loveable demeanor. We ship our condolences to his spouse Gisela and his total household at this tough time.”

A Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame choice (1994) and a part of the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Corridor of Fame inaugural class (2009), Johnson was initially drafted by the 49ers because the sixth general choice within the 1961 NFL Draft. He performed his total 16-year profession in San Francisco the place he registered 47 interceptions for 615 yards, together with 5 his rookie yr, and two touchdowns. He additionally began in 5 postseason contests for the 49ers. Johnson started his 49ers profession as a defensive again however was moved to large receiver through the 1962 season when he caught 34 passes for 627 yards and 4 touchdowns. His 47 profession interceptions and 213 profession common season video games are each the second-most in franchise historical past, whereas his 16 seasons performed with the group are tied for the second-most in franchise historical past. Johnson was named a Professional Bowler 5 instances (1969-72, 1974) and an All-Professional by the Related Press on 5 events (First-Staff 1970-72; Second-Staff 1965-66). He was additionally named a member the NFL Nineteen Seventies All-Decade Staff following his Corridor of Fame profession and was a two-time winner of the distinguished Len Eshmont Award chosen by his teammates for his inspirational and brave play.