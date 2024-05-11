News
49ers Mourn Passing of Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson
Former San Francisco 49ers defensive again Jimmy Johnson handed away on Wednesday, Might 8, 2024, on the age of 86.
Assertion from the San Francisco 49ers group:
“The 49ers household is deeply saddened by the passing of one of many NFL’s all-time greats, Jimmy Johnson. Jimmy embodied the essence of what it meant to be a 49er. He was the final word gentleman and shall be remembered for his humility, kindness and loveable demeanor. We ship our condolences to his spouse Gisela and his total household at this tough time.”
A Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame choice (1994) and a part of the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. 49ers Corridor of Fame inaugural class (2009), Johnson was initially drafted by the 49ers because the sixth general choice within the 1961 NFL Draft. He performed his total 16-year profession in San Francisco the place he registered 47 interceptions for 615 yards, together with 5 his rookie yr, and two touchdowns. He additionally began in 5 postseason contests for the 49ers. Johnson started his 49ers profession as a defensive again however was moved to large receiver through the 1962 season when he caught 34 passes for 627 yards and 4 touchdowns. His 47 profession interceptions and 213 profession common season video games are each the second-most in franchise historical past, whereas his 16 seasons performed with the group are tied for the second-most in franchise historical past. Johnson was named a Professional Bowler 5 instances (1969-72, 1974) and an All-Professional by the Related Press on 5 events (First-Staff 1970-72; Second-Staff 1965-66). He was additionally named a member the NFL Nineteen Seventies All-Decade Staff following his Corridor of Fame profession and was a two-time winner of the distinguished Len Eshmont Award chosen by his teammates for his inspirational and brave play.
Born James Earl Johnson in Dallas, TX on March 31, 1938, Johnson was raised in Kingsburg, CA. He attended the College of California, Los Angeles the place he was a two-sport athlete, excelling in each soccer and monitor and area. At UCLA, Johnson earned three varsity soccer letters and was given the group’s Iron Man Award, which was given to the soccer participant who performed probably the most minutes in a season. Johnson was additionally named an All-American in monitor and area after successful the NCAA 110-meter hurdles championship. In 1992, he was inducted into the UCLA Athletics Corridor of Fame. He was additionally inducted into the Bay Space Sports activities Corridor of Fame in 1990.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
New first-round tee times posted after weather delay
-
News2 weeks ago
5 things to know about Cowboys’ Pick 56, DE Marshawn Kneeland
-
News4 weeks ago
Matt Gaetz Is Winning – The Atlantic
-
News4 weeks ago
The Fallout TV Show Is Good – Season 1 Review
-
News4 weeks ago
Truong My Lan: Vietnam tycoon sentenced to death in $12 billion fraud case
-
News4 weeks ago
Watch Europa League Soccer: Livestream Liverpool vs. Atalanta From Anywhere
-
News3 weeks ago
NBA 2024 awards: Full list of finalists with Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander up for MVP
-
News4 weeks ago
Ex-Trail Blazer Ben McLemore faces rape charge, other counts