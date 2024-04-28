5 things to know about Cowboys’ Pick 56, DE Marshawn Kneeland

The primary spherical of the NFL draft fell almost precisely the way in which the Cowboys needed, leaving them so a lot of their desired prospects at 24 that they traded all the way down to 29 and nonetheless bought certainly one of them, plus an additional choice besides.

The second spherical, nonetheless, was a unique story. Friday night time started with a great deal of gamers who had been linked to Dallas nonetheless on the board, however they appeared to go one after one other, with the Cowboys left to look at their choices dwindle, ready their flip with the 56th total decide.

When the time got here, they went with Marshawn Kneeland, the defensive finish from Western Michigan. His is a reputation that didn’t get lots of consideration from Cowboys media within the pre-draft course of and mock draft season, so followers can be forgiven in the event that they don’t know so much about him.

However the Cowboys have proven a knack for utilizing the second spherical to search out hidden gems, gamers who go on to develop into family names. And the extra you find out about Kneeland, the extra it looks like he might be the subsequent in that line.

Cowboys Nation, get to know Marshawn Kneeland.