5 things to know about Sabres coach Lindy Ruff

2. Steadiness behind the bench

Sabres followers of a sure age would possibly bear in mind Ruff because the fiery, hard-nosed participant who suited up for the franchise for the higher a part of the Nineteen Eighties. He retained that persona throughout his first stint behind the bench, channeling his emotion each towards his gamers within the demand of accountability but in addition of their protection. (Ruff arguing with Ottawa Senators coach Bryan Murray throughout “The Brawl” sport in 2007 is among the many most iconic photos in Sabres historical past).

At his end-of-season press convention, Adams expressed his feeling that the present Sabres gamers are prepared for extra accountability – a sentiment the gamers themselves echoed within the ensuing days. Ruff matches the invoice as a demanding presence behind the bench, although he has tailored his model up to now decade to have the ability to construct relationships with the fashionable athlete.

“Speaking and coping with gamers, coping with younger gamers, coping with veteran gamers, and understanding the place they’re coming from,” Ruff instructed the Devils crew web site in October.

A number of of the Devils’ younger, achieved gamers – together with Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Jesper Bratt – have credited Ruff with aiding their growth.

“He set the inspiration for the entire crew, how all of this began,” Bratt stated earlier this season. “He was an enormous a part of the success we had final 12 months. For us gamers, trusting in his system as the way in which to play. He’s been extraordinarily truthful and onerous on us for the appropriate causes, to get higher. He nonetheless needs to get higher day by day, similar as us. He units the usual excessive day by day. Which we love about him.”