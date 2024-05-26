91 Freeway closure: Suspect dies after standoff in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) — The suspect who led police on a chase that become a tense standoff on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, forcing the closure of all lanes in each instructions Friday morning, has died.

Just a few hours after the freeway was shut down, authorities approached the suspect’s automobile – which was boxed in by two armored autos – and dragged an individual out from the motive force’s seat.

In response to authorities, the suspect died by suicide. Eastbound lanes of the freeway have been reopened shortly after adopted by the westbound lanes.

The police chase originated in Corona and ultimately got here to a cease on the freeway.

The suspect, a person in his 40s who was believed to be armed, remained inside a blue sedan for a number of hours after it got here to a cease in a westbound visitors lane on the freeway. The automobile was boxed in by two armored autos from the Anaheim and Corona police departments.

The closure resulted in a miles-long visitors backup in each instructions as Memorial Day vacationers have been taking to the street.

The police pursuit started about 8 a.m. when officers positioned a stalking suspect driving close to the intersection of McKinley Road and Griffin Approach, a Corona police spokesperson informed ABC7.

The suspect refused to drag over and a chase ensued, ending on the 91 Freeway close to Lakeview Avenue.

Westbound visitors was being diverted at Imperial Freeway, whereas eastbound motorists have been being redirected onto the 55 Freeway.

In the meantime, California Freeway Patrol officers have been painstakingly working with particular person drivers who have been caught between the visitors diversion and the scene of the standoff. These autos have been being circled individually and escorted off the freeway.

Along with three armored autos, greater than a dozen police and CHP cruisers responded to the barricade state of affairs.

Two close by colleges have been on lockdown because of the incident, in keeping with Anaheim police. Officers have been on the campuses and coordinating with the varsity district, and fogeys have been free to select up their kids.