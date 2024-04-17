A Uni Watch Look at Jackie Robinson Day

Yesterday was Jackie Robinson Day. As I wrote yesterday afternoon, the Pink Sox wore old-template jerseys. Listed below are another uni-notable particulars from yesterday’s video games:

Clearly, everybody wore No. 42. For the third consecutive 12 months, the numbers had been rendered within the Brooklyn Dodgers’ previous block font, and in blue:

The Padres went the additional mile by “42”-ing all of their batting helmets (in addition they did this final 12 months):

As regular, there have been no entrance numbers. I’ve by no means actually understood the rationale for this (perhaps as a result of the Dodgers didn’t have entrance numbers in 1947, when Jackie debuted?), however they do it yearly:

I consider each staff went with their major residence or highway jersey besides the Reds, who wore their pink alternate high. Our personal Alex Hider, who lives in Cincinnati, says he doesn’t recall the staff ever carrying pink on Jackie Day earlier than:

In a tragic reminder of the Nice MLB Uniform Fiasco of 2024, at the very least one participant — Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval — was victimized by the dreaded mismatched greys:

Caps had been adorned with an embroidered patch:

Umpires wore the cap patch however didn’t change their numbers to 42:

The Brewers mimicked the cap patch with a helmet decal:

Excessive-cuffed gamers largely went with gray socks…

… however Pirates first baseman Connor Joe went with blue socks …

… and fellow Pirate Andrew McCutchen inexplicably break up the distinction by going with one gray sock and one blue:

There have been assorted “42”-ized equipment, together with footwear and batting gloves:

Previous to the sport, gamers wore “Breaking Obstacles” warm-up shirts:

4 gamers — Mariners outfielder Jonatan Clase, White Sox pitcher Nick Nastrini, Nats pitcher Mitchell Parker, and Dodgers pitcher Ricky Vanasco — made their massive league debuts, so that they wore the MLB Debut patch. The 4 debutantes was essentially the most ever on April 15 since Jackie Day was established in 2004.

———

Lastly, whereas not uni-related, it’s value mentioning that Rachel Robinson — nonetheless an image of grace at 101 (!) — visited with Mets gamers previous to their sport in opposition to the Pirates and took half in pregame ceremonies:

What an unimaginable honor to have Rachel Robinson at @CitiField tonight 🧡💙 #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/lhNYFasPpe — New York Mets (@Mets) April 15, 2024

(My because of Clint Richardson for letting me know in regards to the Brewers’ helmet decal.)