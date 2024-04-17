News
Reports: Tik Tok star Kyle Marisa Roth has died
Roth had practically 200,000 followers on the social media app, the place she was recognized for her scorching takes on Hollywood gossip. She was a Lehigh College grad.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A TIk Tok star from Pennsylvania has died at age 36, stories say.
Kyle Marisa Roth, a Lehigh College graduate and lacrosse participant, had practically 200,000 followers on the social media app. She was recognized for her candid and typically controversial takes on popular culture and Hollywood gossip.
Roth’s household introduced her loss of life on social media final week, based on WFMZ.
Her sister, Lindsay, stated in an Instagram put up that the household didn’t but know the way Roth died, and an official reason behind loss of life has not but been launched.
“As a household we’re nonetheless processing and deciding learn how to correctly rejoice and honor her life,” Lindsay Roth wrote on Instagram. “I do know she touched so many individuals together with her humor, intelligence, magnificence, gossip activism, athleticism and extra — she had so many presents.”
Roth’s mom posted her response on LinkedIn asking everybody to be form to at least one one other.
“This isn’t a platform for private life shares however so a lot of my connections on this platform return years, and I’ve a devastating loss to share,” she wrote. “My daughter Kyle has handed away. She touched a few of your lives personally and a few of your lives through her immense life on one other platform. Kyle liked and lived fiercely. Nothing is sensible now and we’ll perceive extra within the subsequent few days. Be form to at least one one other please.”
