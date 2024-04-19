A woman who accused Trevor Bauer of sex assault is now charged with defrauding the ex-MLB player

PHOENIX — An Arizona lady who accused former main league pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault has been charged with defrauding the baseball participant.

An indictment unsealed Monday in Maricopa County Superior Courtroom prices the lady with fraud and theft by extortion, each felonies, however doesn’t present particular particulars concerning the alleged crimes. It says Bauer and one different individual have been defrauded in a scheme that probably spanned a number of years.

The Related Press doesn’t usually determine individuals who say they’ve been victims of sexual assault until they arrive ahead publicly.

The girl sued Bauer in December 2022, accusing him of rape two years earlier that she mentioned resulted in being pregnant in late 2020.

Courtroom information on Tuesday afternoon didn’t record an legal professional for the lady within the fraud case, and the lawyer representing her in her lawsuit didn’t instantly reply to a telephone message looking for extra remark.

Bauer was by no means arrested or charged. He countersued, saying he had one consensual sexual encounter with the lady in 2020 after which accused her of faking the being pregnant to extort cash from him.

His attorneys have mentioned that the lady made a number of million-dollar calls for in opposition to him.

Bauer mentioned he finally paid $8,761 for bills he believed to be associated to the lady’s reported being pregnant and its subsequent termination.

The girl later mentioned that she finally determined to not terminate the being pregnant, however had a miscarriage.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on the prison prices subsequent Friday.

In a recorded video assertion launched Tuesday, Bauer mentioned he’s harmless.

“What else do I’ve to do to show that this complete state of affairs has been a large lie? That is insane,” he mentioned. “At what level do I get to return to work and proceed incomes a dwelling?”

Bauer has been attempting to revive his main league profession after serving a suspension for violating the league’s home violence, sexual assault and little one abuse coverage. He was suspended after one other lady accused him of beating and sexually abusing her — an accusation the pitcher additionally denied.

He was launched by the Los Angeles Dodgers in January 2023 and performed final yr with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Japan’s Pacific League. He signed a deal this spring to pitch 5 video games for Mexico’s Diablos Rojos and made his first look in a spring exhibition in opposition to the New York Yankees.