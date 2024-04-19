‘There are women who will try and ensnare you,’ legal expert warns

With the information that prosecutors in Arizona have filed extortion costs towards a lady who accused Trevor Bauer of sexual assault, the previous Los Angeles Dodgers star and Cy Younger Award winner could also be one step nearer to clearing his title.

That’s the evaluation of KTLA 5 Information authorized analyst and legal protection legal professional Alison Triessl.

The legal costs towards Darcy Adanna Esemonu, 34, have been filed after a grand jury in Maricopa County handed down a two-count indictment final month.

Bauer admits to having intercourse with the previous pageant winner in 2020 however says it was consensual. Afterward, Esemonu claimed she was pregnant and demanded a seven-figure payout to, partly, pay for her to have an abortion, Bauer and his legal professionals allege.

The reserving photograph of Darcy Adanna Esemonu. April 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Workplace)

He refused to pay that quantity and Esemonu sued Bauer in 2023, claiming the intercourse was not consensual.

Believing she was pregnant, Bauer, 33, finally paid Esemonu $8,761 which she used for a visit to Philadelphia to get LASIK surgical procedure, his legal professionals said in a countersuit.

Triessl says the grand jury and prosecutors in the end decided that Esemonu was neither pregnant nor a sufferer.

“What the prosecution goes to allege and what Trevor Bauer will testify to, is that this was a cash seize … that this was merely a shakedown,” Triessl informed KTLA’s Samantha Cortese.

Esemonu’s lawsuit got here after one other girl, Lindsey Hill, accused Bauer of raping and beating her at his house in Pasadena, a suburb of Los Angeles, in 2021. That case prompted MLB to position the Dodgers star on administrative go away.

Former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is seen in a video discussing the legal costs towards certainly one of his accusers on April 16, 2024. (Trevor Bauer/YouTube)

Bauer was suspended for an unprecedented 324 video games, which an unbiased arbitrator lowered to 194 video games in December 2022. After Bauer’s suspension ended, the Dodgers lower him and no crew picked him up.

In October 2023, Bauer recorded a video defending himself and offering proof that Hill had additionally concocted her story to extort cash. No costs have been filed, and Bauer and Hill finally settled dueling defamation lawsuits.

Nonetheless, Bauer has not stepped foot on a Main League Baseball diamond since 2021 and is at present pitching for Diablos Rojos del Mexico of the Mexican League.

“There isn’t a doubt that there was a stain on his title and his repute, and that’s definitely why MLB has stayed away from him,” stated Triessl. “They need to severely contemplate these instances with Lindsey Hill and this new girl, who has now been indicted, and take a tough look.”

A screenshot from Lindsey Hill’s selfie video that Bauer claims was recorded after she claimed he sexually assaulted her. (X @BauerOutage)

Bauer acknowledges that two further ladies have leveled accusations towards him, however neither has introduced civil fits or resulted in legal costs.

Triessl believes that Bauer’s predicament ought to function a lesson to all skilled athletes.

“In all probability one of many largest takeaways from all of this … is that there are ladies who will attempt to ensnare you and extort you for cash. And if they arrive out with these claims and so they smear your repute, they’ll destroy your skilled sports activities profession.”