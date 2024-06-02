Aaron Judge closes out red-hot May with two-homer show at Oracle Park to take MLB’s HR lead

For the primary time since he very practically signed with the Giants final offseason, Aaron Decide and the New York Yankees are in San Francisco for a weekend sequence. The Giants and Decide had been shut sufficient to a deal that an inaccurate report stated it appeared he was headed to San Francisco, full with an “Arson Decide” typo.

Friday marked Decide’s first profession sport at Oracle Park (NY 6, SF 2) because the Yankees and Giants opened their three-game set. He was greeted with a wholesome dose of boos earlier than every of his at-bats. Hey, in the event you flip down a $360 million free agent contract, followers aren’t going to love you. That is simply the best way it goes.

The boos made no distinction. Decide clobbered a three-run house run in his second at-bat after which added a solo homer in his third at-bat. He leads the majors with 20 lengthy balls.

Test it out:

These house runs cap off an absurd month of Might for Decide. He entered Friday having hit .355/.479/.871 with 12 doubles and 12 house runs in Might. That adopted a down April wherein Decide slashed .207/.340/.414 with six house runs. We had been all making an attempt to determine what was incorrect with him, and it turned out all he wanted was a little bit time to get on monitor.

The Giants reportedly provided Decide the identical nine-year, $360 million contract he signed to return to the Yankees. Yankees proprietor Hal Steinbrenner bought personally concerned within the negotiations and met Decide’s asking value, and named him captain. Decide grew up not too removed from the Bay Space in Linden, California, however the draw of going house was not sufficient to go away New York.

New York goes into this weekend’s sequence with the American League’s finest report at 39-19. The Decide-less Giants are 29-28, although they’ve received 10 of their final 13 video games.