Aaron Judge ejected for first time in career

The Yankees’ slugger had by no means earned an ejection within the Majors earlier than house plate umpire Ryan Blakney tossed Choose shortly after he rang him up on a strike three name within the seventh inning. Plainly disagreeing with the decision, Choose gave Blakney a figuring out look and muttered a selection phrase or two, however he didn’t flip to argue whereas he walked again to the dugout, which is when the ejection occurred.