Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen will miss Game 7 against Magic

The Cleveland Cavaliers will likely be with out beginning heart Jarrett Allen for Recreation 7 of their first-round NBA playoffs sequence vs. the Orlando Magic. He’s out with a rib rib contusion suffered earlier within the sequence.

Allen had been listed on Saturday as questionable to play in Recreation 7. When requested throughout pregame media availability late Sunday morning whether or not Allen could be obtainable, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff mentioned, “We’ll see.”

A couple of half hour earlier than tipoff Sunday, the Cavs formally dominated Allen out.

Allen will miss his third consecutive sport with the damage. Bickerstaff has mentioned Allen took an elbow to the ribs throughout Recreation 4’s loss. Allen totaled 21 factors on 8-of-11 capturing to go along with 9 rebounds in that sport.

Jarrett Allen’s 2024 postseason stats

Allen keyed the Cavs’ wins in Video games 1 and a pair of, averaging 16 factors and 19 rebounds in these two video games on 60% capturing from the ground. He had a 20-rebound effort in Recreation 2.

For the sequence, he averaged 17.0 factors and 13.75 rebounds within the 4 video games he performed. He shot 67.6% from the ground in these video games, making 25 of 37 pictures.