AJ Simon dies at 25: 2024 NFL Draft prospect was a standout DL at the University of Albany

Former Albany defensive lineman Amitral “AJ” Simon has died at age 25, the varsity introduced Wednesday. Simon helped Albany attain the FCS playoff semifinals this previous season and earned first-team All-CAA honors after recording 55 tackles (37 solo), 12.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss. Simon posted 5 sacks and 10.5 tackles throughout the 2022 marketing campaign after transferring from Division ll Bloomsburg.

“The UAlbany soccer program was deeply saddened to be taught of the passing of former student-athlete Amitral ‘AJ’ Simon this morning,” UAlbany said in a statement. “AJ was an amazing younger man and even higher teammate all through his time at UAlbany. He was a job mannequin each on and off the sphere, serving as a pillar to this program over the past two years. He will likely be profoundly missed.”

Simon was thought-about a possible draft choose in subsequent week’s NFL Draft. He ranked No. 2 on CBS Sports activities’ high 25 small school draft prospect listing. A explanation for demise was not instantly launched by the varsity.

“Two joyous yr(s) teaching and turning into associates with AJ Simon,” Albany coach Greg Gattuso posted on social media. “My prayers are devoted to the Simon household. I like you AJ and can at all times have a particular place in my coronary heart for #8.”