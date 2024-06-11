Connect with us

News

All Black Ops 6 preorder details: Editions, prices, rewards

Published

28 mins ago

on

By

Troy Marshall aiming at his target in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 key visual
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Calling all Name of Responsibility troopers! The Black Ops 6 preorder possibility is now obtainable.

This newest title within the fan-favorite sub-series ditches the sci-fi themes of current titles and throws you headfirst into the historic conflicts of the early Nineteen Nineties.

Credit score: Activision, ONE Esports

On this article, we share the entire BO6 preorder particulars, together with its editions, costs, and rewards.

We additionally give you the sport’s overview, official launch date, and platforms.

What’s Name of Responsibility Black Ops 6?

Name of Responsibility: Black Ops 6 is the seventh entry within the Black Ops sub-series and twenty first installment in Activision’s famend shooter franchise. The sport is developed by Treyarch and Raven Software program.

Troy Marshall with eyes covered in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 key visual
Credit score: Activision

Serving as a sequel to Black Ops Chilly Conflict, BO6 throws gamers right into a heart-pounding espionage journey set towards the backdrop of the early Nineteen Nineties. This turbulent interval, with the Soviet Union crumbling and the Gulf Conflict erupting, gives the right storm for an unforgettable spy thriller.

The sport reunites gamers with iconic characters Frank Woods and Russel Adler in a gripping single-player marketing campaign, alongside a forged of recent faces.

Modern Warfare 3 best settings guide for PC
Credit score: Activision, ONE Esports

Black Ops 6’s Multiplayer introduces a slew of latest and returning options, together with the revolutionary Omnimovement system, the traditional Name of Responsibility Status system, 16 new maps, broad HUD customization choices, immersive audio and graphics, and recent weapons, tools, and perks.

In the meantime, round-based Zombies returns in Black Ops 6, with two new maps crammed with outstanding weapons, power-ups, and Easter eggs for gamers to find.

Black Ops 6 launch date and platforms

Warzone best settings guide on controller, graphics, and audio
Credit score: Activision, ONE Esports

Black Ops 6 launches on October 25, 2024.

It’s obtainable on PC (by way of Battle.internet or Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Collection X and S, and Xbox One.

Black Ops 6 preorder costs, editions, and rewards

BO6 is now up for grabs in your favourite platform. Try the obtainable editions, pricing, and pre-order rewards beneath:

Woods Operator Pack in Call of Duty Black Ops 6
Credit score: Activision
BLACK OPS 6 PREORDER REWARDS VAULT EDITION CROSS-GEN OR STANDARD EDITION
Black Ops 6 full sport obtain Sure Sure
Early entry to open beta Sure Sure
Woods Operator Pack Sure Sure
Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack Sure No
Mastercraft Weapon Assortment Sure No
GobbleGum Pack for Zombies Sure No
BlackCell (for one season of Battle Move) Sure No

Woods Operator Pack

The Black Ops 6 Vault Version consists of each the Woods and Hunters vs. Hunted operator packs, together with the GobbleGum pack for Zombies.

Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack

Hunters vs Hunted operator pack from Black Ops 6 Vault Edition
Credit score: Activision

GobbleGum Pack for Zombies

GobbleGum pack from Black Ops 6 Vault Edition
Credit score: Activision

Moreover, the BO6 Vault Version grants you the Mastercraft assortment that boasts the next “Extremely” uncommon weapon blueprints:

Mastercraft Weapon Collection blueprints from Black Ops 6 Vault Edition
Credit score: Activision
  • “Plague Physician” Blueprint for the AMES 85 (assault rifle)
  • “Thoughts’s Eye” blueprint for the fight knife (melee)
  • “Scourge” blueprint for the Jackal PDW (submachine gun)
  • “Brainstorm” blueprint for the LR 7.62 (sniper rifle)
  • “Unrepentant” blueprint for the Marine SP (shotgun)

For those who preorder the Cross-Gen or Commonplace Version however later determine to improve to the Vault Version, you possibly can simply accomplish that on the identical platform the place you initially bought the sport, so long as it’s throughout the improve window.

Upgrading to the Black Ops 6 Vault Version will value you a further US$30.

READ MORE: Tips on how to get the highly effective JAK Requiem in Trendy Warfare 3 and Warzone

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending