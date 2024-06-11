All Black Ops 6 preorder details: Editions, prices, rewards

Calling all Name of Responsibility troopers! The Black Ops 6 preorder possibility is now obtainable.

This newest title within the fan-favorite sub-series ditches the sci-fi themes of current titles and throws you headfirst into the historic conflicts of the early Nineteen Nineties.

Credit score: Activision, ONE Esports

On this article, we share the entire BO6 preorder particulars, together with its editions, costs, and rewards.

We additionally give you the sport’s overview, official launch date, and platforms.

What’s Name of Responsibility Black Ops 6?

Name of Responsibility: Black Ops 6 is the seventh entry within the Black Ops sub-series and twenty first installment in Activision’s famend shooter franchise. The sport is developed by Treyarch and Raven Software program.

Serving as a sequel to Black Ops Chilly Conflict, BO6 throws gamers right into a heart-pounding espionage journey set towards the backdrop of the early Nineteen Nineties. This turbulent interval, with the Soviet Union crumbling and the Gulf Conflict erupting, gives the right storm for an unforgettable spy thriller.

The sport reunites gamers with iconic characters Frank Woods and Russel Adler in a gripping single-player marketing campaign, alongside a forged of recent faces.

Black Ops 6’s Multiplayer introduces a slew of latest and returning options, together with the revolutionary Omnimovement system, the traditional Name of Responsibility Status system, 16 new maps, broad HUD customization choices, immersive audio and graphics, and recent weapons, tools, and perks.

In the meantime, round-based Zombies returns in Black Ops 6, with two new maps crammed with outstanding weapons, power-ups, and Easter eggs for gamers to find.

Black Ops 6 launch date and platforms

Black Ops 6 launches on October 25, 2024.

It’s obtainable on PC (by way of Battle.internet or Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Collection X and S, and Xbox One.

Black Ops 6 preorder costs, editions, and rewards

BO6 is now up for grabs in your favourite platform. Try the obtainable editions, pricing, and pre-order rewards beneath:

BLACK OPS 6 PREORDER REWARDS VAULT EDITION CROSS-GEN OR STANDARD EDITION Black Ops 6 full sport obtain Sure Sure Early entry to open beta Sure Sure Woods Operator Pack Sure Sure Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack Sure No Mastercraft Weapon Assortment Sure No GobbleGum Pack for Zombies Sure No BlackCell (for one season of Battle Move) Sure No

Woods Operator Pack

The Black Ops 6 Vault Version consists of each the Woods and Hunters vs. Hunted operator packs, together with the GobbleGum pack for Zombies.

Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack

GobbleGum Pack for Zombies

Moreover, the BO6 Vault Version grants you the Mastercraft assortment that boasts the next “Extremely” uncommon weapon blueprints:

“Plague Physician” Blueprint for the AMES 85 (assault rifle)

“Thoughts’s Eye” blueprint for the fight knife (melee)

“Scourge” blueprint for the Jackal PDW (submachine gun)

“Brainstorm” blueprint for the LR 7.62 (sniper rifle)

“Unrepentant” blueprint for the Marine SP (shotgun)

For those who preorder the Cross-Gen or Commonplace Version however later determine to improve to the Vault Version, you possibly can simply accomplish that on the identical platform the place you initially bought the sport, so long as it’s throughout the improve window.

Upgrading to the Black Ops 6 Vault Version will value you a further US$30.

