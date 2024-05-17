Almería vs Barcelona, La Liga: Match Thread, Live Updates

FULL-TIME, Almería 0-2 Barcelona: After a troublesome first half Barça dominated the ultimate interval and cruised to a snug win on the street, and so they can now clinch second place with a recreation to spare in the event that they beat Rayo Vallecano at dwelling on the weekend. Not a classic efficiency by any means, however the rotations labored and Barça secured all three factors regardless of having loads of reserves and children within the lineup. Properly carried out, boys!

67’ GOAL!!! Almería 0-2 Barcelona (Fermín): IT’S TWO!! A superb passing sequence down the left wing ends with an amazing run and help by Sergi Roberto and a superb left-footed end by Fermín López to double his tally and Barça’s lead!!!

SECOND HALF KICKOFF! Almería 0-1 Barcelona: Again underway in Almería!

HALFTIME, Almería 0-1 Barcelona: Barça have the lead after a great begin however Almería dominated the ultimate 20 minutes and can go into the break because the clear higher aspect. It’s a really entertaining recreation for the neutrals, however Barça should enhance loads in the event that they need to safe the win within the second half.

14’ GOAL!!! Almería 0-1 Barcelona (Fermín): BARÇA TAKE THE LEAD!!! Héctor Fort performs a beautiful cross from the left wing and finds Fermín López on their lonesome contained in the field for a simple header and the opening aim!

KICKOFF! Almería 0-0 Barcelona: And we’re underway in Almería!

WELCOME TO THE POWER HORSE STADIUM!!! The comfortable dwelling of Almería within the stunning area of Andalusia is the location of an vital La Liga conflict between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one searching for a victory that will probably be a serious step in the direction of clinching second place. Almería are backside of the desk and have been relegated for weeks, however they brought on Barça numerous issues earlier this season and can search for a well-known end in entrance of the house followers on their league farewell tour. This must be enjoyable, and also you’re welcome to affix us to comply with and remark all of the motion. Vamos!

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Beginning XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsí, Iñigo, Fort; Fermín, Roberto, Pedri; Yamal, Lewandowski, Ferran (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Peña (GK), Kochen (GK), Christensen, Alonso, Cancelo, Romeu, Casadó, Félix, Raphinha, Roque

ALMERÍA

Beginning XI: Maximiano; Pubill, Brandariz, Montes, Langa; Peña, Robertone; Baptistao, Viera, Embarba; Lozano (4-2-3-1)

Substitutes: Marino (GK), Martínez (GK), Radovanovic, Pozo, Centelles, Sanz, Lopy, Melero, Arribas, Suárez, Koné, Romero

MATCH INFO

Competitors/Spherical: 2023-24 La Liga, Matchday 36

Date/Time: Thursday, Could 16, 2024, 9.30pm CET (Barcelona), 8.30pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3.30pm ET, 12.30pm PT (USA), 1am IST (India, Friday)

Venue: Energy Horse Stadium, Almería, Andalusia, Spain

Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas

VAR: Santiago Jaime Latre

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Premier Sports activities 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Movistar (Spain), others

On-line: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

