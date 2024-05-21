Anthony Edwards Calls Out Jamal Murray for 'Talking S--t' to Mike Conley After Win | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

David Sherman/NBAE through Getty Pictures

Anthony Edwards performed the lengthy sport and bought his revenge on Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.

Edwards helped spearhead the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Sport 7 victory on Sunday and revealed to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that Murray stoked the flames of revenge a yr in the past.

McMenamin reported Murray bumped into a number of Timberwolves gamers at a bar following Denver’s first-round win over Minnesota within the 2023 playoffs and started speaking trash to the upstart Wolves.

“He was speaking s–t,” Edwards mentioned. “He was telling Mike [Conley], ‘I am sick of you, you may’t guard me,’ and all that. I advised him, ‘We’ll be again. You will see us once more after we’re totally loaded.'”

Edwards’ phrases rang true Sunday night time because the Timberwolves stormed again from a 20-point deficit within the second half to shock the defending champs. The All-Star guard completed with 16 factors, eight rebounds and 7 assists whereas Karl-Anthony Cities led the way in which with 23 factors and 12 rebounds.

Murray scored a game-high 35 factors and Nikola Jokić added 34, however the Denver supporting solid floundered. No different participant scored greater than seven factors, and the Nuggets’ two stars had been clearly gassed on the finish of the sport as Minnesota’s team-wide effort enveloped them.

“It exhibits who we’re,” Edwards mentioned. “As soon as we actually lock in on the defensive finish, man, we’re a hell of a crew to beat.”