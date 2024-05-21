News
Anthony Edwards Calls Out Jamal Murray for ‘Talking S–t’ to Mike Conley After Win | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors
David Sherman/NBAE through Getty Pictures
Anthony Edwards performed the lengthy sport and bought his revenge on Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.
Edwards helped spearhead the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Sport 7 victory on Sunday and revealed to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that Murray stoked the flames of revenge a yr in the past.
McMenamin reported Murray bumped into a number of Timberwolves gamers at a bar following Denver’s first-round win over Minnesota within the 2023 playoffs and started speaking trash to the upstart Wolves.
“He was speaking s–t,” Edwards mentioned. “He was telling Mike [Conley], ‘I am sick of you, you may’t guard me,’ and all that. I advised him, ‘We’ll be again. You will see us once more after we’re totally loaded.'”
Edwards’ phrases rang true Sunday night time because the Timberwolves stormed again from a 20-point deficit within the second half to shock the defending champs. The All-Star guard completed with 16 factors, eight rebounds and 7 assists whereas Karl-Anthony Cities led the way in which with 23 factors and 12 rebounds.
Murray scored a game-high 35 factors and Nikola Jokić added 34, however the Denver supporting solid floundered. No different participant scored greater than seven factors, and the Nuggets’ two stars had been clearly gassed on the finish of the sport as Minnesota’s team-wide effort enveloped them.
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards: “I had Jamal in handcuffs.” pic.twitter.com/0SuTyaeA83
“It exhibits who we’re,” Edwards mentioned. “As soon as we actually lock in on the defensive finish, man, we’re a hell of a crew to beat.”
The Timberwolves are headed to their first convention finals in 20 years and simply their second in franchise historical past. They’ll tackle the Dallas Mavericks, who knocked out the top-seeded Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder in Spherical 2.
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
5 things to know about Cowboys’ Pick 56, DE Marshawn Kneeland
-
News1 week ago
Avalanche not stressing about power play heading into Game 4 of Western 2nd Round
-
News4 weeks ago
NBA 2024 awards: Full list of finalists with Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander up for MVP
-
News3 weeks ago
How to get state funded care
-
News2 weeks ago
Why this Massena 6th grader loves illustrating her best friend’s poems
-
News4 weeks ago
Olivia Rodrigo/Noah Kahan, Pearl Jam and More
-
News4 weeks ago
NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega: Live updates, highlights, leaderboard
-
News4 weeks ago
Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney winner, highlights: Round-by-round analysis