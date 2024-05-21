Anthony Edwards’ memorable moments in Wolves’ Game 7 win

The Minnesota Timberwolves eradicated the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening with a 98-90 win in Recreation 7 on the street.

Minnesota was down by 15 factors on the half, marking the most important halftime deficit overcome to win a Recreation 7. The Timberwolves trailed by as many as 20 factors, making it the most important Recreation 7 comeback win previously 25 seasons. The comeback started with a 28-9 run to finish the third quarter, coinciding with 9 factors within the body from Anthony Edwards.

Minnesota’s star guard scored simply 4 factors within the first half. He completed with 16 on 6-of-24 taking pictures from the sector, tied for his worst taking pictures sport of the postseason. However he grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists, each sequence highs.

Edwards got here alive when it mattered most and helped the Timberwolves attain the Western Convention finals for the primary time since 2004.

This is a take a look at Minnesota’s Recreation 7 triumph by means of Edwards’ memorable moments.

‘I am finna get in my bag’

Despite the fact that he struggled to attain, Edwards’ confidence by no means wavered. As Minnesota lower the deficit to a few factors with 1:33 remaining within the third quarter, cameras caught Edwards foreshadowing a turnaround.

He completed the quarter by selecting off Nuggets guard Jamal Murray for a steal resulting in a dunk. Then, Edwards swished a 3-pointer to make it a one-point sport. He additionally prolonged the Timberwolves’ result in 10 with 3:05 remaining within the sport by hitting a 3-pointer, celebrating with a fan and finishing his turnaround.

Taking within the second

That late-third-quarter momentum carried over instantly because the Timberwolves took the lead 12 seconds into the fourth. Although Edwards could not discover the basket, he made an affect in different areas.

As the first defender on Murray, he held the Nuggets star to 2-for-6 taking pictures within the second half, 2-for-8 in all the sport. Murray had 24 factors within the first half and completed with 35.

Up eight factors with 1:17 minutes left within the sport, Edwards pointed on the “Wolves” throughout his chest and shared a second with Jaden McDaniels. Edwards mentioned McDaniels, who had a team-high 23 factors, deserved the sport ball.

His assist for the Minnesota ahead is not new. In 2023, when requested in regards to the Phoenix Suns’ acquisition of Kevin Durant, Edwards mentioned: “They obtained KD, however we obtained Jaden McDaniels,” indicating McDaniels would be capable of defend him.

Waving goodbye to followers

The 22-year-old guard isn’t shy on or off the court docket.

The Nuggets missed a possibility to chop the deficit to 4 with 33.4 seconds remaining within the sport, resulting in a rebound by Karl-Anthony Cities. Feeling that the win had been secured, Edwards introduced the ball up the court docket and commenced waving goodbye to Nuggets followers on the defending champions’ house court docket.

Minnesota suggestions for Barkley

Edwards joined the TNT crew for an interview postgame and immediately had a memorable quote.

Charles Barkley mentioned he hadn’t been to Minnesota in 20 years and needed to ask Edwards for restaurant suggestions within the metropolis. However earlier than he might, the guard had a easy response.

Edwards ended up complying and agreed to ship Barkley restaurant suggestions within the metropolis.

Targeted on this yr with Cities

In his 9 seasons with Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Cities has seen successful and shedding sides of the NBA. He reached the playoffs solely as soon as in his first six seasons. He additionally endured 5 shedding seasons, together with going 19-45 within the 2019-20 yr, resulting in the No. 1 decide and number of Edwards.

When requested about his feelings as he soaked within the second of advancing to the subsequent spherical, Cities started to mirror on the whole lot he had been by means of. However Edwards playfully dismissed the struggles in Cities’ previous 9 years, as a substitute specializing in the current.

Cities replied with “Man, f— ’em, proper” and Edwards adopted up with: “This yr.”

The Timberwolves are one spherical away from making historical past this season — a win in opposition to the Dallas Mavericks would mark the primary time in franchise historical past Minnesota has reached the NBA Finals.

ESPN Stats & Info contributed to this story.