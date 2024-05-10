Apple unveils stunning new iPad Pro with M4 chip and Apple Pencil Pro

Could 7, 2024

PRESS RELEASE

Apple unveils gorgeous new iPad Professional with the world’s most superior show, M4 chip, and Apple Pencil Professional

That includes a brand new skinny and lightweight design, breakthrough Extremely Retina XDR show, and outrageously quick M4 efficiency with highly effective AI capabilities, the brand new iPad Professional takes an enormous leap ahead

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA Apple right this moment unveiled the groundbreaking new iPad Professional in a stunningly skinny and lightweight design, taking portability and efficiency to the following degree. Out there in silver and area black finishes, the brand new iPad Professional is available in two sizes: an expansive 13-inch mannequin and a super-portable 11-inch mannequin. Each sizes function the world’s most superior show — a brand new breakthrough Extremely Retina XDR show with state-of-the-art tandem OLED know-how — offering a exceptional visible expertise. The brand new iPad Professional is made potential with the brand new M4 chip, the following era of Apple silicon, which delivers an enormous leap in efficiency and capabilities. M4 options a completely new show engine to allow the precision, colour, and brightness of the Extremely Retina XDR show. With a brand new CPU, a next-generation GPU that builds upon the GPU structure debuted on M3, and probably the most highly effective Neural Engine but, the brand new iPad Professional is an outrageously highly effective system for synthetic intelligence. The flexibility and superior capabilities of iPad Professional are additionally enhanced with all-new equipment. Apple Pencil Professional brings highly effective new interactions that take the pencil expertise even additional, and a brand new thinner, lighter Magic Keyboard is filled with unimaginable options. The brand new iPad Professional, Apple Pencil Professional, and Magic Keyboard can be found to order beginning right this moment, with availability in shops starting Wednesday, Could 15.

“iPad Professional empowers a broad set of execs and is ideal for anybody who needs the final word iPad expertise — with its mixture of the world’s finest shows, extraordinary efficiency of our newest M-series chips, and superior equipment — all in a conveyable design. At this time, we’re taking it even additional with the brand new, stunningly skinny and lightweight iPad Professional, our greatest replace ever to iPad Professional,” stated John Ternus, Apple’s senior vp of {Hardware} Engineering. “With the breakthrough Extremely Retina XDR show, the next-level efficiency of M4, unimaginable AI capabilities, and assist for the all-new Apple Pencil Professional and Magic Keyboard, there’s no system like the brand new iPad Professional.”

Thinnest Apple Product Ever

The brand new iPad Professional — the thinnest Apple product ever — encompasses a stunningly skinny and lightweight design, taking portability to an entire new degree. The 11-inch mannequin is simply 5.3 mm skinny, and the 13-inch mannequin is even thinner at a putting 5.1 mm, whereas each fashions are simply as robust because the earlier design. The 11-inch mannequin weighs lower than a pound, and the 13-inch mannequin is almost 1 / 4 pound lighter than its predecessor — permitting professional customers to increase their workflows in new methods and in additional locations. The brand new iPad Professional is offered in two attractive finishes — silver and area black — each with 100% recycled aluminum enclosures.

World’s Most Superior Show

The brand new iPad Professional debuts the Extremely Retina XDR, the world’s most superior show, to supply an much more exceptional visible expertise. The Extremely Retina XDR show options state-of-the-art tandem OLED know-how that makes use of two OLED panels and combines the sunshine from each to supply phenomenal full-screen brightness. The brand new iPad Professional helps an unimaginable 1000 nits of full-screen brightness for SDR and HDR content material, and 1600 nits peak for HDR. No different system of its variety delivers this degree of utmost dynamic vary. Tandem OLED know-how allows sub-millisecond management over the colour and luminance of every pixel, taking XDR precision additional than ever. Specular highlights in pictures and video seem even brighter, and there’s extra element in shadows and low gentle than ever earlier than on iPad — all whereas delivering much more responsiveness to content material in movement. For professional customers working in high-end, color-managed workflows or difficult lighting circumstances, a brand new nano-texture glass possibility involves iPad Professional for the primary time.1 Nano-texture glass is exactly etched at a nanometer scale, sustaining picture high quality and distinction whereas scattering ambient gentle for decreased glare. With its breakthrough tandem OLED know-how, excessive brightness, extremely exact distinction, sensible colours, and nano-texture glass possibility, the brand new Extremely Retina XDR show is the world’s most superior show, giving iPad Professional prospects an unparalleled viewing expertise.

Solely Doable with M4

The extremely skinny and lightweight design and game-changing show of the brand new iPad Professional is just potential with M4, the following era of Apple silicon that delivers an enormous leap in efficiency. M4 is constructed on second-generation 3-nanometer know-how that’s much more energy environment friendly, which is ideal for the design of the brand new iPad Professional. With a completely new show engine, M4 introduces pioneering know-how for the gorgeous precision, colour, and brightness of the Extremely Retina XDR show. The brand new CPU gives as much as 4 efficiency cores and now six effectivity cores,2 with next-generation machine studying (ML) accelerators, to ship as much as 1.5x sooner CPU efficiency over M2 within the previous-generation iPad Professional.3 M4 builds on the GPU structure of M3 — the 10-core GPU contains highly effective options like Dynamic Caching, and hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing, which come to iPad for the primary time. Coupled with greater unified reminiscence bandwidth, professional rendering apps like Octane will see as much as 4x sooner efficiency than M2.3 M4 additionally delivers great features and industry-leading efficiency per watt. In comparison with M2, M4 can ship the identical efficiency utilizing simply half the facility, and in comparison with the newest PC chip in a skinny and lightweight laptop computer, M4 can ship the identical efficiency utilizing only a quarter of the facility.4 A brand new superior Media Engine contains assist for AV1 decode, offering extra power-efficient playback of high-resolution video experiences from streaming companies.

Outrageously Highly effective System for AI

The brand new iPad Professional with M4 options Apple’s strongest Neural Engine ever, able to 38 trillion operations per second, which is 60x sooner than Apple’s first Neural Engine within the A11 Bionic chip. Mixed with next-generation ML accelerators within the CPU, a high-performance GPU, extra reminiscence bandwidth, and clever options and highly effective developer frameworks in iPadOS, the Neural Engine makes the brand new iPad Professional an outrageously highly effective system for AI. With iPad Professional with M4, customers can carry out AI-enabled duties even sooner, like simply isolate a topic from its background in 4K video with only a faucet with Scene Removing Masks in Ultimate Minimize Professional. With this superior degree of efficiency, the Neural Engine in M4 is extra highly effective than any neural processing unit in any AI PC right this moment.

iPadOS additionally has superior frameworks like Core ML that make it straightforward for builders to faucet into the Neural Engine to ship phenomenal AI options domestically, together with working highly effective diffusion and generative AI fashions, with nice efficiency on system. iPad Professional additionally helps cloud-based options, enabling customers to run highly effective productiveness and artistic apps that faucet into the facility of AI, reminiscent of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Adobe Firefly.

Professional Cameras

The up to date digital camera system on the brand new iPad Professional delivers much more versatility, and with its wealthy audio from 4 studio-quality mics, customers can shoot, edit, and share all on one system. The 12MP again digital camera captures vibrant Good HDR photos and video with even higher colour, improved textures, and element in low gentle. It additionally now encompasses a new adaptive True Tone flash that makes doc scanning on the brand new iPad Professional higher than ever. Utilizing AI, the brand new iPad Professional mechanically identifies paperwork proper within the Digital camera app, and if a shadow is in the best way, it immediately takes a number of pictures with the brand new adaptive flash, stitching the scan collectively for a dramatically higher scan.

On the entrance, the TrueDepth digital camera system strikes to the panorama location on the brand new iPad Professional. The Extremely Extensive 12MP digital camera with Heart Stage makes the expertise of video conferencing in panorama orientation even higher, particularly when iPad is hooked up to a Magic Keyboard or Good Folio.

Professional Connectivity

iPad Professional features a high-performance USB-C connector with assist for Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4, delivering quick wired connectivity — as much as 40Gb/s. Thunderbolt helps an in depth ecosystem of high-performance equipment, together with exterior shows just like the Professional Show XDR at its full 6K decision, and exterior storage, all linked utilizing high-performance cables and docks. iPad Professional helps Wi-Fi 6E for super-fast Wi-Fi connections for professional workflows on the go. Wi-Fi + Mobile fashions with 5G permit customers to entry their recordsdata, talk with colleagues, and again up their information in a snap whereas on the go. Mobile fashions of the brand new iPad Professional are activated with eSIM, a safer various to a bodily SIM card, permitting customers to shortly join and switch their current plans digitally, and retailer a number of mobile plans on a single system. Prospects can simply get linked to wi-fi information plans on the brand new iPad Professional in over 190 international locations and areas around the globe while not having to get a bodily SIM card from an area service.

Apple Pencil Professional

Apple Pencil Professional options much more magical capabilities and highly effective new interactions that take the Apple Pencil expertise even additional. A brand new sensor within the barrel can sense a person’s squeeze, mentioning a software palette to shortly swap instruments, line weights, and colours, all with out interrupting the inventive course of. A customized haptic engine delivers a lightweight faucet that gives affirmation when customers squeeze, use double-tap, or snap to a Good Form for a remarkably intuitive expertise. A gyroscope permits customers to roll Apple Pencil Professional for exact management of the software they’re utilizing. Rotating the barrel modifications the orientation of formed pen and brush instruments, similar to pen and paper. And with Apple Pencil hover, customers can visualize the precise orientation of a software earlier than making a mark.

With these superior options, Apple Pencil Professional permits customers to deliver their concepts to life in solely new methods, and builders may also create their very own customized interactions. Apple Pencil Professional brings assist for Discover My for the primary time to Apple Pencil, serving to customers find Apple Pencil Professional if misplaced. It pairs, fees, and is saved on the facet of iPad Professional by means of a brand new magnetic interface. iPad Professional additionally helps Apple Pencil (USB-C), supreme for be aware taking, sketching, annotating, journaling, and extra, at an unimaginable worth.

All-New Magic Keyboard and Good Folio

Designed for the brand new iPad Professional, an all-new thinner and lighter Magic Keyboard makes it extra moveable and versatile than ever. The brand new Magic Keyboard opens to the magical floating design that prospects love, and now features a perform row for entry to options like display screen brightness and quantity controls. It additionally has a beautiful aluminum palm relaxation and bigger trackpad that’s much more responsive with haptic suggestions, so all the expertise feels similar to utilizing a MacBook. The brand new Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically, and the Good Connector instantly connects energy and information with out the necessity for Bluetooth. The machined aluminum hinge additionally features a USB-C connector for charging. The brand new Magic Keyboard is available in two colours that completely complement the brand new iPad Professional: black with an area black aluminum palm relaxation, and white with a silver aluminum palm relaxation.

The brand new Good Folio for iPad Professional attaches magnetically and now helps a number of viewing angles for higher flexibility. Out there in black, white, and denim, it enhances the colours of the brand new iPad Professional.

Highly effective iPadOS Options

iPadOS is filled with options that push the boundaries of what’s potential on iPad. With Reference Mode, iPadOS can exactly match colour necessities of the Extremely Retina XDR show for duties during which correct colours and constant picture high quality are crucial — together with assessment and approve, colour grading, and compositing. Stage Supervisor allows customers to work with a number of overlapping home windows in a single view, resize home windows, faucet to change between apps, and extra. With full exterior show assist of as much as 6K, iPad Professional customers may also lengthen their workflow, in addition to use the built-in digital camera on an exterior show for enhanced video conferencing. Customers can benefit from the highly effective AI capabilities in iPad Professional and clever options in iPadOS, together with Visible Look Up, Topic Carry, Stay Textual content, or Stay Captions and Private Voice for accessibility.

With iPadOS 17, customers can customise the Lock Display to make it extra private — making the most of the bigger show on iPad — and interactive widgets take glanceable info additional with the flexibility to get duties executed proper within the second with only a faucet. The Notes app provides customers new methods to arrange, learn, annotate, and collaborate on PDFs, and dealing with PDFs can also be simpler with AutoFill, which intelligently identifies and fills fields in varieties.

Logic Professional for iPad 2

Logic Professional for iPad 2, out there beginning Monday, Could 13, introduces unimaginable studio assistant options that increase the music-making course of and supply artists assist proper after they want it — all whereas making certain they keep full inventive management. These options embrace Session Gamers, which broaden on common Drummer capabilities in Logic to incorporate a brand new Bass Participant and Keyboard Participant; ChromaGlow, to immediately add heat to tracks; and Stem Splitter, to extract and work with particular person elements of a single audio recording.

Ultimate Minimize Professional for iPad 2

Ultimate Minimize Professional for iPad 2, out there later this spring, introduces Stay Multicam, a brand new function that transforms iPad right into a cellular manufacturing studio, permitting customers to view and management as much as 4 linked iPhone and iPad units wirelessly.5 To assist Stay Multicam, an all-new seize app additionally involves iPad and iPhone, Ultimate Minimize Digital camera,6 giving customers management over choices like white steadiness, ISO, and shutter pace, together with monitoring instruments like overexposure indicators and focus peaking. Ultimate Minimize Digital camera works as a standalone seize app or with Stay Multicam. Ultimate Minimize Professional for iPad 2 additionally permits customers to create or open tasks from exterior storage, giving editors much more flexibility, and gives new content material choices.7

iPad Professional and the Setting

The brand new iPad Professional is designed with the setting in thoughts, together with 100% recycled aluminum within the enclosure, 100% recycled uncommon earth components in all magnets, and 100% recycled gold plating and tin soldering in a number of printed circuit boards. The brand new iPad Professional meets Apple’s excessive requirements for power effectivity, and is freed from mercury, brominated flame retardants, and PVC. The packaging is 100% fiber-based, bringing Apple nearer to its purpose to take away plastic from all packaging by 2025.

At this time, Apple is carbon impartial for international company operations, and by 2030, plans to be carbon impartial throughout all the manufacturing provide chain and life cycle of each product.

Pricing and Availability

Prospects can order the brand new iPad Professional with M4 beginning right this moment, Could 7, at apple.com/retailer, and within the Apple Retailer app in 29 international locations and areas, together with the U.S., with availability in shops starting Wednesday, Could 15.

The brand new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Professional might be out there in silver and area black finishes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

The 11-inch iPad Professional begins at $999 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi mannequin, and $1,199 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi + Mobile mannequin. The 13-inch iPad Professional begins at $1,299 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi mannequin, and $1,499 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi + Mobile mannequin. Further technical specs, together with nano-texture glass choices, can be found at apple.com/retailer.

For training, the brand new 11-inch iPad Professional is offered for $899 (U.S.) and the 13-inch iPad Professional is $1,199 (U.S.). Schooling pricing is offered to present and newly accepted school college students and their dad and mom, in addition to college, workers, and home-school lecturers of all grade ranges. For extra info, go to apple.com/us-hed/store.

The brand new Apple Pencil Professional is suitable with the brand new iPad Professional. It’s out there for $129 (U.S.). For training, Apple Pencil Professional is offered for $119 (U.S.).

Apple Pencil (USB-C) is suitable with the brand new iPad Professional. It’s out there for $79 (U.S.) and $69 (U.S.) for training.

The brand new Magic Keyboard is suitable with the brand new iPad Professional. It’s out there in black and white finishes. The brand new 11-inch Magic Keyboard is offered for $299 (U.S.) and the brand new 13-inch Magic Keyboard is offered for $349 (U.S.), with layouts for over 30 languages. For training, the 11-inch Magic Keyboard is offered for $279 (U.S.) and the 13-inch Magic Keyboard is offered for $329 (U.S.).

The brand new Good Folio is offered for $79 (U.S.) in black, white, and denim finishes for the brand new 11-inch iPad Professional and $99 (U.S.) for the brand new 13-inch iPad Professional.

Logic Professional for iPad 2 is offered on Could 13 as a free replace for current customers, and for brand new customers, it’s out there on the App Retailer for $4.99 (U.S.) per thirty days, or $49 (U.S.) per 12 months, with a one-month free trial. Logic Professional for iPad 2 requires iPadOS 17.4 or later. For extra info, go to apple.com/logic-pro-for-ipad.

Ultimate Minimize Professional for iPad 2 might be out there later this spring on the App Retailer for $4.99 (U.S.) per thirty days, or $49 (U.S.) per 12 months, with a one-month free trial.

Apple gives nice methods to avoid wasting on the newest iPad. Prospects can commerce of their present iPad and get credit score towards a brand new one by visiting the Apple Retailer on-line, the Apple Retailer app, or an Apple Retailer location. To see what their system is price, and for phrases and circumstances, prospects can go to apple.com/store/trade-in.

Prospects within the U.S. who store at Apple utilizing Apple Card pays month-to-month at 0 p.c APR after they select to take a look at with Apple Card Month-to-month Installments, they usually’ll get 3 p.c Each day Money again — all upfront.

About Apple

Apple revolutionized private know-how with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. At this time, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Imaginative and prescient Professional. Apple’s six software program platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — present seamless experiences throughout all Apple units and empower folks with breakthrough companies together with the App Retailer, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV+. Apple’s greater than 150,000 staff are devoted to creating the most effective merchandise on earth and to leaving the world higher than we discovered it.

Nano-texture glass is an possibility on the 1TB and 2TB configurations of the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Professional fashions. iPad Professional fashions with 256GB or 512GB storage function the Apple M4 chip with a 9‑core CPU. iPad Professional fashions with 1TB or 2TB storage function the Apple M4 chip with a ten‑core CPU. Testing was carried out by Apple in March and April 2024. See apple.com/ipad-pro for extra info. Testing was carried out by Apple in March and April 2024 utilizing preproduction 13-inch iPad Professional (M4) models with a 10-core CPU and 16GB of RAM. Efficiency was measured utilizing choose {industry}‑normal benchmarks. PC laptop computer chip efficiency information is from testing ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405MA) with Core Extremely 7 155H and 32GB of RAM. Efficiency assessments are carried out utilizing particular pc techniques and replicate the approximate efficiency of iPad Professional. Ultimate Minimize Professional for iPad 2 is suitable with iPad fashions with the M1 chip or later, and Logic Professional for iPad 2 might be out there on iPad fashions with the A12 Bionic chip or later. Ultimate Minimize Digital camera is suitable with iPhone X S and later with iOS 17.4 or later, and iPad fashions suitable with iPadOS 17.4 or later. Exterior undertaking assist requires iPadOS 17.5 or later.

Press Contacts

Tara Courtney

Apple

[email protected]

Lance Lin

Apple

[email protected]

Apple Media Helpline

[email protected]