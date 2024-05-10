News
Bruins in Third After Day Two of NCAA Regionals
The Bruins sit third total at two-under, 14 strokes again of No. 9 Arkansas, who sit atop the leaderboard after day two. The Razorbacks lead second-place Purdue by 4 strokes. Florida State’s Lottie Woad is in first place total at 10-under after her second spherical 67.
Two Bruins shot beneath par on Tuesday, led by Zoe Antoinette Campos, who shot a seven-under 65. Campos, who entered the day at even-par for the event, carded a tournament-best to this point -7 on Tuesday. She completed the day with seven birdies and didn’t document a single bogey or worse, and birdied 4 holes in a row on holes 4 by seven, she additionally picked up birdies on holes 10, 13, and 15. With the spherical of 65 she propelled herself up 10 slots to 3rd total within the standings, and sits simply three strokes off the lead heading into the ultimate spherical.
Meghan Royal had the largest soar up the leaderboard of any Bruin on day two. Royal, who shot a two-under 70 on Tuesday, jumped 21 spots up the leaderboard and right into a tie for thirty fifth for the event. She recorded 5 birdies, three bogeys, and 10 pars on Tuesday.
Caroline Canales shot two-over on Tuesday and presently sits tied for twenty first on the leaderboard. Kate Villegas completed five-over on the day, and sits at +3 for the event tied for twenty fifth. Natalie Vo shot a two-over 74 on Tuesday, placing her at seven-over for the event and in a tie for forty seventh.
UCLA tees off for the ultimate spherical tomorrow morning, starting on the primary gap at 8:00 a.m. (PT).
NCAA Las Vegas Regional
Las Vegas, Nevada
Spanish Path Nation Membership
Day 2 Outcomes
Workforce Outcomes (high 5)
1. Arkansas, -16 (560)
2 Purdue, -12 (564)
3. UCLA, -2 (574)
4. Florida State, -1 (575)
5. Baylor, +2 (578)
Particular person Outcomes (high 5, plus UCLA outcomes)
1. Lottie Woad, Florida State, -10 (134)
2. Kajal Mistry, Arkansas, -9 (135)
3. Zoe Campos, UCLA, -7 (137)
T4. Kendall Todd, Arkansas, -5 (139)
T4. Maria Jose Marin Arkansas, -5 (139)
T21. Caroline Canales, UCLA, +2 (146)
T25. Kate Villegas, UCLA, +3 (147)
T35. Meghan Royal, UCLA +4 (148)
T47. Natalie Vo, UCLA, +7 (151)
